WATCH LIVE: Say farewell to the Ohio River Camper

EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The camper trailer placed on a sandbar on the Ohio River is now submerged under the rising river level.

On Thursday, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers issued a notice of violation to the party responsible for placing a camper trailer on a sandbar on the Ohio River and advised them to remove the trailer immediately. On Friday, the trailer was not removed and began to slowly submerge in the water as the river level rose.

See a drone video of the camper from Evansville Aerial here .

Courtesy: Evansville Aerial

