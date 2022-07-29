The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 9:36 a.m. police arrested Josiah Mills on warrants at America’s Best Inn. At 10:33 a.m. police located a stolen vehicle at Highland Dairy, 1203 west Summit. Kay County deputies responded. The green Ford was reported stolen the day before. The owner was notified.

PONCA CITY, OK ・ 14 HOURS AGO