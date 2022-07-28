Look Inside Alyson Hannigan’s New $6.7 Million Santa Monica Home (PHOTOS)

wcrz.com
One-on-One with The Lambs Club Executive Chef Michael White
Michael White, executive chef at The Lambs Club in New York City, joined Cheddar News to share some tips and tricks for the summertime kitchen. While demonstrating how to prepare fluke crudo, Chef White says “all the dishes that we do at The Lamb’s Club during the summer are very, very fresh and light. … Keep it simple in the summertime.” And if you don’t have fluke, you can prepare your crudo at home with salmon, red snapper or striped bass.
