ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Feeling cheesy? Mac and Cheese Fest is coming to Dayton

By Callie Cassick
WDTN
WDTN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fZCrv_0gxiv8fe00

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — The Mac and Cheese Fest is coming to Dayton this September.

Blue Angels Super Hornets make first appearance in Miami Valley

The Yellow Cab Tavern will be hosting “Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest” on September 3.

The event will run from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will feature dozens of local food truck and restaurant vendors, all making different versions and styles of mac and cheese.

“Having hosted food truck rallies for the past 9 years, a local food-focused event is nothing new to us at The Yellow Cab,” Brian Johnson, Yellow Cab Marketing and Development Director said. “But we’re having a lot of fun creating different specialty food fests this year. I am very excited to see all of the amazing Mac and Cheese dishes our vendors bring to the event this year.”

Sign-up for the WDTN 2 NEWS newsletter to stay up-to-date with the latest Miami Valley news

The event organizers say there will be more than fifteen vendors serving various versions of mac and cheese and mac and cheese-inspired dishes.

“These specialty food festivals provide a great opportunity for our small business, food vendor partners to get creative and try out new items,” Johnson said. “Of course, I am excited to try out all of the classic Mac n’ Cheese dishes but I am also very interested in some of the more fringe offerings our vendors are talking about like Mac n’ Cheese Pierogies, Mac n’ Cheese Calzones and more.”

What a million-dollar home looks like in Dayton

Entry to the event is free.

More information about Dayton Mac and Cheese Fest can be found on Facebook and on the Yellow Cab Tavern website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Everything Kaye!

Coffee with a purpose, Ohio's Coffee Hub making an impact with delicious coffee and acts of service.

I met a group of fellow art lovers, at a new location. The Beavercreek, Ohio Coffee Hub at 3375 Dayton-Xenia road. We set up our art supplies on the picnic table shaded by trees, next to the Coffee Hub. I noticed a few people had went inside the coffee shop to get drinks, before I arrived. I started on my art project and made conversation. While my sculpture was drying, I thought I would go indoors and check out the Coffee Hub.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Dayton, OH
Lifestyle
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Dayton, OH
Sports
Dayton, OH
Food & Drinks
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
Everything Kaye!

Dayton, Ohio Art in the City! 300 plus artists!

For some magical reason art always comes alive in the city. It's like they go hand in hand. There's no age limit for the artist nor the aesthete. Coming August 6, 2022, the AES Ohio summer in the city signature event, will take place in downtown Dayton, Ohio. Stationed throughout the downtown's core, will be 300 plus artists celebrating visual and performing arts. Through performing, demonstrations, hands on projects, a Juried art show, where you get to vote on the best piece of artwork and an Artisan Market.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Hopeland Church mourning the loss of Assoc. Pastor Joel Burton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton community is mourning the loss of a local pastor who was tragically killed while on vacation in Florida. Associate Pastor for Hopeland Church and Founder of Simple Street Ministry Joel Burton was hit and killed by a car Sunday morning. His close friend Zeb Dill was also hit and […]
DAYTON, OH
dayton.com

New Dayton food hall planning block party to celebrate opening

I love them and I’ve wanted to have one close to home for years now. Before last weekend I had to satisfy my cravings for these community dining incubators boasting multiple food options within a few steps of each other by visiting other cities. In Cincinnati Oakley Kitchen Food...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Johnson
dayton.com

Dayton Potato Festival returns this month with more vendors, bands

A festival celebrating all things potatoes is returning to downtown Dayton this month with more vendors and live music. The second annual Potatoes N’ Such: Dayton Potato Festival will take place from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13 at Courthouse Square, 23 N. Main St., Dayton. “The attendees...
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

5 tips for homeowners who have animals

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Young, old, your home should be comfortable for animals of all ages you may bring into your family. Here are five tips for homeowners who have animals living with them: Keep your bathroom clean & clear Keep all objects that could harm your animals up and away from their reach. Be […]
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Highest-rated fine dining restaurants in Dayton

With the advent of Big Data, it’s now easier than ever to quantify what people like around the globe. And when it comes to food, Americans seem to have specific opinions. Dining brands in the U.S. have a long and storied history—and whether they’re fast food, fast-casual, high-end, or super cheap, U.S. restaurants offer something […]
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Miami Valley#Local Food#Food Festival#Food Drink#Blue Angels Super Hornets#Cheese Fest#The Yellow Cab#Mac N Cheese Pierogies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WDTN

Famous hippo Fiona to become a big sister

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WCMH) — Fiona, the world’s most internet-famous hippo, is about to become a big sister. The Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced Sunday in a social media post that Fiona’s mother, Bibi, is “doing well and on 24-hour birth watch.” On Monday, the zoo shared a picture of Fiona with the caption, “Waiting […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Sidney Daily News

Steer sells for $14,400

SIDNEY — Day two of the Shelby County Junior Fair Livestock Sale saw steers, poultry, goats and lambs going on the auction block. Hayden Huleskamp sold his Grand Champion Steer for $14,100, which set a new sale record. The buyers were A G Boogher & Son Inc, Alvetro Orthodontics, Anna Young Farmers, Ashley Furniture Homestore, Austin Regula Farms & Trucking, Bambauer Fertilizer & Seed/Jackson, Barga Show Cattle, Barhorst Farms, Barker Insurance Agency & Show Cattle, Bohman Trucking, Botkins Family & Jackson Center Dental, Buckeye Ford, Donald A. Sommer Inc., Egbert Livestock Botkins & St Henry, Fennig Homan Agri Business, First National Bank of New Bremen, Rob and Barbara Frische, Matt Huelskamp From The Ground Up Ag Services, Fultz Flooring, Goffena Furniture Inc., Aaron and Sarah Heilers, Hemmelgarn Services Inc., Huelskamp County Line Farms LLC, Inn Between Restaurant, Lochard Inc., Sidney Municipal Court Judge Gary J. Carter, Plastipak Packaging Inc., Provico Farm & Show Supply, Roger Schulze Trucking LLC, Garrett and Megan Serr, Shelby County Republican Party/Kerg, Sidney Body Carstar, Sidney Electric Company, Sunrise Cooperative Inc., Tammy Barhorst/Wagner Realty, US Bank, Vondenhuevel Auction Service, Wiessinger, Ron and Marcia, Zimpfer Farms, Sidney Auto Tech, Schnippel Construction Inc., Huelskamp Welding, LLC, SLD Trucking, LLC, Germain of Sidney, Edward Jones Investments-Christman, Salm-McGill & Tangeman Funeral Home, JR Cattle, Matt Huffman for Ohio, May PT and Performance LLC, Henschen Family, Billing Chiropractic, SS Auto Detailing, LLC, Jeremy and Nikki Resor, Ellis Construction, A & B Service Center, Elmer’s Towing and Recovery, Carter & Caileigh Huelskamp and Pohlkat Inc.
SHELBY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Onboard CareFlight: The Heroes of the Sky

DAYTON, OH (WDTN) – Emily had the chance to chat with the people onboard CareFlight. Flight nurse Brian Bates and Pilot Nick Stevenson explains what it’s like to work on a emergency helicopter.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

WDTN

22K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy