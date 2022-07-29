ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Biden administration gives up to $53 million to Idaho for infrastructure

By KMVT News Staff
 4 days ago
Steve Burk
4d ago

the headline gives way too much generosity to Biden because it wasn't Biden who gave anything to Idaho. Biden gave away US taxpayer money. and I think it's yet to be seen that any of the money was actually delivered.

pual simpn
4d ago

Biden said he gave the money but by the time it went through all the democrats hands it all got pocketed.

Fox News

Idaho Department of Lands announces they are auctioning state lands, will allow remote bidders

Idaho officials are looking to expand the number of participants in auctions for state lands and potentially bring in more money by allowing remote bidding. The announcement by the Idaho Department of Lands on Wednesday comes ahead of an Aug. 13 auction in Coeur d'Alene for 10 cottage sites at Priest Lake in northern Idaho and an auction this fall for a 14-acre "high-end" island in Payette Lake near the vacation and second-home town of McCall in west-central Idaho.

