Allentown, PA

‘Shame on you’: Fired Allentown teacher who went to D.C. on Jan. 6 confronts school board

By Sarah Cassi
LehighValleyLive.com
LehighValleyLive.com
 4 days ago
Comments / 39

Cortney Cowan
4d ago

I wouldn't want someone teaching my kids that was gullible enough to believe trump's big lie.

Larry Heckman
3d ago

I don't think anyone can judge this teacher for his actions. You are judging him for what a large group of people did that according to his itinerary that day he did not participate in any of that groups movements.He is a teacher that his students loved.He went to DC as a teacher to listen to some speeches. Following that way of thinking every person that went to Washington should be fired. there was no evidence he participated in any of the violence that occurred on Jan 6. He was removed from his position strictly on social media posts about him. Nothing about his ability to teach or how his being a teacher would be detrimental to his students. He should be commended for going there on his own time and expense to possibly use the trip as valuable information to his students about civil responsibilities and voicing OPINIONS

Bill Smith
3d ago

Anyone believing Trump's big lie should be fired. Trump lies every day, for God's sake. Why can't people see it?

LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more!

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

