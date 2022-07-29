kaynewscow.com
Related
kaynewscow.com
Law enforcement logs July 29-31
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 9:36 a.m. police arrested Josiah Mills on warrants at America’s Best Inn. At 10:33 a.m. police located a stolen vehicle at Highland Dairy, 1203 west Summit. Kay County deputies responded. The green Ford was reported stolen the day before. The owner was notified.
Ponca City News
17-year-old drowning victim at Lake Ponca
Body The Ponca City Police Department (PCPD) received a call at 7:12 pm on Saturday, July 30 reporting of a possible drowning on the private side at Lake Ponca. In addition to the police response, Ponca Lake Patrol, Ponca City Fire and Rescue, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, and the Kay County Sheriff’s Office assisted as well.
kaynewscow.com
Warrant remains issued in identity theft case
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued for Alissa Elaine Kramer, 36, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Kramer is facing a felony count of identity theft-unlawfully obtaining personal identifying information information. The charge was filed on June 29 after police investigated a report of a stolen wallet...
Mother of Washington County teen who drowned over the weekend pays tribute to her son
RAMONA, Okla. — The mother of a 17-year-old boy who drowned at Ponca Lake in Kay County Saturday night is paying tribute to her son. Tessa Parks said her son, Ethan Dodson, was her whole world. Ethan went to Caney Valley High School in Ramona, Okla., and the football...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kaynewscow.com
Kansas man killed in Grant County accident
WAKITA — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Kansas man is dead following a motorcycle accident that occurred at 8:56 p.m. July 31 just north of the intersection of Oklahoma 132 and Kiowa Road, six miles west of Wakita in Grant County. Troopers report that Jimmy Ireland, 65,...
kaynewscow.com
Teen drowns at Ponca Lake; PCPD investigating
PONCA LAKE — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has recovered the body of a 17-year-old-male who drown at Ponca Lake Saturday evening. Ponca City police Det. Jeff Woodward said the communications center received a 911 call at 7:12 p.m. reporting a possible drowning on the private side of Lake Ponca.
Three suspects in custody after high-speed chase and manhunt
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — On Monday evening, the Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) arrested three suspects, two women and a man, after multiple agencies had been looking for them for nearly seven hours. “It’s like a SWAT team in our backyard,” said Holly Chanult, a Sand Springs woman...
poncacitynow.com
Drowning Victim Recovered at Lake Ponca Saturday Night
Ponca City- A 17-year-old-male drown at Lake Ponca over the weekend. The Ponca City Police Department received a call at 7:12 pm Saturday reporting a possible drowning at Lake Ponca. Ponca City Police, Ponca City Fire and Rescue, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Kay County Sheriffs office and Lake Ponca Patrol...
RELATED PEOPLE
kaynewscow.com
Warrant remains issued in injury accident case
NEWKIRK — A warrant is issued with bond endorsed at $10,000 for Michael Angelo Edwards, 41, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Edwards is facing a felony charge of leaving the scene of an injury accident after two felony convictions, filed on June 29. Ponca City police...
Three suspects who led OHP on high-speed chase through Sand Springs, Pawnee County in custody
PAWNEE COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE; (08/01; 5:47 p.m.) — The Pawnee County Sheriff confirmed to FOX23 all three suspects are now in custody following a manhunt near Keystone Lake. UPDATE, 8/1/22: Those living in Pawnee County near Keystone Lake and North Holiday Way are asked to stay in...
kaynewscow.com
Minutes of the July 25 Ponca City Board of Commissioners meeting
PONCA CITY — The Ponca City Board of Commissioners met in regular session on July 25. Mayor Homer Nicholson called the meeting to order, which was followed by the pledge of allegiance. Commissioners Robert Bodick, Lanita Chapman, Shasta Scott and Paul Taylor were present. Consent Agenda. Under the Consent...
Trooper crashes during pursuit with stolen car through Sand Springs
CLEVELAND, Okla. — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) said one of their cars driven by a trooper crashed during a pursuit with a stolen car. The trooper was not injured. OHP said the chase started when authorities attempted to stop a stolen vehicle at on the Cimarron Turnpike. OHP...
IN THIS ARTICLE
OHP hiring 14 port of entry officers
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is hoping to hire more than a dozen port of entry officers in the near future.
kaynewscow.com
Tonkawa resident in critical condition following accident near Enid
ENID — A Tonkawa resident is in critical condition following a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 11:26 p.m. Friday at the intersection of North Champlin Road and East Chestnut Avenue, approximately 15 miles east of Enid in Garfield County. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that four people were on...
Ponca City News
Blackwell mayor agrees to plea deal
Body A hearing was held on Thursday, July 28 in Kay County District Court for Blackwell mayor Thomas J. “T.J.” Greenfield. Greenfield was issued a warrant of arrest on Aug. 23, 2021 on three charges of embezzlement, fraud and conspiracy. Greenfield was the coowner of G&C Concrete until...
kaynewscow.com
Warrants issued in stolen vehicle case
NEWKIRK — A failure to appear warrant is issued for Candise Renee Cross-Sallee, 26, formally of Winfield, Kan. and Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Cross is facing felony charges of conspiracy and possession of a stolen vehicle filed on Aug. 4, 2021. Blackwell police report that...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kaynewscow.com
Ponca City residents appear in Osage County District Court on pending domestic charges
PAWHUSKA — Ponca City residents Kourtnie Lynn Summitt, 29, and Ponca City Police Sgt. Daniel Allan Morrison, 35, reportedly appeared in Osage County District Court today. Osage County deputy investigator Ronnie Stevens said the pair were arrested in the early morning hours on July 24 on domestic charges. Stevens...
kaynewscow.com
PTC Culinary graduate honored
PONCA CITY — Pioneer Tech’s Culinary Arts graduate James Tomek was chosen as a ProStart participant for the Odyssey de Culinaire fundraiser banquet. Tomek worked with Chef Moosmiller, Certified Master Chef and Executive Chef for the Shangri La Resort. Tomek’s part in the five-course meal and culinary experience...
bartlesvilleradio.com
Opening Date for Osage Casinos Pushed Back
Supply chain issues affecting construction have forced the Osage Casinos in Bartlesville and Pawhuska to push their opening date back to the fall of 2023. Osage Casinos CEO Byron Bighorse has announced that they plan to have the Bartlesville location open by October 27th and the one in Pawhuska open by November 10th.
Comments / 0