Prosecutor: Man in jail for brutal murder should not be released

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County Prosecutor Dennis Watkins has released a statement on the possible release of a man who is imprisoned for the aggravated murder and robbery of a 24-year-old.

Samuel Totts was sentenced to 23 years to life imprisonment for the aggravated murder and robbery of Derrick Trimble, in Warren.

The murder happened in 1994, and Totts was sentenced in 1995. Totts had previously asked for release at his minimum release date of 23 years but was denied.

Now at 27 years served, Watkins is telling the Ohio Adult Parole Authority that 27 years is not enough time served.

According to Watkins, Totts has shown repeated drug use and rule-breaking while in prison.

Watkins maintains that these offenses should keep Totts from being released for the time being. He also says Totts’s original crime of “brutal premeditated murder” should entail more years in prison.

