A longtime fan remembers Betty Cranmer, ‘a truly unforgettable personage,’ who died July 21 at 100

www.skyhinews.com
Related
skyhinews.com
Grand Chorale is professional-sounding without pretending to be professional
The 15-member Grand Chorale, a barbershop singing tradition in Grand County, will celebrate some of America’s most popular songs Aug. 13 at Middle Park High School in Granby. Their 30th annual concert in Grand County will feature hits by the Beach Boys, John Denver, the Beatles, Leonard Cohen and...
skyhinews.com
Flash flood warning issued for Grand Lake
The National Weather Service issued another flash flood warning in Grand County at 1:02 p.m. today for an area that includes Grand Lake. The warning ends at 4:00 p.m. and mentions the town and Highway 125 as areas that will experience flash flooding. It also mentions the Rocky Mountain National...
skyhinews.com
Grand County Real Estate Transactions, July 24-30.
Real estate transactions totaled $19,515,030 across 19 sales for the week of July 24 to 30. Agricultural residences on agricultural land, SECS 21-3-76, 22-3-76, 27-3-76, 28-3-76, 29-3-76; Harper Outright Exemption Lots B,C,D,E. Seller: Stillwater Creek LLC. Buyer: /J/ Ranch LLC. Price: $8,900,000. 1246 GCR 54/Homestead Drive, Granby. 5,305-square-foot, three-bedroom, 2...
skyhinews.com
Letter: Thompson Road is not Grand Elk HOA’s responsibility
In response to your coverage of the 7/26/22 meeting at Granby Town Hall with the Grand Elk General Improvement District board. The Grand Elk board president, David Hall, and former board president, Joe Press were each were only given three minutes to speak, while comments from the Town were not limited in their time.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
skyhinews.com
Granby Board of Trustees discusses Thompson Road repair plan
Granby’s Board of Trustees met as the Grand Elk General Improvement District Board on Tuesday night before their regular board meeting. As the general improvement district board, they discussed ideas to finance the repair of the stretch of Thompson Road from Highway 40 to the Grand Elk neighborhood. Town...
skyhinews.com
Fraser trustees review final plan for mixed-use retail, residential development on US Highway 40 frontage
The empty lot at the intersection of 406 Zerex St. and 315 Fraser Ave., once home to One Love Bar and Grill and a private residence, has recently been busy with excavators and other heavy equipment. A new mixed-use development is currently in the works there, with developer plans to offer retail and residential space, including workforce housing.
Comments / 0