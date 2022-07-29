Union County Local Arts Grant Program Accepting Applications

ucnj.org
Related
Residents in one NJ county getting chance to go to college tuition-free
PATERSON (PIX11) — Despite the obstacles handed to her, Erica Plaza has always kept her eye on the ball. The Paterson mom has raised three sons on her own, seeing them thrive and move on to big things. Now she’s taking the plunge and heading back into the classroom. “Now that my son, the little one, is […]
Montclair residents taking to the streets for night out
Montclair Area Solidarity Network, or MASN, will be hosting a Night Out for Safety and Liberation on Tuesday, Aug. 2, in the Glenfield Park picnic area. The same night Montclair Township will be playing host to National Night out. “This will be a gathering in celebration of community,” said Erik...
essexnewsdaily.com
RWJBarnabas Health nurse completes leadership program
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Mary Beth Russell, a registered nurse with a doctorate degree in education, has received a first-of-its-kind leadership certificate from the National Council of State Boards of Nursing. Russell, who serves as vice president of the Center for Professional Development, Innovation and Research at RWJBarnabas Health, was one of 32 scholars worldwide in the inaugural graduating class of NCSBN’s International Center for Regulatory Scholarship Advanced Leadership Institute.
Retired N.J. State Police commander named Newark’s new public safety director
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka on Monday announced the appointment of a retired New Jersey State Police commander as the city’s new public safety director. Fritz Fragé, 64, a retired lieutenant colonel with the State Police, is the new civilian head of the public safety department and its 2,000 employees, including just over 1,000 police officers, 350 firefighters, and 350 civilian employees in those departments and the Office of Emergency Management.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wbgo.org
New Jersey Ranks Near Top of List of Least Affordable States for Renters, Study Shows
On the list of least affordable states to rent an apartment, New Jersey ranks high. The 2022 Out of Reach report by the National Low Income Housing Coalition shows that New Jersey actually did move down a notch, from 6th to 7th least affordable, but remains near the top of the list.
These N.J. towns getting $39M from feds to protect against future flooding
New Jersey municipalities will share $39.35 million in federal funds to protect against flooding under two programs designed to combat climate change. The funding is part of $1 billion allocated Monday from the Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities and Flood Mitigation Assistance programs, and both got a boost from President Joe Biden’s administration and his $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law.
Jersey City Housing Authority providing free computers for families
The organization announced they are providing 150 computers to give underprivileged families a chance to have computer access as well as access to education opportunities for children.
Free backpacks, school supplies presented to kids at School Rocks Backpack Giveaway
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Looks like everyone is getting ready to go back to school. Children and parents lined up outside of Verizon Wireless for the School Rocks Backpack Giveaway, Sunday afternoon, for a free backpack and school supplies. The 10th annual giveaway was hosted by Wireless Matrix, a Verizon...
IN THIS ARTICLE
morristowngreen.com
She marched on the Capitol. Now she’s seeking a seat on Morris Township’s committee
Morris Township’s Republican organization on Monday chose a political newcomer who marched on the Capitol on Jan. 6 as its candidate for a seat on the governing body. “I sort of felt it was time for me to put up or shut up,” Sherry Nardolillo said after decisively out-polling Township GOP Chairman Joe Calvanelli Jr. as the party’s pick to run for Township Committee in November.
wrnjradio.com
Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $20K sold in both Sussex and Warren Counties. 20 $10K tickets bought in state
NEW JERSEY – One Illinois ticket matched all five of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $1.28 billion Mega Millions jackpot. The estimated cash value was $780.5 million. There were 22 third-tier prizewinning tickets sold for the Friday, July 29, drawing that matched...
NJ lost a hero for humanity: A look into the life of Dr. Terry Zealand
New Jersey lost a hero recently. Dr. Terry Zealand, of Howell, NJ, along with his wife Faye, made a huge impact assisting children and families affected by AIDS. It all started in 1985 when Terry and Faye formed The AIDS Resource Foundation, which was started as a result of the couple learning about the plight of a 2-year-old orphan with HIV/AIDS living in the hospital.
No college degree? Here are 40 of the highest-paying jobs in NYC that don’t require one
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — You don’t always need a college degree to get a well-paying job. Data journalism website Stacker consulted the Bureau of Labor Statistics Occupational Outlook Handbook to compile a list of all high-paying jobs in New York City that don’t require higher education — based on the 2021 annual mean wage.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Website ranks Jersey City as city with the highest rent in the US
Jersey City is the most expensive city to rent a home in the United States, according to a report conducted by the listings service Rent.com.
Rabid Coyote Found At Morris County Park
A coyote that tested positive for rabies was found at a Morris County park, authorities said. The animal was found in Tourne County Park in Boonton and recently tested positive, Denville Police said in a release on Friday, July 29. “We urge residents not to feed, approach or permit their...
themontclairgirl.com
All About the Utopia That Was Once in Perth Amboy, NJ
A beautiful waterfront and a lineup of delicious seafood restaurants are some of the highlights of Perth Amboy — a Central Jersey town that’s full of culture. What many may not know is that this Middlesex County town has a fascinating past dating back to the 1800s. Raritan Bay Union was a utopian community in Perth Amboy, New Jersey that existed for seven years (1853 – 1860) as an effort to manifest gender, class, and racial equality through intentional living. Read on to learn all about the 19th-century utopia in Perth Amboy.
fox5ny.com
This NJ city has been named U.S.'s most expensive for renters
NEW JERSEY - When it comes to sky-high rents, much of the focus is, understandably, on New York City, but it might surprise you to find out that the nation's highest rents are actually just across the Hudson River. According to a report by Rent.com, Jersey City actually has the...
The Real Deal: New way to pay for dental cleanings and whitening
News 12's consumer reporter Janice Lieberman has the The Real Deal on a new way to pay for dental care.
Newark tops U.S. cities for homeowners ‘severely’ burdened by housing costs
A survey of the nation’s large cities found that Newark tops the list for homeowners who are “severely housing cost-burdened” and spend at least 50% of their income on mortgage payments. And, the survey found that Newark ranks nearly as high nationwide for severely burdened renters. The...
Founder of Harlem-born network of charter schools is going to prison
The Democracy Prep Public Schools network, which has its roots in Harlem, now enrolls some 7,100 students in schools across several states, including New Jersey, Louisiana and Texas. Seth Andrew helped launch highly regarded Democracy Prep Public Schools, then stole from it. [ more › ]
Stop & Shop announces its 3rd N.J. store closure this year
Supermarket chain Stop & Shop will shutter another New Jersey store. Stop & Shop recently announced plans to close its Highland Park location. The grocery store located at 424 Raritan Ave. is expected to close some time in 2023, although an exact date has yet to be determined. “After a...
Comments / 0