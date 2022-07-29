Arrest warrant secured for man accused of car theft out of garage: Wolcott police

www.fox61.com
NBC Connecticut
Man Arrested After Attempted Armed Home Invasion in Waterbury: Police
Waterbury Police have arrested a man that's accused of trying to break into a home with a gun Sunday night. Officials said the incident happened at about 4:30 p.m. on Valentino Drive. Authorities received a call stating that a person was trying to force entry into a home with a firearm while the family was inside.
Bridgeport police release home surveillance images of a burglary suspect on French Town Road
Bridgeport police released home surveillance images of a man accused of burglarizing a home in the North End.
Bloomfield deadly assault victim identified as suspect's granddad
BLOOMFIELD, Connecticut — New details after what police are calling a domestic violence incident in Bloomfield that turned deadly. The 77-year-old victim police said was assaulted on Friday, died Sunday morning. The victim was the grandfather of the suspect. Kevin Carter now has a one million dollar bond. FOX61...
State trooper suspended after assault arrest at Vernon home: Officials
VERNON, Conn. — A Connecticut State Police trooper is facing assault charges following a domestic dispute at his home in Vernon, according to officials. Vernon police responded to a home Monday on Mark Circle around 6 p.m. Officers found a victim with a head injury and they were taken to the hospital for treatment.
Driver's window shatters after shot at by a BB gun: Orange police
ORANGE, Conn — A driver in Orange had their car shot at with a BB gun while traveling on Derby Avenue over the weekend, police said. The incident happened around 6:40 a.m. on Saturday while the driver was heading eastbound on Derby Avenue (Route 34) just before the intersection with Orange Center Road.
themonroesun.com
DUI arrest: Man found asleep at the wheel, a beer between his legs
MONROE, CT — A 25-year-old Bridgeport man allegedly went off the road while traveling on Route 110 in his Honda Civic Sunday morning, drove on the grass, and down the adjacent driveway of a home near Old Tannery Road, where he parked on the back lawn and fell asleep with the engine running and a beer between his legs, according to police.
Man arrested for assaulting, attempting to kidnap woman: Meriden PD
MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Meriden police arrested a man who was stalking a woman, assaulted her and another man, and shot an illegal firearm on Friday. Officers in Meriden said they initially responded to reports of gunshots in the area of Chamberlain Highway on Friday evening around 6 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, […]
Register Citizen
Danbury man sentenced to prison in 2020 homicide at railroad tracks
DANBURY — The city man charged in the beating death of another man two years ago was sentenced last week to 20 years in jail, suspended after 12 years, plus five years probation. Carlos Guzman-Lopez was arrested following a police investigation into the suspicious death of Ricardo Uruchima, whose...
33-Year-Old Killed In Route 8 Shelton Crash
A man died after a single-vehicle crash in Fairfield County over the weekend. The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:35 a.m., Sunday, July 31. According to state police, New Haven County resident Julian Torres III, age 33, of Naugatuck, was driving a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R600 in the left lane and for an unknown reason veered toward the median when the crash occurred.
1 dead, 2 injured in Hartford shooting
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Hartford man died after police said he was shot on Winter Street late Monday night. Hartford police responded to the area of Brook Street and Winter Street on two ShotSpotter notifications just before 11 p.m. When officers got to the scene, they found 23-year-old Brian...
Hatchet-wielding man arrested in Wallingford road rage incident: Police
WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Police arrested a man they said was swinging a hatchet following a road rage incident at a flea market Saturday. Charles Smith, 33, of West Haven, was charged with assault 3rd degree, breach of peace 2nd degree (2 counts), reckless endangerment 1st degree (2 counts), and illegal possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle. Bond was placed at $2,500 and he is scheduled to appear in court September 9.
2 arrested for attacking police outside Milford bar
MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people face charges for allegedly attacking two police officers outside a bar in Milford early Sunday morning. Police said Dinsdale Brown, a 25-year-old man from Ansonia, and Taylor Healey, a 24-year-old woman from Derby, were kicked out of Stonebridge Restaurant on Daniel Street around 1 a.m. They were trying to […]
Car found on top of two vehicles in New Haven parking lot
NEW HAVEN, Conn — A car was found on top of two other vehicles in a New Haven parking lot, according to the city's police and fire departments. Police said they responded to a call around 1:50 p.m. on Monday in the area of Broadway on a report of a car that struck multiple cars in a parking lot and was on top of two vehicles.
whdh.com
Conn. State police sergeant suspended for rear-end crash
BROOKFIELD, Connecticut (WFSB) — A Connecticut State Police sergeant was suspended and given a misdemeanor summons for a crash in which she rear-ended another driver in Brookfield. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was charged with following too close and evading responsibility. The crash happened on Route 7 north on July 24...
Naugatuck kennel owner faces new charge of killing animal
NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A Naugatuck kennel owner who is already facing a variety of charges connected to the training facility he owns, was arrested Saturday on a charge of animal abuse. David Rivera turned himself in to police and was charged with malicious wounding/ killing of an animal. Police...
Man sells Newtown home without homeowners’ knowledge: PD
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) – A man has been arrested after being accused of selling a home in Newtown without the homeowner’s knowledge, according to police. Newtown police said on July 27, the Newtown Police Department arrested Edwin Lewis at his home in Willington after a lengthy investigation into a fraudulent home sale. Police said the […]
CT Trooper Charged After Rear-Ending Vehicle In Brookfield, Police Say
A Connecticut State Police trooper was charged after a two-vehicle crash in Fairfield County. Sgt. Catherine Koeppel rear-ended another vehicle while driving on northbound Route 7 in Brookfield at about 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, according to State Police. Police said both vehicles were damaged, and no injuries were...
NBC Connecticut
State Trooper Arrested After Evading Crash in Brookfield: State Police
A Connecticut State Police sergeant has been arrested after investigators said she crashed into a vehicle in Brookfield last weekend and left the scene. Troopers said Sgt. Catherine Koeppel was driving on Route 7 North in Brookfield on Sunday, July 24, around 9:30 p.m. when she rear-ended another vehicle. The...
Norwalk Man, Age 60, Drowns Attempting To Save Woman, Police Say
A 60-year-old Fairfield County man drowned while attempting to save another person struggling in the water. The incident took place in Norwalk at Calf Pasture Beach near the Coast Guard Auxiliary building around 4:45 p.m., Sunday, July 31. Police responded to the beach after receiving multiple 911 calls reporting an...
New Britain Herald
Meriden man set to face judge after state police say he used remote-controlled car on Route 9 on Berlin-New Britain town line
A Meriden man is expected to face a judge later this month after state police say he was arrested for running across Route 9 on the Berlin-New Britain line, operating a remote-controlled car. Leonard Kroher, 49, faces charges of reckless use of a highway by a pedestrian, disorderly conduct and...
