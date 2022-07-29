ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOX 61

Arrest warrant secured for man accused of car theft out of garage: Wolcott police

FOX 61
FOX 61
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.fox61.com

Comments / 1

Related
NBC Connecticut

Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Home Invasion in Waterbury: Police

Waterbury Police have arrested a man that's accused of trying to break into a home with a gun Sunday night. Officials said the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Valentino Drive. Authorities received a call stating that a person was trying to force entry into a home with a firearm while the family was inside.
FOX 61

Bloomfield deadly assault victim identified as suspect's granddad

BLOOMFIELD, Connecticut — New details after what police are calling a domestic violence incident in Bloomfield that turned deadly. The 77-year-old victim police said was assaulted on Friday, died Sunday morning. The victim was the grandfather of the suspect. Kevin Carter now has a one million dollar bond. FOX61...
FOX 61

State trooper suspended after assault arrest at Vernon home: Officials

VERNON, Conn. — A Connecticut State Police trooper is facing assault charges following a domestic dispute at his home in Vernon, according to officials. Vernon police responded to a home Monday on Mark Circle around 6 p.m. Officers found a victim with a head injury and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.
VERNON, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#Police#Arrest Warrant#Property Crime#Stream Live#Roku
FOX 61

Driver's window shatters after shot at by a BB gun: Orange police

ORANGE, Conn — A driver in Orange had their car shot at with a BB gun while traveling on Derby Avenue over the weekend, police said. The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday while the driver was heading eastbound on Derby Avenue (Route 34) just before the intersection with Orange Center Road.
ORANGE, CT
themonroesun.com

DUI arrest: Man found asleep at the wheel, a beer between his legs

MONROE, CT — A 25-year-old Bridgeport man allegedly went off the road while traveling on Route 110 in his Honda Civic Sunday morning, drove on the grass, and down the adjacent driveway of a home near Old Tannery Road, where he parked on the back lawn and fell asleep with the engine running and a beer between his legs, according to police.
WTNH

Man arrested for assaulting, attempting to kidnap woman: Meriden PD

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested a man who was stalking a woman, assaulted her and another man, and shot an illegal firearm on Friday. Officers in Meriden said they initially responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Chamberlain Highway on Friday evening around 6 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, […]
MERIDEN, CT
Register Citizen

Danbury man sentenced to prison in 2020 homicide at railroad tracks

DANBURY — The city man charged in the beating death of another man two years ago was sentenced last week to 20 years in jail, suspended after 12 years, plus five years probation. Carlos Guzman-Lopez was arrested following a police investigation into the suspicious death of Ricardo Uruchima, whose...
DANBURY, CT
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash

A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
SHELTON, CT
FOX 61

1 dead, 2 injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died after police said he was shot on Winter Street late Monday night. Hartford police responded to the area of Brook Street and Winter Street on two ShotSpotter notifications just before 11 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found 23-year-old Brian...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

Hatchet-wielding man arrested in Wallingford road rage incident: Police

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Police arrested a man they said was swinging a hatchet following a road rage incident at a flea market Saturday. Charles Smith, 33, of West Haven, was charged with assault 3rd degree, breach of peace 2nd degree (2 counts), reckless endangerment 1st degree (2 counts), and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle. Bond was placed at $2,500 and he is scheduled to appear in court September 9.
WTNH

2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
MILFORD, CT
FOX 61

Car found on top of two vehicles in New Haven parking lot

NEW HAVEN, Conn — A car was found on top of two other vehicles in a New Haven parking lot, according to the city's police and fire departments. Police said they responded to a call around 1:50 p.m. on Monday in the area of Broadway on a report of a car that struck multiple cars in a parking lot and was on top of two vehicles.
NEW HAVEN, CT
whdh.com

Conn. State police sergeant suspended for rear-end crash

BROOKFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Connecticut State Police sergeant was suspended and given a misdemeanor summons for a crash in which she rear-ended another driver in Brookfield. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was charged with following too close and evading responsibility. The crash happened on Route 7 north on July 24...
FOX 61

Naugatuck kennel owner faces new charge of killing animal

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A Naugatuck kennel owner who is already facing a variety of charges connected to the training facility he owns, was arrested Saturday on a charge of animal abuse. David Rivera turned himself in to police and was charged with malicious wounding/ killing of an animal. Police...
NAUGATUCK, CT
WTNH

Man sells Newtown home without homeowners’ knowledge: PD

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after being accused of selling a home in Newtown without the homeowner’s knowledge, according to police. Newtown police said on July 27, the Newtown Police Department arrested Edwin Lewis at his home in Willington after a lengthy investigation into a fraudulent home sale. Police said the […]
NEWTOWN, CT
NBC Connecticut

State Trooper Arrested After Evading Crash in Brookfield: State Police

A Connecticut State Police sergeant has been arrested after investigators said she crashed into a vehicle in Brookfield last weekend and left the scene. Troopers said Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was driving on Route 7 North in Brookfield on Sunday, July 24, around 9:30 p.m. when she rear-ended another vehicle. The...
BROOKFIELD, CT
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy