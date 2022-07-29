Our Favorite Lehigh Valley Wedding Instagrams From This Week

lehighvalleystyle.com
3 Amazing And Unusual New Jersey Places You Have To Visit This Summer
It’s not like we will ever run out of things to do in New Jersey, but if you’re looking for something out of the ordinary to put on your calendar, we have some suggestions you might be interested in. Here are five really good and unusual things to...
TreeTrails Adventures, a Fun New Ziplining Attraction, Opens in Trevose
A Holland resident using the ziplines at TreeTrails Adventures in Trevose. Visitors to and residents of Bucks County have a brand-new fun destination to experience, as TreeTrails Adventures opened its ziplining activities on Friday. Michele Haddon wrote about the exciting activities for the Bucks County Courier Times. The new ziplines...
This Infamous New Jersey Italian Festival Is Kicking Off In September
This event may be the most stereotypical New Jersey event that I’ve seen, and I’m so here for it. The garden state is known for its Italian ties and there’s a celebration happening in Hoboken that is all things Italian. The Hoboken Italian Festival is one of...
600 animals and their savior are living their best lives on this N.J. farm that’s free for visitors
Tucker, a black 4-year-old German Shepherd, followed Laurie Zaleski everywhere as she worked on her 15-acre farm in Mays Landing last month. Nothing out of the ordinary for anyone who knows the love of a dog.
Rapper, Actor Ice-T Opening Cannabis Dispensary in New Jersey
JERSEY CITY, NJ – On television, rapper Ice-T is a police detective. In real life,...
The Largest Flea Market in New Jersey is a Must Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. New Jersey is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Burlington County, just a short drive away from Pennsylvania and many other communities in New Jersey as it is located in the central region of the state. The Columbus Farmers' Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Lehigh Valley weather: Get ready to flirt with 100 degrees again
This week could see the hottest day of the year so far as the Lehigh Valley again flirts with 100 degrees. Highs will warm toward 90 on Wednesday and shoot even higher on Thursday, when Allentown is expected to reach 98 degrees and Easton 99, according to the National Weather Service forecast as of Tuesday. It will feel even hotter.
The Real Deal: New way to pay for dental cleanings and whitening
News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has the The Real Deal on a new way to pay for dental care.
New Jersey’s Absolute Best All You Can Eat Buffet Has Been Revealed
We love eating in New Jersey, so we must be the biggest fans of the all-you-can-eat buffet in the whole country. Now one restaurant has been crowned the best all-you-can-eat place in the whole state. It's saying a lot to name just one restaurant as the best in this state,...
New Jersey shore visitors, when did putting up flags become a thing? (Opinion)
Maybe I’ve just been a bad New Jersey resident and I haven’t gotten much beach time in the last few years, but I feel like I completely missed the memo on this trend. I swear I had never seen this before last week in Wildwood, but suddenly a bunch of people are putting up flags during their day at the beach.
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
6 very inconsiderate things that happen on NJ beaches
The beaches are open to everyone. Well, everyone who pays except for a few free beaches left in New Jersey. All three Wildwood towns, Atlantic City and Strathmere are still oceanfront beaches that remain free. What all Jersey beaches have in common are inconsiderate people thinking they might be the...
newjerseyisntboring.com
35 Free New Jersey Events for August 2022
Is your favorite four-letter word FREE? Of course, it is! Good thing there’s plenty of free, fun entertainment going on in NJ all month long is August. Be sure to put these free events (which include fireworks, free movies, festivals, and more) on your calendar. Due to the ongoing...
He fought for housing voucher-holders in Philly. Now he wants to do it in Easton.
Affordable housing is hard to come by in the Lehigh Valley. Easton is no exception. So the Housing Authority of the City of Easton looked for someone with experience handling a large affordable housing program to come and run the city’s authority. Tyler Martin oversaw the housing choice voucher...
wrnjradio.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $20K sold in both Sussex and Warren Counties. 20 $10K tickets bought in state
NEW JERSEY – One Illinois ticket matched all five of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The estimated cash value was $780.5 million. There were 22 third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, July 29, drawing that matched...
With NJ water restrictions a growing concern, please deactivate sprinklers with timers
It's no surprise that New Jersey has been exceptionally dry. So much so, there's a growing concern of increasing water restrictions statewide if the Garden State doesn't get some steady, beneficial rain soon. Some parts of the state have seen occasional showers and storms over the past month or so....
This Epic Flea Market in Upstate New York is a Must Visit
The Stormville Airport Antique Show and Flea Market is one of the largest open markets in the state of New York. Located in Dutchess County, Stormville is just a short drive away from NYC, Connecticut, Massachusetts, and New Jersey. The market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
22-Year-Old NJ Woman Among Two Dead From Overdose At NYC Hotel: Report
A 22-year-old New Jersey woman and a 23-year-old Canadian man were found dead of a drug overdose at a New York City hotel, ABC7 reports. The pair were found in a room at the Hyatt above Grand Central Terminal Saturday, July 30 around noon, the outlet said. A third victim was revived with Narcan.
Getting A Nursing License Has Never Been Easier
The path to becoming a nurse is a lengthy and difficult one. In combination with the shortage of nurses across the Commonwealth, this has caused only a slow trickle of nurses to be ushered into the workforce. In response, the Pennsylvania Department of State has instituted changes to increase the number of new nurses entering the practice.
Tractor-trailers collide on I-78 westbound in Lehigh Valley
TRAFFIC ALERT: A crash involving two tractor-trailers has shut down part of I-78 westbound in the Lehigh Valley.
