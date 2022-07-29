ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, OH

Prosecutor: Man in jail for brutal murder should not be released

By Noelle Haynes
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o9hzl_0gxixdFk00

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins has released a statement on the possible release of a man who is imprisoned for the aggravated murder and robbery of a 24-year-old.

Samuel Totts was sentenced to 23 years to life imprisonment for the aggravated murder and robbery of Derrick Trimble, in Warren.

Shooting suspect previously killed Hermitage’s Dr. Moonda in murder for hire

The murder happened in 1994, and Totts was sentenced in 1995. Totts had previously asked for release at his minimum release date of 23 years but was denied.

Now at 27 years served, Watkins is telling the Ohio Adult Parole Authority that 27 years is not enough time served.

According to Watkins, Totts has shown repeated drug use and rule-breaking while in prison.

Watkins maintains that these offenses should keep Totts from being released for the time being. He also says Totts’s original crime of “brutal premeditated murder” should entail more years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 9

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKBN

Man who ran from marshals receives sentence on gun charge

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said ran from U.S. Marshals who were looking for him in Newton Falls in 2020 was sentenced Tuesday to over seven years in prison on a federal gun charge. Terry Lee Walker, 35, received a sentence of 87 months from U.S. Judge John R. Adams after he […]
NEWTON FALLS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Trumbull County, OH
Crime & Safety
Warren, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Warren, OH
County
Trumbull County, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
CBS News

Death penalty upheld for Ohio man who fatally shot couple

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court has upheld the death penalty for a man who shot and killed a couple whose house and dog he was caring for while they were away on vacation. Death row inmate George Brinkman pleaded guilty to the 2017 deaths of Rogell...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WFMJ.com

$750K bail set for Austintown man charged with Girard murder

Girard Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Adler set bond at $750,000 for an Austintown man who was arraigned on Monday following the weekend death of a Girard man. Twenty-year-old Cole Conti was arraigned via video from the Trumbull County Jail where he's charged with one count of murder. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for August 18.
GIRARD, OH
WFMJ.com

Youngstown residents calling for peace after another shooting

Another shooting in Youngstown over the weekend has people who live in the city fed up with all the violence and they're calling for peace in their neighborhoods. On the night of July 29, a rain of gunfire could be heard on South Portland Avenue, with video surveillance from residents on the street showing two figures firing aimlessly into the neighborhood.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron family desperate for answers in brother’s murder 2 months later

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron family is still grieving after their brother was shot and left for dead it’s been more than two months and his case is still cold. 19 News spoke with the victim’s family, and they said it was an anonymous phone call that led them to a gruesome discovery, their beloved brother was shot to death inside a home in Akron.
AKRON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WFMJ.com

Police, deputies investigate Tippecanoe Road home break-in

People who drive a busy road that runs along the Canfield/Boardman may have spotted some law enforcement activity Tuesday morning and wondered what was going on. Cruisers from Boardman, Youngstown, and the Mahoning County Sheriff were parked in front of a home along Tippecanoe Road, just south of Canfield Road.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Ohio police officer guilty of assaulting Black driver

An Ohio police officer has been convicted of assaulting a Black motorist during a 2017 traffic stop. News outlets reported that jurors deliberated for nearly five hours Friday before convicting Euclid officer Michael Amiott of assault and interfering with civil rights, both first-degree misdemeanors. He was acquitted of another count of assault. Video showed Amiott, […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Woman shot in Akron bar Friday dies of her wounds, police say

AKRON, Ohio — A woman who was shot by another woman in the bathroom of a North Hill bar early Friday morning has died of her wounds, police say. The 21-year-old woman was pronounced dead at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital on Saturday morning, police spokesman Lt. Michael Miller said. The identity of the woman has not been released.
AKRON, OH
WKBN

WKBN

40K+
Followers
22K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy