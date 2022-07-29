ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville News

Upstate: Spartanburg Medical Center receives top ranking; Bon Secours, Prisma just behind.

By Clare Amari, Herald-Journal
 4 days ago
U.S. News & World Report released its 2022-2023 national hospital rankings this week, recognizing several hospitals in the Upstate as among the best in South Carolina.

Spartanburg Medical Center received the top ranking in the Upstate. It came in fourth in South Carolina overall, with Bon Secours St. Francis Health System-Greenville as second in the Upstate and sixth statewide, and Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital as third in the Upstate and seventh statewide.

Top Five Hospitals in the Upstate

  1. Spartanburg Medical Center
  2. Bon Secours St. Francis Health System-Greenville
  3. Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  4. Abbeville Area Medical Center
  5. AnMed Health Cannon

All three Upstate hospitals received high ratings for their work in several areas of care. Spartanburg Medical Center performed highly in cardiology, diabetes, stroke, kidney failure, and various cancers. Likewise, both Greenville Hospitals performed highly in ratings for various cancer surgeries, cardiac treatment, stroke, and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease. Ben Secours also received top ratings for a variety of orthopedic procedures, including hip and knee replacements.

U.S. News, which evaluates data on nearly 5,000 hospitals nationwide to issue its rankings, identified MUSC Health-University Medical Center in Charleston as the top hospital in South Carolina. MUSC is ranked nationally for ear, nose and throat care and for obstetrics and gynecology, in addition to a variety of pediatric specialities including pediatric cardiology and heart surgery. U.S. News also determined MUSC to be a high-performing hospital in the areas of cancer care, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, rheumatology, and urology.

Nationally-ranked hospitals excel in handling extremely ill and medically complex patients.

Top Ten Hospitals in South Carolina

  1. MUSC Health-University Medical Center
  2. Lexington Medical Center
  3. Roper Hospital
  4. Spartanburg Medical Center
  5. McLeod Regional Medical Center
  6. Bon Secours St. Francis Health System-Greenville
  7. Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
  8. Grand Strand Regional Medical Center
  9. Abbeville Area Medical Center
  10. Aiken Regional Medical Centers

Greenville News

Greenville News

