South Dakota Hispanic Chamber of Commerce holds first flea market in Sioux Falls

By Symmone Gauer, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago
The South Dakota Hispanic Chamber of Commerce is holding its inaugural flea market this weekend in Sioux Falls. The event started Friday and ends Saturday at The Point is to Serve Church on Kiwanis Avenue.

"We're a little nervous, but excited," Rita Rodriguez, secretary for the Hispanic Chamber, said. "We've been preparing for a while, but it's still so new that we had a couple people fall through. Next year, we'll have a better idea of what we need to do."

The weather this weekend is perfect for the flea market, Rodriquez said, and she hopes that will result in a good turnout. The event is planned to be held next year as well.

The market vendors are set up behind the church, but people can park in the front parking lot.

About a dozen vendors will sell items like Mexican clothing and jewelry, homemade makeup and piñatas as well as a mix of Mexican, Guatemalan and El Salvadorian food, and music will be playing while people walk around.

In addition to the food vendors, there will also be a food truck or two throughout the weekend.

Rodriguez said one of their goals is to promote small entrepreneurs in the Hispanic community.

"Part of what we do is help business get registered, so we want to give them a push forward, show recognition and help them get started."

One of the food vendors, Roxana Texta, will soon open La Sabrosita food truck with her mother, Gladys Almendarez.

They're giving the community a taste of the food they'll serve in the truck, which includes nachos, fruit and crazy pineapple and crazy cucumber, which are Mexican snacks made fresh fruit and chips.

"This is the first time we're doing something like this," Texta said. "I'm excited for something new and for the people to know our food."

Melissa Aguilar is a missionary with The Light of the World Church, and she came down from Watertown to sell items at the flea market.

"We're so happy to be a part of this opportunity," she said. Some of her items, which include clothes and handbags, are new while others are gently used, and they were all donated for the mission's fundraiser.

"Our mission is to spread light, and we're also helping bring the community together," Aguilar said. "There are flea markets like this in Mexico, so having one here is a new and exciting experience for all of us."

The flea market goes Friday and Saturday from noon until 8 p.m.

