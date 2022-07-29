Alamogordo District 5 Clean-Up Day a success

Twenty properties were cleaned up by almost 30 volunteers during the second annual District 5 Clean Up Day.

District 5 Alamogordo City Commissioner Sharon McDonald organized the annual event which took place on July 23.

"I am just overjoyed, I am happy and I am humbled by the fact that we have people in the City that are reaching out," McDonald said.

Of the 20 properties, 11 were in District 5 and the rest were in other districts.

"I want to give special thanks to the City of Alamogordo for the dumpsters they put on the site on the corner of Fifth Street and Florida Avenue," McDonald said at the July 26 Alamogordo City Commission meeting. "They served a really good purpose."

A 30 ton and a 40 ton dumpster were filled, along with 11 containers used to dispose of paper shredded by Total Destruction.

McDonald also thanked the City Public Works and Code Enforcement Departments.

"A lot of the properties that we had sign up for the clean-up were the result of Code Enforcement," McDonald said. "I just wanted to tell (Code Enforcement) that they're getting out and they're doing a good job and people are trying to make sure they're not on the 15 extra days where they're being taken to court."

McDonald also thanked volunteers from Alamogordo MainStreet, Alamogordo Center of Commerce, Corinth Baptist Church, Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Owen Chapel, Joe and John Lewandowski, District 6 Alamogordo City Commissioner Dusty Wright, Alamogordo Freemasons and Holloman Air Force Base.

"We had a gentleman out there that worked like he was three people and so we were really happy about that," McDonald said.

McDonald also thanked Total Destruction for being available for clean-ups and Pizza Hut for lunch for the volunteers.

"It was almost like a supernatural day because we were supposed to start at 7 a.m.," McDonald said. " At 9:44 a.m. we were done."

