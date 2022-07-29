The Auburn Daily Staff predicts who will win Auburn's quarterback battle
By Auburn Daily Staff
Auburn Daily
4 days ago
Will Zach Calzada, TJ Finley, or Robby Ashford win the job?
The question that everyone has been asking since Zach Calzada and Robby Ashford transferred to Auburn to compete with TJ Finley for the starting quarterback job will finally be answered in the coming weeks.
A week out from the start of fall camp, the Auburn Daily staff wanted to each share their thoughts on who could win the starting quarterback battle between Calzada, Finley, and Ashford.
There are arguments for all three signal callers. Calzada had a fairly successful season after being thrown into the fire last season at Texas A&M. Finley has experience in the Bryan Harsin offense including some starts at LSU and last year with Auburn. Ashford stole the hearts of several Auburn fans during his A-Day performance this spring with his dual-threat ability and winning offensive MVP.
Here's what the Auburn Daily staff said about their prediction on who will win the quarterback job. We also have a guest contributor in Auburn message board legend Charlie5 with his pick.
It's in writing. All of our writers believe that Calzada will start for the Auburn Tigers.
