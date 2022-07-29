MAN HOSPITALIZED AFTER MOTORCYCLE CRASH

Roseburg Police jailed a man for an alleged menacing and weapon incident, on Monday. An RPD report said just after 10:20 a.m. officers contacted a victim in the 700 block of Southeast Oak Street. The man said a suspect had pulled a knife on him and made a lunging motion with the knife. The victim said the suspect placed him in fear for his life and he believed the man was going to stab him. The victim said the suspect had a black handled, fixed bladed knife. An independent witness who was across the street said he saw the suspect make a stabbing motion towards the victim with a black object in his hand.

