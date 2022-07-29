ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Chiefs in good health through Thursday; Dunlap signs

 4 days ago
ClutchPoints

Chiefs Pro Bowler spills on Andy Reid’s shocking callout after ‘flat out’ underachieving

The Kansas City Chiefs had a rather bizarre 2021 season. After making it all the way to the Super Bowl the year prior, the team fell flat in the first few weeks. Their defense was atrocious, and their offense just couldn’t bail them out of the holes they dug themselves in. They did eventually recover, […] The post Chiefs Pro Bowler spills on Andy Reid’s shocking callout after ‘flat out’ underachieving appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Frank Clark 'ecstatic' over Chiefs' addition of Carlos Dunlap

The Kansas City Chiefs made a big addition to the defensive line this past week, signing veteran edge rusher Carlos Dunlap on a one-year deal. Dunlap has yet to arrive at Chiefs training camp, but as soon as he does join the team, he’ll be welcomed with open arms by his teammates. That includes Chiefs DE Frank Clark, who told reporters that he was ecstatic to add Dunlap to the team.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NBC Sports

Frank Clark: I didn’t play up to my capability last year

Chiefs defensive lineman Frank Clark made his third consecutive Pro Bowl last season. But it was based more on reputation than the season he had. Even Clark admits last season wasn’t up to his standards with 22 tackles and 4.5 sacks in 14 games. On Saturday, Clark recounted his...
KANSAS CITY, MO
