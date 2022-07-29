Fort Scott’s USD 234 Enrolls Next Monday

fortscott.biz
Related
fortscott.biz
Uniontown Schools Enroll Aug. 3-4
The two school districts in Bourbon County are preparing to start classes this month. In USD235, Uniontown, parents have an opportunity to enroll their students on Aug. 3 from 8 a.m. to noon and Aug. 4 from noon to 7 p.m. The student’s first day is August 25. This district is welcoming two new principals, a new superintendent, and six new teachers.
fortscott.biz
Obituary of Ronald Love
Ronald Eugene Love, age 53, a resident of rural Deerfield, Missouri, passed away unexpectedly, Thursday, July 28, 2022, at the Freeman West Hospital in Joplin, Missouri. He was born December 6, 1968, in Ft. Scott, Kansas, the son of Robert Sherman Love and Patricia Ann Johnson Love. Ron graduated from the Ft. Scott High School.
fortscott.biz
Letter to the Editor: Pete Allen
A special street maintenance plan (SSMP) is meant to improve the PCI of certain streets by 100 blocks per year. The goal is to preserve and upgrade the PCI of our streets to a “5” at the rate of 100 blocks per year. Due to a late start, this year’s goal has been reduced to 48 blocks.
fortscott.biz
Minutes of the FS City Commission for July 19
The regular meeting of the Fort Scott City Commission was held July 19th, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. in the City Commission Meeting Room at City Hall, 123 S. Main Street, Fort Scott, Kansas. ROLL CALL:. Commissioners J. Jones, T. Van Hoecke, S. Walker, and M. Wells were present with Mayor...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Big names travel to Fort Scott for Special Olympics Kansas
FORT SCOTT, Ks. — Golfers were up nice and early this morning to make a difference. Golfers from 5 states tee’d off in Fort Scott for the fifth annual Bourbon County Sheriff’s Office Golf Scramble. All the money raised will be going towards Special Olympics Kansas, specificially helping 11 counties in Southeast Kansas. Over 240 […]
fortscott.biz
Facts You Might Not Have Known by Gregg Motley
Over the course of my 47 years of adulthood, it seems that more and more people and institutions make important decisions based on feelings and assumptions. Evidence can be found in the nature of our news media; it appears that they are constructed to pray on the emotions and gullibility of Americans. Knowing this, my response is to dig harder and deeper for data and facts upon which I can hang my hat to make responsible decisions as a family man, businessman, and community volunteer. It makes no sense for me to make important decisions without knowing what it is real.
Marian Days 2022 at Carthage, Mo. tens of thousand expected
CARTHAGE, Mo. — Due to COVID it’s been two years since the Marian Days Festival has been held in Carthage. The last count estimated 120,0000 attended the 4-day festival. This year crowds could be larger. Carthage Police Dept state, “we’re expecting a big crowd for this year.” ROAD CLOSURES Grand from Highland south to Fairview Fairview and Wynwood Glenstone Highland...
fortscott.biz
Bourbon County Commission Cancels Aug. 2 Meeting Due to Elections
2nd District-Jim Harris Corrected: _______________________. 3rd District-Clifton Beth Adjourned at: _______________. There will be NO meeting on Tuesday, August 2nd, 2022 due to Election Day. Justifications for Executive Session: KSA 75-4319(b)(1) To discuss personnel matters of individual nonelected personnel to protect their privacy KSA 75-4319(b)(2) For consultation with an attorney...
RELATED PEOPLE
News to Know: Joplin shooting charges, lead cleanup deceit, and 19,000 acres burn in northwest Oklahoma
JOPLIN, Mo. – Authorities in Joplin arrest and charge a man accused of shooting another man. Police say on July 16th, 42-year-old Richard McWhirt of Joplin shot 34-year-old Gregory Hallstrom, also of Joplin. The shooting happened on South Finley Avenue. Hallstrom was treated and released from the hospital. Officers arrested McWhirt Thursday. He’s charged with first degree assault and armed criminal action. Follow the investigation here.
Shooting in Chanute leaves Topeka man dead
NEOSHO COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Chanute Police Department are investigating a homicide that occurred early Monday morning in Chanute, Kansas. The victim has been identified as 34-year-old Blake A. Pearson, of Topeka. EMS transported Pearson to Neosho Memorial Regional Medical Center, but he was pronounced deceased. The Chanute Police Department […]
The Big 3: shooting near Cunningham Park, no survivors in head-on crash, Newton County brush fire and “bear in the air”
No. 3: JOPLIN, Mo. – On Saturday, July 23rd, at about 8:20 a.m. a 35-year-old male was rushed to an area hospital suffering multiple gunshot wounds. Officers on patrol noticed a vehicle that seemed out of place near 25th and Annie Baxter. Officers approached the vehicle and noticed a male in the drivers seat apparently sleeping. They ran the tag posted in the back window and it came back stolen. Officers boxed the car in so it couldn’t flee the scene. The subject then began to ram both patrol vehicles, backing up and ramming forward. Authorities say officers went to break the vehicle’s windows and an officer involved shooting occurred. Click here if you’d like to read more about this story.
KCTV 5
Body of missing Olathe man found in Miami County
OLATHE, Kan (KCTV) --- Olathe police say the body of a man who was reported missing on Friday was discovered in Miami County. Jeffrey Rauenzahn, 47, was reported missing on Friday morning. Police say his body was found in Miami County near his vehicle. There is no active criminal investigation...
IN THIS ARTICLE
8 vehicles burn, including semi car hauler I-49 near Lamar, Mo.
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Sunday morning about 8:30 a.m. Lamar Fire Dept responded to I-49 near 83 mile marker to a vehicle fire. Reported as a semi on fire hauling cars. “Upon arrival the semi and its load were engulfed in flames. It took about a hour to extinguish plus about another hour to find and extinguish any hot spots.” — Lamar Fire Dept.
Olathe police locate missing man dead in Miami County
The Olathe Police Department located man dead after he was reported missing on Friday. There is no ongoing criminal investigation.
Rita Glasgow sentenced for DWI crash that killed a Joplin couple
A judge sentences Rita Glasgow for a DWI crash that claimed the life of a Joplin couple.
Joplin Police arrest shooting suspect in wooded area along railroad tracks; Same man mentioned in an MSSU Alert Wednesday
JOPLIN, Mo. – Shortly after 12 p.m. Thursday a Detective Sergeant with JPD saw a man wanted in related to a recent shooting, near the area of 30th and S Rangeline. Officers responded to the area and set up a perimeter and were able to take wanted man into custody without incident. Capt William Davis tells us on scene, “We...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Young woman charged for shooting at another car at stoplight
JOPLIN, Mo. — Capt William Davis releases details regarding an arrest of a young woman who is alleged to have fired at weapon at a vehicle. Late Tuesday night, July 26th, just before 11:30 p.m. a report of gunshots near 7th and S Wall Ave. alerted Joplin E911. “The...
Thief under the influence of unknown substance; arrested for burglarizing Rangeline business and nearby home
JOPLIN, Mo – Joplin Police today arrested a Rangeline thief who police say was under the influence of an unknown substance. At around 4:00 a.m., Joplin Dispatch received a burglary alert from Wildcat Materials Inc. at 4901 S. Rangeline Road. When officers arrived, they discovered evidence of a break-in...
Comments / 0