ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

What did each candidate for mayor say about crime in Shreveport at the YMCA forum Thursday?

By Kendrick Dante, Shreveport Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
Shreveport Times | The Times
 4 days ago

The ten Shreveport mayoral candidates gathered Thursday evening for a forum hosted by the YMCA of Northwest Louisiana that centered on their plans for decreasing crime and incentivizing business enterprise.

Each candidate was given the opportunity to introduce themselves before they each answered the same four questions, two of which were about business development and two about crime.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mOjLs_0gxivy2p00

On attacking crime:

  • Louisiana state Senator Greg Tarver said, "You have a lot of good people who work for the police department," but, "we need to get someone who can actually manage the police department."
  • Shreveport City Council member LeVette Fuller said, "I'm proud we were able to give the 13 percent raise to the existing police force, but that still keeps them below the national average and the regional average and we've got to keep striving to do better."
  • Local attorney Tom Arceneaux said, "The short term issues have to do with apprehending those who are there and building stronger relationships between patrol officers, shift commanders and the people in neighborhoods. The long term issues are things like enforcing property standards and removing blight because that's what creates the opportunity for the criminal element."
  • Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins said, "We have responded to the COVID spike in crime stronger than most cities in our region and today we have 30 percent drop in crime because of the investments we made in SPD."
  • Local attorney Lauren Anderson said, "These children who are the victims of abuse, their needs are not being addressed at home, so what happens is they turn to the streets to find that support system."
  • Shreveport native and Cornell graduate Darryl R Ware II said, "I believe a better way to recruit police officers would be by finding officers like Chief Wayne Smith by going down I-49, going into rural communities who find value in protecting and serving a city like Shreveport, Louisiana."
  • Former military police officer Julius Romano said, "You cannot resolve crime by putting more cops and bars around. It has to be attacked from multiple fronts. Prevention is the issue and giving people the opportunity to work."
  • Former Shreveport Police officer Tracy Mendels said, "Where there's blight, there's violence. You can put maps side by side and they go together."
  • Caddo Parish Commission Mario Chavez said, "Whenever I see a police officer I ask what do you need, and of course, they said better pay - we all expected that - but they also said better equipment and they also said a day off."
  • Local business owner Melvin Slack said, "I would like to give all of the police officers at least $30 an hour. I would like for our police officers to be the highest paid police officers in the world because it's the highest crime area in the world."

To incentivize business development, Arceneaux said he thinks the permitting process should be "more efficient," while Chavez said he would like to see more inventors and manufacturers export from Shreveport. To improve the permitting process, Fuller suggested the city should create a checklist that helps entrepreneurs through each step.

More: Shreveport Police Department issues warnings after 9 carjackings in 3 days

Kendrick Dante writes for the USA Today Network and is a government watchdog reporter in Shreveport, Louisiana. He enjoys cooking, concerts, and content. Email him at kdbrown1@gannett.com or connect on Twitter @kendrickdante.

This article originally appeared on Shreveport Times: What did each candidate for mayor say about crime in Shreveport at the YMCA forum Thursday?

Comments / 3

NuAwlinsDarlin
4d ago

Improve police pay and training to get more Good officers. Stop with the catch and release of the criminals. Clean up neighborhoods and stop making excuses for the poor when they trash the houses they live in, their yards and neighborhood. Stop making excuses for the kids committing crimes and actually give them real consequences for what they have done. Putting parents/parent in jail for what their kids are doing when they sneak out or lie about where they are going or what they are doing doesn't help. All the kids learn from that is they won't get in trouble their parents/ parent will. Do more about the drug situation and if kids have to be put in foster care make sure they are put good homes not ones doing it for just the money or better yet put them with a family member that will take care of them. Improve our educational system.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News Radio 710 KEEL

Is Mayor Perkins Ineligible for Office?

A lawsuit has been filed that may signify the end of the campaign for current Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins. According to Shreveport attorney Hugo Holland, who filed the lawsuit, Perkins provided incorrect information on his filing to run in the upcoming Shreveport mayoral election. Shreveport Constitutional Attorney Royal Alexander told...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Judge to take 24 hours to rule on Shreveport mayor's candidacy

SHREVEPORT, La. – A Caddo District Court judge said he'll rule within 24 hours on whether Mayor Adrian Perkins can seek re-election. Shreveport resident Francis Deal challenged Perkins' qualifications, contending the first-term mayor violated state law by using false information when qualifying for reelection last month. Caddo District Judge...
SHREVEPORT, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
KTBS

Street dedication honoring Shreveport community leader

SHREVEPORT, La. - A street dedication was held Saturday on 120 Carondolet Drive in Shreveport to honor the late Cynthia Hightower-Jenkins, who died in July of 2021. Jenkins had many roles in Shreveport including, entrepreneur, interior design and social activist. She's survived by her husband, Louisiana State Representative, Sam Jenkins...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Many volunteer opportunities are available at Providence House

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS)-I recently visited Providence House to shoot a story on the good things they do for our community. One of the key things I took away from my visit is that they depend on the community for help. Make sure you watch my full report on Providence House...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

3 shot at Webster Parish trail ride event; 1 arrest made

COTTON VALLEY, La. -- Webster Parish sheriff's deputies have made an arrest in a trail ride event Saturday night that left three people shot. Kentrail "Turtle" Cornelius has been charged with illegal use of a weapon. He's held on a $150,000 bond. A 17-year-old Minden High student was shot in...
WEBSTER PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ymca#Crime#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#Shreveport City Council
KSLA

Mystikal accused of rape in Ascension Parish

(KSLA) — A Louisiana rapper previously acquitted of a rape charge in Caddo Parish now faces similar charges in Ascension Parish. Ascension sheriff’s deputies responded to a hospital in reference to a report of a sexual assault about 11:58 p.m. Saturday, July 30, according to a Facebook post by the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
KTBS

Several Bossier schools to become Purple Star certified

BOSSIER CITY, La.-Last week Bossier Parish School Board held a back to school night for military families. Over one hundred new military families have joined the school district. Bossier school students 1-12 start school next Wednesday. One thing Bossier schools is doing for their military families is working towards getting...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Town asks residents to conserve water

The program brought four researchers from across the country to Shreveport. Many of the common items such as printer ink, card stock, notepads, signage, dry-erase markers and extra pencils are bought with an educator's own money. Community concerned after 9 carjackings in three days. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. So...
Kiss Country 93.7

South Bossier Bridge Closure Could Make Traffic Nuts This Week

Is it just me or has everyone noticed that we have more road construction projects going on now in Caddo and Bossier parishes than ever before?. With road construction projects going on again this Wednesday and Thursday on the two inside lanes of I-49 southbound at the Hollywood/Pierremont exit, the closing of the exit ramp from I-20 East to I-220 west at the new Barksdale access, the construction of a new bridge on Highway 1 over Caddo Lake, there's now one more area you'll want to avoid.
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KSLA

Lawsuit filed challenging Mayor Perkins’ eligibility to run again

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A lawsuit has been filed against Shreveport’s incumbent mayor, Adrian Perkins, about his eligibility to run for mayor again in November. The lawsuit claims Perkins is not eligible to run for mayor because of the address he used to qualify with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s Office. The lead attorney behind the suit, Jerry Harper, says at this point, they have no further comment about the lawsuit, only saying “the petition says all we have to say for the time being.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Major theft at Southern Hills home in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - A Shreveport man said one of his rental homes was broken into Friday. Matt Kay came to his home in the Southern Hills area of Shreveport and found his back windows smashed. Kay said many newly installed items were stolen. "They took the air conditioner, they took...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KNOE TV8

Minden High student, 17, shot in her back

COTTON VALLEY, La. (KSLA) — A Minden High student is recovering after being shot in her back at a trail ride on the last weekend of her summer break. The shooting occurred about 9:37 p.m. Saturday, July 30, five days before Webster Parish students are due to return to start the 2022-23 school year.
MINDEN, LA
KTAL

Firefighters rescue Shreveport worker trapped in dirt

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters rescued a construction worker who became trapped beneath a pile of dirt on a Shreveport construction site Monday afternoon. It happened around 3:15 p.m., according to firefighters on the scene. A male worker was doing construction work at the intersection of Linwood Avenue and Bert Kouns Industrial Loop when the ground caved in and trapped him up to his waist.
SHREVEPORT, LA
96.5 KVKI

This is the Sweetest ‘Diva’ You’ll Ever Meet, Adopt Her Today

The folks at Pet Savers describe Diva as being '8 pounds of pure sweetness!' Volunteers at the shelter say she's house trained, likes to go on walks, and travels well. Meet Diva today at Pet Savers Shreveport. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
Kiss Country 93.7

Check Out the Top 10 Most Redneck Towns in Louisiana

Did any of our communities in the Shreveport/Bossier City area make Nick Johnson's list of the 10 most redneck places in Louisiana? The short answer? Yes!. Who knew that dollar stores and Walmart Super Centers were part of the 'redneck equation?' Bars, graduation rates, smoke shops, and mobile homes were also taken into consideration when Nick Johnson compiled his list... However, I don't think Shreveport deserves to top the list. Have you been to any of those small towns along the coast? Oh wait, I have seen wearing camo to church here... bummer!
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport Times | The Times

Shreveport Times | The Times

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
329K+
Views
ABOUT

shreveporttimes.com is the home page of Shreveport Louisiana with in depth and updated Shreveport local news.

 http://shreveporttimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy