Man Dies After Veering From Roadway, Becoming Trapped in Vehicle in San Diego

Corvette Destroyed In High Speed DUI Crash | San Diego
07.30.2022 | 4:08 AM | SAN DIEGO – The male driver of the Corvette along with his female passenger was speeding eastbound on 10th Ave and hit a parked car. The driver continued and hit a second parked vehicle. The Corvette then left the roadway and went onto a sidewalk crowded with homeless tents. The car hit a tent that the two occupants had just gotten out of a few minutes before the crash. The male driver was injured and transported to a local hospital and was placed under arrest for DUI. The female had left the scene and then came back. She had pieces of the Corvette fiberglass embedded into her skin, but refused medical treatment. 10th Ave has been closed for the cleanup and investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
L.A. Weekly
4 Injured in Rear-End Collision on Skyline Drive [San Diego, CA]
3 Children, 1 Adult Hurt in Auto Accident near South Woodman Street. The crash happened around 6:49 a.m., in the 6600 block of Skyline Drive, near South Woodman Street. Investigators say the collision involved a 2019 Ford F250 and a 2001 Honda Accord. Per reports, the 70-year-old male driver of...
L.A. Weekly
Woman Hospitalized after Two-Car Crash on Jamacha Road [El Cajon, CA]
Crews Extricate Driver after Auto Collision near Jamacha Road. The incident occurred around 11:55 a.m., on a private road in an unincorporated area. Emergency crews responded to the scene shortly after on July 23rd. Per reports, the female driver of a Toyota attempted to turn from eastbound Jamacha Road onto...
eastcountymagazine.org
MOTORIST DIES AFTER STRIKING TRUCK STOPPED ON FREEWAY SHOULDER
July 31, 2022 (Spring Valley) – A San Diego man, 27, was killed after his black Toyota sedan veered out of traffic lanes and hit a white box truck parked on the shoulder of I-15 northbound, near Friar’s Road. The driver of the white box truck, a 25-year-old Spring Valley man, had stopped due to a flat tire. He was standing on the shoulder and suffered injuries after the collision pushed the truck against him Friday around 1:09 a.m.
Motorcycle Rider Suffers ‘Major Injuries’ Crashing into Van on I-15 in Escondido
A motorcycle rider suffered what were described by police as “major injuries” in a crash on Interstate 15 in Escondido. The crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 10:26 p.m. Sunday on the northbound Freeway near Valley Parkway. Witnesses told the CHP the motorcycle crashed into...
L.A. Weekly
Man Killed, Man Injured in Solo-Car Accident on San Pasqual Valley Road [Escondido, CA]
ESCONDIDO, CA (August 1, 2022) – Friday night, one man was killed and another was injured in a solo-car accident on San Pasqual Valley Road. The incident occurred at the 18500 block of San Pasqual Valley Road around 7:15 p.m. Emergency crews responded to the scene near Highway 78 on July 22nd.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Killed in DUI Hit-and-Run on Second Street [El Cajon, CA]
EL CAJON, CA (August 1, 2022) – Wednesday evening, a DUI hit-and-run crash on North Second Street claimed the life of a 20-year-old woman. The incident happened at around 8:49 p.m., near the 600 block of North Second Street. According to police, a woman was walking northbound on Second...
L.A. Weekly
1 Dead after Fatal Plane Crash on Olive Hill Road [Fallbrook, CA]
FALLBROOK, CA (August 1, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a plane crash on Olive Hill Road claimed one person’s life and injured another. The incident occurred in a flowerbed of Altman Plants on 2575 Olive Hill Road at 1:40 p.m., on July 23. According to the California Highway Patrol, a T-28B type of plane crashed under unknown circumstances.
Chemical spill from crash prompts traffic delays in North County
A crash between two vehicles caused hazardous material to spill onto a roadway Sunday in North County, first responders said.
kusi.com
Homicide detectives investigate body found floating in a pond near El Capitan High School
LAKESIDE (KUSI) – A body was found floating in a pond near El Capitan High School early Monday, authorities reported. The possible drowning death in the area of Willow Road and state Route 67 in Lakeside was reported shortly before 3:30 a.m., according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.
NBC San Diego
Suspected DUI Driver Plunges Into San Diego Bay
A 48-year-old man who drove his vehicle into San Diego Bay Sunday was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, Harbor Police said. The man was driving a Kia Soul with a 22-year-old passenger at about 1 a.m. Sunday on Harbor Island Drive when he drove off the road and into the bay, said Harbor Police Sgt. Troy Nicol.
25-year-old ‘at-risk’ woman missing after evening walk
San Diego police are asking for the public's help in finding a 25-year-old woman who went missing in City Heights.
Photos of man suspected of assaulting teen in South Bay released
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department on Monday released new photos of the suspect wanted in the July 26 assault of a teenage girl in the Lincoln Acres area.
Gas leak shuts down roads in Santee
Authorities have shut down a portion of Magnolia Avenue in El Cajon for an uncontained gas leak, the San Diego County Sheriff's Department said Monday morning.
L.A. Weekly
Martin Pedroza Fatally Injured in Auto Accident on Broadway Avenue [San Diego, CA]
38-Year-Old Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Broadway Avenue. Officers responded to the scene around 7:20 p.m., on July 22nd. For reasons unknown, Pedroza lost control of his vehicle and crashed into multiple parked cars. Medics arrived and transported Pedroza to Scripps Mercy Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
kusi.com
Massive fire breaks out in National City warehouse causing millions in damages
NATIONAL CITY (KUSI) – Around 11p.m. on Monday night a fire broke out at the Western Gasket & Hose Building on Harding Ave. and 30th Street. The large building was ablaze and explosions were heard coming from the building, when fire crews arrived on scene. They entered the building...
CHP Reports Early Morning Fatality on Route 78 in Oceanside
A person was killed in a vehicle crash Saturday morning on state Route 78 in Oceanside, authorities said. The crash occurred about 6:45 a.m. on the eastbound highway, at Jefferson Street, the California Highway Patrol reported. It was not known whether the fatality died at the scene or at an...
eastcountymagazine.org
BODY FOUND IN LAKESIDE POND
August 1, 2022 (Lakeside) -- The body of a man around 50 years old was found this morning in a pond south of Willow Road near Moreno, east of State Route 67 in Lakeside. The Sheriff's Search and Rescue Dive Team responded to a call and recovered the body. The...
27-year-old man dead after a car rear-ended a box truck near Serra Mesa (San Diego, CA)
27-year-old man dead after a car rear-ended a box truck near Serra Mesa (San Diego, CA)Nationwide Report. A 27-year-old man lost his life following a traffic collision early Friday near Serra Mesa. As per the initial information, the fatal car crash took place on the shoulder of Interstate 15. The officers responded to the scene just after 1 a.m. The preliminary reports showed that the driver of a white Chevrolet box truck was heading north on I-15 near Friars Road [...]
25-year-old woman died after a suspected DUI crash in Coronado; Erwin Ramos-Mejia arrested (Coronado, CA)
25-year-old woman died after a suspected DUI crash in Coronado; Erwin Ramos-Mejia arrested (Coronado, CA)Nationwide Report. A 25-year-old woman lost her life after a crash Friday in Coronado while authorities arrested Erwin Ramos-Mejia on suspicion of DUI. As per the initial information, the fatal single-vehicle accident took place at around 12:30 a.m. near the 1100 block of Orange Avenue [...]
