ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Man Dies After Veering From Roadway, Becoming Trapped in Vehicle in San Diego

kusi.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.kusi.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
onscene.tv

Corvette Destroyed In High Speed DUI Crash | San Diego

07.30.2022 | 4:08 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the Corvette along with his female passenger was speeding eastbound on 10th Ave and hit a parked car. The driver continued and hit a second parked vehicle. The Corvette then left the roadway and went onto a sidewalk crowded with homeless tents. The car hit a tent that the two occupants had just gotten out of a few minutes before the crash. The male driver was injured and transported to a local hospital and was placed under arrest for DUI. The female had left the scene and then came back. She had pieces of the Corvette fiberglass embedded into her skin, but refused medical treatment. 10th Ave has been closed for the cleanup and investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

4 Injured in Rear-End Collision on Skyline Drive [San Diego, CA]

3 Children, 1 Adult Hurt in Auto Accident near South Woodman Street. The crash happened around 6:49 a.m., in the 6600 block of Skyline Drive, near South Woodman Street. Investigators say the collision involved a 2019 Ford F250 and a 2001 Honda Accord. Per reports, the 70-year-old male driver of...
SAN DIEGO, CA
L.A. Weekly

Woman Hospitalized after Two-Car Crash on Jamacha Road [El Cajon, CA]

Crews Extricate Driver after Auto Collision near Jamacha Road. The incident occurred around 11:55 a.m., on a private road in an unincorporated area. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after on July 23rd. Per reports, the female driver of a Toyota attempted to turn from eastbound Jamacha Road onto...
EL CAJON, CA
eastcountymagazine.org

MOTORIST DIES AFTER STRIKING TRUCK STOPPED ON FREEWAY SHOULDER

July 31, 2022 (Spring Valley) – A San Diego man, 27, was killed after his black Toyota sedan veered out of traffic lanes and hit a white box truck parked on the shoulder of I-15 northbound, near Friar’s Road. The driver of the white box truck, a 25-year-old Spring Valley man, had stopped due to a flat tire. He was standing on the shoulder and suffered injuries after the collision pushed the truck against him Friday around 1:09 a.m.
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
Spring Valley, CA
Accidents
Spring Valley, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Spring Valley, CA
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
L.A. Weekly

Woman Killed in DUI Hit-and-Run on Second Street [El Cajon, CA]

EL CAJON, CA (August 1, 2022) – Wednesday evening, a DUI hit-and-run crash on North Second Street claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman. The incident happened at around 8:49 p.m., near the 600 block of North Second Street. According to police, a woman was walking northbound on Second...
L.A. Weekly

1 Dead after Fatal Plane Crash on Olive Hill Road [Fallbrook, CA]

FALLBROOK, CA (August 1, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a plane crash on Olive Hill Road claimed one person’s life and injured another. The incident occurred in a flowerbed of Altman Plants on 2575 Olive Hill Road at 1:40 p.m., on July 23. According to the California Highway Patrol, a T-28B type of plane crashed under unknown circumstances.
FALLBROOK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
NBC San Diego

Suspected DUI Driver Plunges Into San Diego Bay

A 48-year-old man who drove his vehicle into San Diego Bay Sunday was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Harbor Police said. The man was driving a Kia Soul with a 22-year-old passenger at about 1 a.m. Sunday on Harbor Island Drive when he drove off the road and into the bay, said Harbor Police Sgt. Troy Nicol.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
L.A. Weekly

Martin Pedroza Fatally Injured in Auto Accident on Broadway Avenue [San Diego, CA]

38-Year-Old Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Broadway Avenue. Officers responded to the scene around 7:20 p.m., on July 22nd. For reasons unknown, Pedroza lost control of his vehicle and crashed into multiple parked cars. Medics arrived and transported Pedroza to Scripps Mercy Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Times of San Diego

CHP Reports Early Morning Fatality on Route 78 in Oceanside

A person was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday morning on state Route 78 in Oceanside, authorities said. The crash occurred about 6:45 a.m. on the eastbound highway, at Jefferson Street, the California Highway Patrol reported. It was not known whether the fatality died at the scene or at an...
eastcountymagazine.org

BODY FOUND IN LAKESIDE POND

August 1, 2022 (Lakeside) -- The body of a man around 50 years old was found this morning in a pond south of Willow Road near Moreno, east of State Route 67 in Lakeside. The Sheriff's Search and Rescue Dive Team responded to a call and recovered the body. The...
LAKESIDE, CA
Nationwide Report

27-year-old man dead after a car rear-ended a box truck near Serra Mesa (San Diego, CA)

27-year-old man dead after a car rear-ended a box truck near Serra Mesa (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report. A 27-year-old man lost his life following a traffic collision early Friday near Serra Mesa. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on the shoulder of Interstate 15. The officers responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that the driver of a white Chevrolet box truck was heading north on I-15 near Friars Road [...]
SAN DIEGO, CA
Nationwide Report

25-year-old woman died after a suspected DUI crash in Coronado; Erwin Ramos-Mejia arrested (Coronado, CA)

25-year-old woman died after a suspected DUI crash in Coronado; Erwin Ramos-Mejia arrested (Coronado, CA)Nationwide Report. A 25-year-old woman lost her life after a crash Friday in Coronado while authorities arrested Erwin Ramos-Mejia on suspicion of DUI. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at around 12:30 a.m. near the 1100 block of Orange Avenue [...]
CORONADO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy