NBA

Kevin Love Watches Lions Devour Prey On African Safari

TMZ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.tmz.com

hotnewhiphop.com

Megan Thee Stallion Left Little To The Imagination In A Neon Green Bodysuit At Hard Summer Festival

If anyone's having a Hot Girl Summer, it's Megan Thee Stallion. The Houston rapper has been on a roll as of late, taking the stage at venues all across Europe and North America, from Glastonbury to Lollapalooza. Most recently, though, the 27-year-old nabbed a headlining slot for this year's HARD Summer Festival in San Bernardino, CA on Friday (July 29) evening.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Kate Bock
AOL Corp

Beyoncé Just Dropped a Never-Before-Seen Selfie with All Her Children

Ahead of the highly-anticipated release of her seventh studio album, Renaissance, Beyoncé just dropped a new, never-before-seen photo of her and all three of her kids. The picture, which appeared on the singer's website, features 10-year-old Blue Ivy and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir sleeping in bed while snuggled up close to Bey.
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

Beyoncé shows she’s a timeless baddie in new art for ‘Renaissance’

New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming Renaissance album and the musician is looking pensive and powerful in it. New art has just come out for Beyoncé’s upcoming album Renaissance, featuring the musician in various poses. The photoshoot seems to serve as promotion for the album as well as being art in itself.
CELEBRITIES
HipHopWired

Instagram Model With Celeb Ties Has AIDS, Twitter Contact Traces

There is no messiness like celebrity messiness. This case can involve some perilous consequences as an Instagram model tied to some notable names recently revealed she has been diagnosed with AIDS, and she isn’t aware exactly how long she’s had the debilitating and incurable disease. Gena Tew is the IG model in question, and she […]
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
HollywoodLife

Shakira Rocks Daisy Dukes In 1st Photos Since News That She Faces 8 years In Jail: Photo

Shakira looked at ease as she walked into a vehicle in Cabo, Mexico on July 22, just one week before news of her tax evasion case emerged. The 45-year-old Columbian pop star was all smiles as she rocked raw-hem jean shorts, a baggy tee, a white fanny pack, and black shades alongside her boys, Milan, 7, and Sasha, 5. She shares her kids with her estranged partner Gerard Piqué, 35, who Shakira moved to Barcelona with between 2012 and 2014, as he plays soccer and lives there. That time frame is when Spain believes the “She Wolf” singer defrauded the government of 14.5 million euros, or about $15 million.
CELEBRITIES
People

Cardi B Wears a $25 Target Outfit, Jokes It's Chanel

Cardi B, 29, flexed her "Chanel" fit on Twitter only to surprise fans the next day that her entire look came straight from everyone's favorite superstore, Target. On Sunday, the Grammy-winning rapper posted a paparazzi photo of herself walking down the street to Twitter with the caption "I wear Chanel the best."
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Beyonce’s Daughter Rumi, 5, ‘Loves Fashion’, Says Grandma Tina Knowles

Beyonce‘s youngest daughter Rumi Carter, 5, has inherited her stylish superstar mom’s love for fashion, according to her grandmother. “Rumi loves fashion. She picks out her own clothes,” Tina Knowles, 68, told Oprah Daily. “We recently went to Disneyland, and she put on her Mickey Mouse shorts. Then she wanted to put on a sparkly printed top that had the same colors. It actually looked really cute. She’s 5. I was impressed.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
defpen

Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video

Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
MUSIC
The Independent

Beyoncé shares rare selfie with Rumi, Sir and Blue Ivy ahead of album release

Beyoncé shared a never-before-seen photo of herself and her children ahead of the release of her new album Renaissance, which drops this week.In a sweet message shared to her website on Thursday, the singer credited her three children – Blue Ivy, 10, and five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir – for allowing her the “space, creativity, and inspiration” to work on her seventh studio album.“This three act project was recorded over three years during the pandemic,” Beyoncé, 40, wrote on her website. “A time to be still, but also a time I found to be the most creative.”“Creating this album...
CELEBRITIES
The Spun

Look: Gordon Hayward Wife's Beach Photos Going Viral

Charlotte Hornets forward Gordon Hayward is sporting a new look this offseason. His wife does not seem to be a fan of it. Robyn Hayward, the longtime wife of the NBA star, joked about her husband's mustache on Instagram on Sunday. "Went to Miami to see Maxxy. I am not...
CHARLOTTE, NC
RadarOnline

Carmelo Anthony Spotted With Alleged Daughter On Birthday Following La La Anthony Split

NBA star Carmelo Anthony appeared to spend quality time with his alleged daughter shared with Mia Burks while celebrating the little one's fifth birthday, Radar has learned.Over the weekend, Burks took to Instagram with a cropped photo showing her little girl, Genesis, seemingly sitting on the athlete's lap as they grabbed a meal together.Eagle-eyed fans began speculating it was the Los Angeles Lakers forward in the aforementioned snap reposted on The Shade Room after noticing the mystery man was rocking the same iced-out chain during a previous outing.Burks shared many clips and portraits captured during the festivities for her daughter,...
LOS ANGELES, CA

