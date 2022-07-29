ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WTWO/WAWV

WATCH LIVE: Say farewell to the Ohio River Camper

By Seth Austin, Audrey Walker
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J6zAW_0gxiwvMR00

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The camper trailer placed on a sandbar on the Ohio River is now submerged under the rising river level.

On Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a notice of violation to the party responsible for placing a camper trailer on a sandbar on the Ohio River and advised them to remove the trailer immediately. On Friday, the trailer was not removed and began to slowly submerge in the water as the river level rose.

Check out our other Tower Cams!

See a drone video of the camper from Evansville Aerial here .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BQ9vP_0gxiwvMR00
Courtesy: Evansville Aerial
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 12

Joyce Thiery
3d ago

my ex boyfriend has a river camp. several years ago during very high water, we saw a camber just a bobbing along down the Ohio River. I'm sure it sank further down, but it was funny just to watch it bobbin, bobbin along on its merry little way

Reply
5
Related
WEHT/WTVW

The beginning of the end for the now infamous Ohio River Sandbar Camper

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — While the camper may have been partially recovered onto land this weekend, this story could be far from over. Here what we saw before crews got to it. And then this. This was what remained of the camper after several agencies pulled together to recover what they could of it over […]
103.3 WKFR

Mysterious Party Camper Swept Away by Ohio River

Watch the camper that mysteriously appeared on a sandbar months ago in the Ohio River near Evansville, Indiana, get swept away by raised water levels. There have been a series of very strange events happening at one specific spot on the Ohio River just outside of Evansville, Indiana. A couple of years before this crazy camper magically appeared on the sand bar a large truck appeared in that same spot. That large truck apparently attracted a party. Tanner Holbrook, a journalist out of the Hoosier state was able to track down the owner of that truck to find out how the man got his vehicle across the Ohio River onto that sand bar. The owner of the truck claimed he filled his tires with Helium and floated.
wevv.com

First responders field hundreds of calls as damaging storms sweep through the Tri-State

Damaging winds and storms swept through several Tri-State communities late Monday night into Tuesday morning. As of Tuesday morning at 8 a.m., there were nearly 23,000 CenterPoint Energy customers affected by outages around the utility's southwestern Indiana service area. At the same time, several thousand customers were also without power in Kenergy's western Kentucky area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Tree falls on RV camper in Daviess County

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — Daviess Kentucky Dispatch tells us a tree has fallen on a camper. They say it happened at Diamond Lake amid the severe storms Monday night. No injuries were reported from the incident. This is a developing story. We’ll keep you updated on-air and online with more information as we receive […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Evansville#Nexstar Media Inc#Mywabashvalley Com
14news.com

Thousands without power across Tri-State after Monday night storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Storms rolled in Monday evening causing damage across the Tri-State. We took the 14 First Alert Interceptor out Tuesday morning to survey some of the damage around Evansville. You can watch that below. Crews are responding to storm damage incidents in multiple counties including Vanderburgh, Warrick...
103GBF

Boonville Indiana Restaurant Closed in June Announces They’re Reopening

Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering in Boonville announced that they would, unfortunately, have to close their doors, but that has since changed!. Back in June Double D's Restaurant and Catering took to Facebook to say they were short-staffed and would be closed on June 18th, hoping to reopen on June 20th. Unfortunately, they didn't reopen on June 20th and posted the following:
BOONVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

What’s left of the camper recovered from Ohio River

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — After spending most of the day drifting down the Ohio River, the notorious camper that caught the interest of thousands of Tri-Staters has been recovered. Uniontown Water Rescue says they worked alongside Henderson City County Rescue to get the camper out of waters — at least what was left of it. […]
WEHT/WTVW

Fire marshals shut down Dollar General in Newburgh

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Word has come in that the Dollar General on Sharon Road in Newburgh is indefinitely closed. A sign behind glass states that the store was closed by the Indiana State Fire Marshal. We’re working to get more information on this closure. There’s no word yet as to when or if the […]
NEWBURGH, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Vincennes Organization offers relief for families affected by flooding

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– With 35 dead and hundreds still missing following severe flooding throughout Kentucky, one local organization is prepared to help families in need. His Helping Hands Disaster Response is accepting donations to help pack hygiene and disaster relief kits before they send a truck of supplies down later this week. “We’ll be taking […]
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Authorities: Vehicle runs into Evansville business

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Authorities say a vehicle ran into a business in Evansville. Dispatch says it happened around 10:15 Monday night on East Riverside Drive near Gilbert Avenue at Space Monkey Records. Authorities say no one is hurt and the driver left the scene. We’ll be checking in with...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Riverboat cruise docking in Evansville Aug. 8

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A riverboat tour is coming to the Evansville riverfront this month. As we first reported, American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage will be docking at the old LST dock on Monday, August 8. Visit Evansville officials say it’s a traditional paddleboat with 150 passengers. We’re...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

TRAFFIC ALERT: Overnight storms cause road closures in the Tri-State

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Storms from Monday night and Tuesday morning are causing several road closures. In Evansville, dispatch tells Eyewitness News Morgan Avenue is closed between Welworth Avenue and Theater Drive. Also closed is the intersection of Newburgh Road and Fuquay. Vann Avenue is also closed Tuesday morning between Lincoln and Bellemeade with several […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Gas leak causes evacuations in Newburgh neighborhood

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — Crews were called out to a gas leak earlier today at the Williams Landing Subdivision in Newburgh. Officials tell us several homes in the area had to be evacuated. According to the Ohio Township Fire Department, the leak happened after construction equipment struck a gas line. The fire department says they […]
NEWBURGH, IN
wevv.com

Web Extra: Air44 shows camper taking on water as Ohio River rises

A camper was placed on a sand bar that appeared on the Ohio River due to dry conditions in Evansville. With recent rainfall, the Ohio River's waters are rising, as many in the Tri-State wait to find out the camper's fate. Air44 got a bird's eye view of the camper taking on water on Friday. More: https://www.wevv.com/news/indiana/camper-on-ohio-river-sand-bar-taking-on-water-as-river-rises/article_fc5b5642-0f43-11ed-b49f-b3ca6b1a66a9.html.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Zipper Merge: Here’s when to use it

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) is reminding motorists of the zipper merge, a way for drivers to keep traffic moving when a lane is closed. This method is more relevant than ever with the recent lane closures along the Twin Bridges between Henderson and Evansville. How does it work? Zipper […]
WEHT/WTVW

I-69 work in Henderson County to be done at night

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that starting on Monday, August 1, the work on I-69 in Henderson County will be done at night. Drivers can expect night work from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Officials say the section of I-69 in Henderson County currently in the work zone is between MP 141.5 […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
WTWO/WAWV

Festival Latino set to return to Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A taste of Latin culture is coming to Knox County on August 27th. The Wabash Valley Progressives will hold Festival Latino at the Vincennes Riverwalk. The event is free and open to the public. Activities include live music, authentic Latino food and vendors, activities for kids, fireworks, and a traditional Mexican […]
VINCENNES, IN
wevv.com

Camper on Ohio River sand bar taking on water as river rises

Heavy rainfall in the Evansville area is causing the waters of the Ohio River to rise. The rain has been a much-needed break from dry conditions in the area, but it could mean trouble for a camper that was placed on the sand bar that appeared in the Ohio River's waters.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crews respond to large fire in Owensboro

Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co. Sheriff’s Office: 2 dead after boat capsized in Warrick Co. Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities. Updated: 10 hours ago. Newburgh store to showcase items made by people with developmental disabilities. Updated: 10...
OWENSBORO, KY
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy