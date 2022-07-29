‘Shame on you’: Fired Allentown teacher who went to D.C. on Jan. 6 confronts school board

I wouldn't want someone teaching my kids that was gullible enough to believe trump's big lie.
I don't think anyone can judge this teacher for his actions. You are judging him for what a large group of people did that according to his itinerary that day he did not participate in any of that groups movements.He is a teacher that his students loved.He went to DC as a teacher to listen to some speeches. Following that way of thinking every person that went to Washington should be fired. there was no evidence he participated in any of the violence that occurred on Jan 6. He was removed from his position strictly on social media posts about him. Nothing about his ability to teach or how his being a teacher would be detrimental to his students. He should be commended for going there on his own time and expense to possibly use the trip as valuable information to his students about civil responsibilities and voicing OPINIONS
Anyone believing Trump's big lie should be fired. Trump lies every day, for God's sake. Why can't people see it?
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here are the Highest Rated Seafood Restaurants in New JerseyTravel MavenJersey City, NJ
Check out the Blues, Brews & Barbecue Festival in Pennsylvania for some summer funKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
100-year-old Pennsylvania music store closing next monthKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
2 BG 16-Year-Olds Complete Civil Air Patrol Ranger SchoolJanet MartinBowling Green, KY
Five charming small towns in Pennsylvania that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Comments / 39