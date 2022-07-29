Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

www.tickerreport.com
Related
Motley Fool
Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Big-Tech Growth Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist
Microsoft stock has declined by 18% so far this year amid the broader tech sell-off. The intelligent cloud segment continues to lead the company forward with stellar growth. Microsoft stock should continue to outperform the Nasdaq 100 index in the long run, thanks to its upcoming opportunities. You’re reading a...
tickerreport.com
California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 31,602 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMB. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $425,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Trimble in the fourth quarter worth $1,703,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 22,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.
tickerreport.com
CorVel (CRVL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday
CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.16%. The company had revenue of $171.36 million during the quarter.
tickerreport.com
State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,752 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
tickerreport.com
ICU Medical (ICUI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday
ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. ICU Medical’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect ICU Medical to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.
komando.com
New banking scam: Warning for Bank of America, Citi and Wells Fargo customers
Cybercriminals often scour a website’s code, figuring out how to infiltrate the data. When they discover vulnerabilities or security weaknesses, they launch attacks with devastating consequences. Tap or click here to see how the personal details of 5.4M Twitter users leaked. Other times, hackers take a back seat to...
Ford Stock Is Rising: Here's Why
Ford Motor Company F shares are trading higher by 6.60% to $14.06 in Thursday's pre-market session after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter EPS and sales results. The company also raised its quarterly dividend and announced it has advanced its Ford+ growth plan. Ford reported quarterly earnings of 68 cents per...
Motley Fool
2 Marijuana Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague
Global cannabis sales are expected to grow by a compound annual rate of 16% through 2026. Two small-scale pot stocks are uniquely positioned to thrive as the legal weed industry grows. Meanwhile, another highly-popular marijuana stock is nothing but trouble. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Could Soar When the Next Bull Market Starts
Amazon is a long-term winner, but the stock is down on luck as of late. AMD soared in the past decade and could be a top chip stock winner again in the 2020s. Sea's e-commerce expansion has run into some trouble, but it's refocusing on its best opportunities and has tons of potential.
Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now as Senate Passes CHIPS Act
The U.S. Senate has passed the CHIPS and Science Act and it will now head to the House where it's widely expected to pass. The CHIPS Act proposes $52 billion for incentivizing semiconductor manufacturing and research in the country. What are the best semiconductor stocks to buy now?. Article continues...
$846 Billion Gone: Amazon, Walmart, Nike, Target Among Top 25 Retailers Losing Market Cap
Click here to read the full article. Stock market volatility this year has rocked nearly every industry, and retail is no exception. In fact, the top 25 global retailers by market capitalization lost $846 billion in their cumulative valuation in the 2022 second quarter, according to GlobalData research. Three of retail’s top dogs have seen some of the sector’s biggest valuation drops: As of June 30, Amazon’s market capitalization plummeted 34.9 percent to $1.08 trillion, the steepest fall of any of top 25, the London consultancy found. Amazon was the only top 25 retailer that lost more than $500 billion in its...
Dow falls 228 points as retail stocks fall after negative Walmart guidance
July 26 (UPI) -- U.S. markets declined Tuesday as retail stocks fell on the heels of a negative earnings outlook from Walmart. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 228.5 points, or 0.71%, while the S&P 500 dropped 1.15% and the Nasdaq Composite closed the day down 1.87%. Walmart stock fell...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
tickerreport.com
17,201 Shares in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX) Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.
3 Gargantuan Growth Stocks That Can Turn $350,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
These tried-and-true stocks offer mammoth competitive advantages that are unlikely to go away.
tickerreport.com
Kanawha Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,112 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Tobam grew its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. 69.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Motley Fool
Is Walmart Stock a Buy, Even After an Ugly Update?
Walmart released updated guidance for its second quarter and full year. The company's growth is faltering as a result of higher costs and inflation. Earnings for its fiscal year are expected to sink by double digits. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
biztoc.com
S&P 500, Nasdaq register biggest monthly gains since 2020
U.S. stocks added to their recent rally on Friday after upbeat forecasts from Apple (AAPL.O) and Amazon.com (AMZN.O). Most S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with energy rising 4.5%, the most of any S&P sector. Dow up 1%, S&sP500 up 1.4%, Nasdaq up 1,9% in July. Apple Inc shares gained 3.3%...
via.news
Southwestern Energy And Ares Capital Among The List Of The Most Active Winners And Losers Of Friday’s US Premarket Session
(VIANEWS) – Good morning! Another day of trading is almost starting and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US premarket session. The three most active and biggest winners today are Southwestern Energy, Schlumberger, and Wipro Limited. Rank Financial Asset Price.
3 Monster Growth Stocks to Hold Through Any Market
Patient investors should come out ahead with these stocks.
US News and World Report
Heineken Posts Strong First-Half, Shelves 2023 Margin Target
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -Heineken NV on Monday posted higher-than-expected first-half earnings, as consumers bought more beer despite inflationary pressures, but the world's second-largest brewer shelved its margin target for 2023 as costs spiked. The brewer of Heineken, Europe's top-selling lager, as well as Tiger, Sol and Strongbow cider, sold more beer...
Comments / 0