Bevo’s Daily Roundup: Is something special brewing in Texas’ WR room?

www.burntorangenation.com
Related
Texas A&M soars in the rankings after two monster defensive additions
Texas A&M is now ranked No. 17 in the 2023 On3 Consensus national team recruiting rankings after landing two monster commitments from five-star linebacker Anthony Hill and Top-100 safety Dalton Brooks. Texas A&M moved up a total of 18 spots with the additions on Saturday. Hill committed to Texas A&M...
Four-star edge Colton Vasek sets commitment date
Texas will soon learn the fate of four-star edge Colton Vasek. The local Westlake standout announced via Twitter on Sunday that he plans to announce his commitment on Monday, Aug. 1 at 3 p.m. CT. Texas, Oklahoma and Oregon appear to be the top three schools in his recruitment, but...
Talented DL Dealyn Evans Commits to Texas AM
The Aggies landed their third commitment of the weekend on Sunday night
Things to Know About Living in Texas
Texas Flag in the Foreground with American Flag high in the background with New home about to hit the market in Austin Texas USA(shutterstock/Roschetzky Photography) If you decide to move to Texas, you won’t be alone. The Lone Star state is a popular destination for people, especially those with jobs that have transitioned to work-from-home. You may be looking forward to sunshine and barbecue, but there are a few other things you need to know before moving to Texas.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One key to Billy Napier’s Florida Gators turnaround: Socks?
GAINESVILLE — When Florida defensive lineman Gervon Dexter describes the biggest changes in the Gators under first-year coach Billy Napier, he starts at the bottom. “(If) Coach Napier said we’re all outside in white socks,” Dexter said, “you won’t see a blue sock out there.”
Four-star TE Ty Lockwood decommits from Ohio State, picks Alabama
Four-star tight end Ty Lockwood, Ohio State’s first commit of the 2023 class, announced Tuesday that he is decommitting from
The Flagship: Jeff Traylor on staying at UTSA, returning to Texas to face the Longhorns
In this week's interview edition of The Flagship Podcast, we talk to current UTSA head coach and former Longhorn assistant Jeff Traylor, whose Roadrunners went 12-2 last season while winning the Conference USA championship and will face Texas in Austin on Sept. 17. Traylor voiced great respect for Steve Sarkisian...
News Channel 25
25 Days of High School Football: Chaparral Bobcats
KILLEEN, Texas — For the first time in more than 20 years, Killeen ISD expanded, opening a new high school campus. This year, the Chaparral Bobcats will try to make an early statement in their first varsity season. Chaparral will be led by former Salado Head Coach Alan Haire,...
Comments / 0