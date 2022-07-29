ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kay County, OK

Law enforcement logs July 29-31

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 9:36 a.m. police arrested Josiah Mills on warrants at America’s Best Inn. At 10:33 a.m. police located a stolen vehicle at Highland Dairy, 1203 west Summit. Kay County deputies responded. The green Ford was reported stolen the day before. The owner was notified.
17-year-old drowning victim at Lake Ponca

Body The Ponca City Police Department (PCPD) received a call at 7:12 pm on Saturday, July 30 reporting of a possible drowning on the private side at Lake Ponca. In addition to the police response, Ponca Lake Patrol, Ponca City Fire and Rescue, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Kay County Sheriff’s Office assisted as well.
Warrant remains issued in identity theft case

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Alissa Elaine Kramer, 36, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Kramer is facing a felony count of identity theft-unlawfully obtaining personal identifying information information. The charge was filed on June 29 after police investigated a report of a stolen wallet...
Crime & Safety
Kansas man killed in Grant County accident

WAKITA — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Kansas man is dead following a motorcycle accident that occurred at 8:56 p.m. July 31 just north of the intersection of Oklahoma 132 and Kiowa Road, six miles west of Wakita in Grant County. Troopers report that Jimmy Ireland, 65,...
Teen drowns at Ponca Lake; PCPD investigating

PONCA LAKE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has recovered the body of a 17-year-old-male who drown at Ponca Lake Saturday evening. Ponca City police Det. Jeff Woodward said the communications center received a 911 call at 7:12 p.m. reporting a possible drowning on the private side of Lake Ponca.
Drowning Victim Recovered at Lake Ponca Saturday Night

Ponca City- A 17-year-old-male drown at Lake Ponca over the weekend. The Ponca City Police Department received a call at 7:12 pm Saturday reporting a possible drowning at Lake Ponca. Ponca City Police, Ponca City Fire and Rescue, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kay County Sheriffs office and Lake Ponca Patrol...
Warrant remains issued in injury accident case

NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued with bond endorsed at $10,000 for Michael Angelo Edwards, 41, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Edwards is facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident after two felony convictions, filed on June 29. Ponca City police...
Minutes of the July 25 Ponca City Board of Commissioners meeting

PONCA CITY — The Ponca City Board of Commissioners met in regular session on July 25. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order, which was followed by the pledge of allegiance. Commissioners Robert Bodick, Lanita Chapman, Shasta Scott and Paul Taylor were present. Consent Agenda. Under the Consent...
Tonkawa resident in critical condition following accident near Enid

ENID — A Tonkawa resident is in critical condition following a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 11:26 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Champlin Road and East Chestnut Avenue, approximately 15 miles east of Enid in Garfield County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that four people were on...
Blackwell mayor agrees to plea deal

Body A hearing was held on Thursday, July 28 in Kay County District Court for Blackwell mayor Thomas J. “T.J.” Greenfield. Greenfield was issued a warrant of arrest on Aug. 23, 2021 on three charges of embezzlement, fraud and conspiracy. Greenfield was the coowner of G&C Concrete until...
Warrants issued in stolen vehicle case

NEWKIRK — A failure to appear warrant is issued for Candise Renee Cross-Sallee, 26, formally of Winfield, Kan. and Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Cross is facing felony charges of conspiracy and possession of a stolen vehicle filed on Aug. 4, 2021. Blackwell police report that...
PTC Culinary graduate honored

PONCA CITY — Pioneer Tech’s Culinary Arts graduate James Tomek was chosen as a ProStart participant for the Odyssey de Culinaire fundraiser banquet. Tomek worked with Chef Moosmiller, Certified Master Chef and Executive Chef for the Shangri La Resort. Tomek’s part in the five-course meal and culinary experience...
Opening Date for Osage Casinos Pushed Back

Supply chain issues affecting construction have forced the Osage Casinos in Bartlesville and Pawhuska to push their opening date back to the fall of 2023. Osage Casinos CEO Byron Bighorse has announced that they plan to have the Bartlesville location open by October 27th and the one in Pawhuska open by November 10th.
