'I'm so excited for August,' said no one ever

By Emily Bloch, Florida Times-Union
 4 days ago

I can't believe it's already August.

I'm deeply sorry for anyone reading this who's about to go back to work or school — though there may be some happy parents reading this (happy 4 u <3).

Anyway, as we get closer to the 2022-23 school year more and more news is starting to pop up.

For one, we know from an email from Superintendent Diana Greene that class sizes are going to be bigger this school year to compensate for all the teacher vacancies happening in Duval Schools. Other Florida school districts have reported similar issues.

In Duval, we know there are over 500 instructional vacancies.

Duval School Board approves tentative $2.6 billion budget and decreased millage rate

The Duval County Public Schools district is planning for a $500 million or roughly 26 percent increase in funds this academic year compared to last year, the 2022-23 tentative budget shows. That additional funding will account for rising fuel costs for school buses, inflation rates impacting big contracts, student scholarships and curriculum enrichment among other things.

This week, the board voted unanimously to approve its tentative budget for the school year.

The state budget this year raised Duval County's per-student funding to $8,020 up about 5 percent from last year. But officials caution that budget increases won't necessarily translate to more money for things like raises or programming.

Florida schools told by state to ignore Biden administration on LGBTQ discrimination rules

The Florida Department of Education is telling school districts statewide they can ignore the Biden administration’s new rules and guidelines on extending sex discrimination protections to LGBTQ individuals, saying Florida won't tolerate the federal government’s efforts to “impose a sexual ideology” in its schools.

Education Commissioner Manny Diaz, in a two-page memo sent Thursday to public and private school district officials across Florida, wrote that the administration's new edicts for sex discrimination under several federal laws and programs “are not binding law, do not create any new legal obligations, and should not be treated as governing law.”

“The Department will not stand idly by as federal agencies attempt to impose a sexual ideology on Florida schools that risk the health, safety, and welfare of Florida students,” Diaz wrote.

Coming soon...

Keep your eyes peeled for my annual breakdown of principal reassignments across the school district.

And remember, Duval Schools start again for students on Aug. 15!

Emily Bloch is a youth culture and education reporter for The Florida Times-Union. Follow her on Twitter or email her. Sign up for her newsletter.

Comments / 0

