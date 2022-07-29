RD Bailey highway closed due to downed trees

UPDATE (Friday, July 29, 2022, 4:30 P.M.) PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The roads are now reopened and service was not disrupted due to fallen powerlines.

PINEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Due to multiple trees down, R.D. Bailey Highway in Brenton is closed until further notice.

One lane of Route 97 in Brenton by the Brenton Volunteer Fire Department is closed while the tree is being cleaned up. The tree reportedly fell on multiple internet and phone lines, and there is no word if or how long service will be disrupted due to this incident.

There is still no estimated time when the road will be reopened.

