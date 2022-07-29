MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE CRASH

kqennewsradio.com
MOTORCYCLIST HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING TRAFFIC CRASH MONDAY
A motorcyclist was hospitalized following a traffic crash Monday evening. A Roseburg Police report said just after 8:45 p.m. the 70-year old was headed northbound in the 2100 block of Northeast Vine Street when he hit a dip in the road. The man said his brakes locked up and he ended up crashing his bike in the roadway.
DRIVER HURT IN SINGLE VEHICLE WRECK
The driver was hurt in a single vehicle wreck Saturday afternoon about nine miles east of Glide on Highway 138E. An Oregon State Police report said at about 12:50 p.m. the driver of a mini-van was westbound when a bug flew into her eye. The 61-year old woman swerved into the ditch, over corrected and went back into the ditch. The mini-van rolled and came to a stop on the driver side. The driver was extricated by a passerby and was transported to CHI Mercy Medical Center with minor injuries. She was treated and released according to a hospital spokesperson.
Man arrested after allegedly shooting at driver multiple times
Lane County deputies arrested a man on Sunday for allegedly shooting a 29-year-old man that was driving down McGowan Road in Springfield.
FUGITIVE JAILED AFTER TRAFFIC STOP
A fugitive was jailed by Roseburg Police following an early morning traffic stop on Monday. An RPD report said at 2:30 a.m. a 43-year old woman was contacted at the corner of Southeast Stephens Street and Southeast Douglas Avenue, after she narrowly avoided a crash with a patrol vehicle. She was found to have a failure to appear warrant and was also found to be suspended at the misdemeanor level.
MYRTLE CREEK MAN CHARGED WITH STRANGULATION
A Myrtle Creek man was charged with strangulation by Oregon State Police Monday afternoon. An OSP report just after 1:20 p.m. a female reported that she had been involved in a domestic violence incident near the Riddle overpass on Interstate 5. A concerned citizen provided a ride for her to the Myrtle Creek Police Department where she was contacted and interviewed by OSP.
MEDFORD WOMAN JAILED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING A VEHICLE
A Medford woman was jailed for allegedly stealing a vehicle Saturday night. A Roseburg Police report said 42-year old Michelle McMahan allegedly took a rental vehicle from a secured area at the Roseburg Regional Airport. An employee of a car dealership reported the vehicle stolen and was able to track it via GPS.
POLICE JAIL MAN FOR REPORTED TRESPASS INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for a reported trespass incident Monday night. An RPD report said just before 10:15 p.m. an officer contacted the 45-year old, who was sleeping in a shed in the 1200 block of Southeast Fullerton Street. The address had been condemned by the city after during down and deemed unlivable. The suspect was the tenant of the residence prior to the fire and said he had permission to stay there, which was later determined to be false.
MYRTLE CREEK MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED MENACING INCIDENT
A Myrtle Creek man was jailed for an alleged menacing incident by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Saturday. A DCSO report said at about 2:45 a.m. deputies were dispatched to a home in the 4000 block of Bilger Creek Road for a disturbance involving a knife. The victim was contacted nearby and showed deputies the disturbance on his phone.
Update: Man arrested in stabbing of woman
Victor Herrera, age 53, of Eugene, was observed on July 30 at 5:35 p.m. by Eugene Police at 305 E. Oregon Avenue in Creswell, Oregon. With the assistance of Lane County Sheriff’s Office deputies, they contacted and arrested Herrera without incident. He was transported to Lane County Jail on charges of Assault in the First Degree Abuse Prevention Act (domestic violence), and Unlawful Use Weapon.
Attempted Coos Bay business theft ends in arrest
COOS BAY, Ore. — A man is jailed after an attempted theft at a Coos Bay business. Police say just before 11 p.m. Sunday night, 47-year-old Justin Britton was found inside South Coast Orthopaedic on N 17th St. This after an alarm went off at the location. They say...
POLICE JAIL MAN FOR ALLEGED MENACING, WEAPON INCIDENT
Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged menacing and weapon incident, on Monday. An RPD report said just after 10:20 a.m. officers contacted a victim in the 700 block of Southeast Oak Street. The man said a suspect had pulled a knife on him and made a lunging motion with the knife. The victim said the suspect placed him in fear for his life and he believed the man was going to stab him. The victim said the suspect had a black handled, fixed bladed knife. An independent witness who was across the street said he saw the suspect make a stabbing motion towards the victim with a black object in his hand.
One arrested following downtown Eugene shooting
EUGENE, Ore.-- A Eugene man is in Lane County Jail accused of shooting a person outside a local business in downtown Eugene. Eugene Police responded to reports of shots fired in the 90 block of West Broadway around 2:20 a.m. Police said when officers arrived, a man had been shot...
MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT
A Yoncalla man was jailed for an alleged assault by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Sunday. A DCSO report said just after 10:15 a.m. deputies responded to investigate a disturbance in the 100 block of Williams Road. The victim claimed a man had gotten angry with her and hit her in the side of the head with his knuckles. The suspect then allegedly smashed her television, mirror, and coffee table, before busting a bedroom door in her house.
CANYONVILLE MAN JAILED FOR ALLEGED ASSAULT INCIDENTS
A Canyonville man was jailed for alleged assault incidents by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. A report from DCSO said about 3:00 p.m. the disturbance began in the 800 block of South Main Street. It got physical and the victim was hit in the head with something that created a large cut. The suspect left the residence and came back at about 6:30 p.m.
Crews fight new 100 acre fire in Umpqua National Forest
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. -- Fire crews are responding to a new fire in the Umpqua National Forest. The fire is actively burning in timber near Windigo Pass off Forest Service Road 60 on the Douglas and Klamath county divide, according to officials. The fire is estimated to be about 100...
FIRST ALERT FIRE: Several lightning fires near New Hope and Murphy have been extinguished
Josephine County, Ore — UPDATED August 2 at 3:56 am:. As of 8:00 pm last night, all active fire have been extinguished. All fires are holding in their originally reported small sizes. "The steep terrain and remote locations of these incidents are posing challenges and slowing down our mop-up...
TEEN RESCUED FROM CELL TOWER, THEN CITED BY DCSO
A male teen was rescued from on top of a cellular phone tower and then cited by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office early Friday morning. A DCSO report said shorty after 2:30 a.m. the 17-year old called in and said he was at the top of the structure and didn’t know how to get down. The tower was in the 200 block of Robin Street, just off of Highway 138E, east of Roseburg. The subject also said that he had been drinking.
WOMAN TAKEN TO HOSPITAL AFTER VEHICLE ROLLS
A woman was taken to the hospital after a vehicle rolled Wednesday afternoon. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said at about 2:15 p.m. an SUV was eastbound on Lower Smith River Road in the Reedsport area. The 33-year old driver lost control of her vehicle and it left the highway, rolling multiple times. The woman flagged down a passing motorist who drove her to an area where there was cellular reception and contacted 911.
Crash on I-5 turns fatal after driver suffers medical emergency
YONCALLA, Ore. -- A man whose vehicle crashed on Interstate 5 yesterday is dead after he suffered a medical emergency right as medics arrived, Oregon State Police said. Officials report that on July 26 at about 3:30 p.m. OSP troopers and emergency personnel responded to a crash on Interstate 5 near milepost 155. OSP says their initial investigation revealed a vehicle driven by Loyd Price, 78, of Roseburg, left the roadway, struck a guardrail, rolled down an embankment and came to rest on nearby railroad tracks.
ROSEBURG MAN JAILED RELATED TO STOLEN VEHICLE
A Roseburg man was jailed related to a stolen vehicle on Thursday. A Douglas County Sheriff’s Office report said a sedan was reported stolen in Roseburg on Wednesday. Thursday morning at 11:30 a.m. it was seen at a business in Yoncalla. A deputy spoke with a witness who said that Ryland Benefiel was the driver.
