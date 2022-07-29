Cowboys QB Dak Prescott ponders legacy on 29th birthday

www.foxsports.com
Related
Look: Deshaun Watson's Girlfriend Enjoys Browns Stadium
Deshaun Watson will serve a six-game suspension for sexual misconduct, judge Sue Robinson ruled on Monday morning, barring an appeal from the National Football League. The Cleveland Browns starting quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 female massage therapists. Watson did not face any criminal charges for his alleged behavior. He will now miss the first six games of the 2022 season.
Sean McVay Has A Blunt Message For Odell Beckham Jr.
Sean McVay has a blunt message for veteran free agent Odell Beckham Jr. The Rams head coach wants to make one thing clear: he wants OBJ back on the team. Beckham Jr. has yet to make a decision regarding where he'll play next season. He's currently a free agent and recovering from a serious knee injury he suffered in the Super Bowl.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones goes off after ‘very petty’ Jimmy Johnson Ring of Honor call-out
Despite the fact that Jerry Jones had already previously agreed to put Jimmy Johnson’s name in the Dallas Cowboys’ esteemed Ring of Honor, the two-time Super Bowl-winning head coach still hasn’t seen his name join other team legends in the AT&T stadium’s facade. In a recent...
Rams Make Surprising Running Back Cut: Fans React
The Los Angeles Rams made a surprising running back cut this weekend. The NFC West franchise has cut third-year running back Xavier Jones. Jones looked to be a promising weapon for the Rams during his rookie season in which he played in 13 games as a rookie. However, he missed all of 2021 with an ankle injury.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dallas Cowboys: Jerry Jones sends strong message to Kelvin Joseph after fatal shooting incident
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has publicly addressed the Kelvin Joseph situation regarding his connection to a fatal shooting of a 20-year-old Dallas man, noting that Cowboys upper management has had ‘several discussions‘ about what to do with the former Kentucky and LSU standout defensive back. “We obviously...
Buffalo Bills legend says Odell Beckham, Jr. New York bound after recent ‘convo’ they had
The greatest wide receiver in Buffalo Bills’ history is claiming a recent conversation with Odell Beckham, Jr. confirmed the three-time
Texans RB Reportedly Arrested On Troubling Charge
Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary with intent to rape, according to Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson. Citing Harris County court records, Anderson was arrested on Friday and is now free on bond. He has an arraignment set for Wednesday. Anderson, who starred in...
Look: Cowboys Fans Are Furious With What Jerry Jones Said
Dallas Cowboys fans aren't very happy with what Jerry Jones said about the team's offense in 2022. While Cowboys fans are hoping to see more of Tony Pollard in 2022, it sounds like it's still going to be the Ezekiel Elliott show in Dallas. “He has to be the focal...
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Ex-Dallas Cowboys LB Rolando McClain Arrested Again In Alabama
More legal trouble for former Dallas Cowboys player Rolando McClain -- the ex-linebacker has been arrested again in Alabama, TMZ Sports has confirmed. The 33-year-old, who last suited up in the NFL for the Cowboys in the 2015 season, was pulled over in a white 2022 Mercedes around 9:30 PM on Saturday, according to the Moulton Police Dept.
Jerry Jones already setting up Cowboys for disappointment
While some fans are clamoring for Tony Pollard to lead the backfield, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is still a firm believer in Ezekiel Elliott. The Dallas Cowboys are entering another training camp, preparing to get past the second round of the playoffs. They looked to be in good shape behind the strong play of the defense under coordinator Dan Quinn, but they were shockingly eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round. As for the offense, it will look a bit different in the passing game. But when it comes to the running game, it will be highlighted by Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.
Jerry Jones Makes His Opinion On Jimmy Johnson Very Clear
Jerry Jones has been facing some criticism for his failure to add Jimmy Johnson to the team's ring of honor. Sunday night, the Dallas Cowboys owner was asked about his lack of a decision. "I get to make that decision. It isn't, at the end of the day, all tailored...
Aaron Rodgers drops honest take on Davante Adams-less WR group
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers will be missing a notable piece in their wide receiver room this season. With the departure of wide receiver Davante Adams, this offense will no longer have one of the game’s best pass catchers. But according to Rodgers, the Packers’ receiving room...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
TMZ.com
Warren Moon Calls Kyler's Contract Clause 'Embarrassing,' 'Slap In Face' To Black QBs
Warren Moon was appalled by the homework clause the Cardinals put into Kyler Murray's contract this month ... calling it not only "embarrassing," but a "slap in the face to all African-American quarterbacks." The Hall of Famer didn't mince words when breaking down his thoughts on the infamous addendum to...
Report: Cowboys meeting with former first-round pick
After using their first-round pick this year on an offensive lineman (Tulsa’s Tyler Smith), the Dallas Cowboys could be bringing in a former first-round pick on the other side of the ball. Mike Fisher of SI reported on Saturday that the Cowboys are meeting with free agent defensive lineman...
AOL Corp
Dallas Cowboys looking to sign another Dan Quinn disciple in DE Takk McKinley
The Dallas Cowboys brought in free-agent defensive end Takkaris McKinley for a visit Saturday and are working on signing him to a contract, owner Jerry Jones and vice president Stephen Jones said. “Obviously we have him here for a reason,” Stephen Jones said. “We’re very interested in him.”...
VIDEO: Practice Ends Early After Fights Breakout at Atlanta Falcons Training Camp
Things getting a little too chippy up in Atlanta?
Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama
Deshaun Watson has been grabbing headlines of late after his suspension was announced amid his ongoing sexual misconduct allegations. This wasn’t the only bit of bad news the Cleveland Browns received on Monday, though, after reports emerged of an Amari Cooper injury from practice. According to reports, Cooper injured his ankle late in practice on […] The post Browns get more bad news with Amari Cooper injury amid Deshaun Watson drama appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jimmy Garoppolo trade rumors: 49ers QB talking with NFC East team about a deal
The latest Jimmy Garoppolo trade rumors have the San Francisco 49ers quarterback and Giants discussing the possibility of heading to the Big Apple. Jimmy Garoppolo’s fate in 2022 remains very much in the air as San Francisco shops a trade for their now-backup QB. It’s not a matter of...
AthlonSports.com
Cowboys Wide Receiver Exits Training Camp With Injury, Carted Off Field
A Dallas Cowboys wide receiver suffered what appeared to be a leg injury during Monday's practice. James Washington was running a go route vs. Cowboys defensive back Trevon Diggs. Washington and Diggs collided when making a play on the ball, and Washington landed awkwardly as a result. "Cowboys WR James...
NBC Sports
Jerry Jones: I get to make the decision on when Jimmy Johnson goes in the Ring of Honor
Only two Pro Football Hall of Famers who spent most of their careers with the Cowboys are not in the team’s Ring of Honor. Owner Jerry Jones went into the Pro Football of Fame in 2017, and former coach Jimmy Johnson earned a spot in Canton in 2020. Jones...
Comments / 0