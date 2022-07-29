Jody Abbott, the Original Drummer for Alt-Rockers Fuel, Has Died

loudwire.com
Related
William “Poogie” Hart Dies: Lead Singer Of Hit-Making ’70s Group The Delfonics Was 77
William Hart, the lead singer of the hit-making Philly Soul group the Delfonics, died Thursday at a Philadelphia hospital following complications from surgery. He was 77. Hart, known to friends and fans as Poogie, was a founding member and chief songwriter of the group, and had one of the purest falsettos in the Philadelphia-based soul music of the late 1960s and ’70s. His aching, heartfelt tones were demonstrated on the group’s classic hits “La-La Means I Love You” (1968) and, perhaps most enduringly, the Grammy-winning “Didn’t I Blow Your Mind This Time” (released in 1969, a hit in 1970).
TMZ.com
'Gloria' Singer Jimmy Sohns Dead at 75, Frontman for The Shadows of Knight
Jimmy Sohns, lead singer for the 60's band The Shadows of Knight, is dead after suffering a stroke. Jimmy and his band are most remembered for their iconic, singalong hit "Gloria" ... which was a top 10 hit in 1966. Not to be confused with Laura Branigan's 80s hit of the same name, Jimmy and co.'s famous chorus spelled out the name ... G-L-O-R-I-A.
Gene Simmons Recalls Landing Kiss Their First Show
Gene Simmons recalled how he talked a promoter into booking Kiss for their first show – although the band was called Wicked Lester when he made the call. By the time they made their debut appearance at the Popcorn Club in New York City on Jan. 30, 1973, they were using the name that became world-renowned. In a new interview with Classic Rock, Simmons remembered the event as a loss-maker.
Donna Mills, 81, Wows in White as Daughter Chloe Mills Accompanies Her to Nope U.K. Premiere
Donna Mills made her latest red carpet a family affair. The Emmy Award winner, 81, looked radiant in a white pantsuit as she coordinated looks with her daughter Chloe Mills on Thursday at the U.K. premiere of Jordan Peele's Nope in London. She donned a white blazer with lace details,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
musictimes.com
Elvis Presley Health Issues: What Caused Rocker To Become So Heavy Before Death?
Elvis Presley seemingly lost his King of Rock and Roll title during his final days and lived as "Fat Elvis" instead. Presley's dramatic physical transformation horrified his fans - even Linda Thompson - as he was a far cry from what he looked like during his heyday. Even on the...
Bobbie Faye Ferguson Dies: ‘Designing Women’ And ‘Dukes of Hazard’ Actress Was 78
Bobbie Faye Ferguson, an actress who had credits in television and film, died June 25 of natural causes, according to a news report. She was 78 and lived in Sherman Oaks, Calif. Born in Memphis, TN on Oct. 10, 1943, she grew up in Eudora, AR, and graduated from the...
'Hill Street Blues' Actor Taurean Blacque Dead at 82
Taurean Blacque, most notably known for his role as Detective Neal Washington on the TV series Hill Street Blues, has died. The actor was 82. He passed away in Atlanta, Georgia on Thursday, following a brief illness, his family shared. The official cause of death is still undetermined, according to Deadline.
Elvis Presley: The One Vegetable the King Hated Most of All
Elvis Presley hated this one vegetable so much he forbade its preparation in his Graceland kitchen and for his friends and family not to eat it in his presence.
RELATED PEOPLE
Ciara Teams Up With Coast Contra For The ‘Jump’ Video
Ciara is ready to begin her new era by working with some new faces. This weekend, Ciara has teamed up with Coast Contra to deliver a new single that will make the world move its feet. “Jump” is an upbeat, energetic track that fits in line with the Atlanta native’s classic Hip-Hop dance tracks. The Theron Thomas, Sam Sumser and Sean Small produced single is capped off by a share of verses from one of the fastest rising groups in music, Coast Contra. All around, “Jump” is a strong return for the chart-topping artist who has not released a solo single since 2019.
Popculture
Beloved TV Actor Pat John Dead at 69
Pat John, who starred in The Beachcombers, has died. He was 69. John, a member of the shíshálh First Nation, starred as Jesse Jim in the series for almost its entire run. The Beachcombers is one of the longest-running drama series ever produced in Canada with 19 seasons.
Slate
The Death of Henry Blake
This article is part of a series about the 50 greatest fictional deaths of all time. It is excerpted from the Television Academy Foundation’s interview with Gene Reynolds, producer of M*A*S*H, conducted in 2000. McLean [Stevenson, who played Henry Blake] was never better. He did a great job for...
Beach Boy Dennis Wilson Married the Illegitimate Daughter of Cousin and Band Member Mike Love
Dennis Wilson actually married the daughter of his cousin (and bandmate) Mike Love. Here's what we know about his relationship with Shawn Marie Love.
IN THIS ARTICLE
TMZ.com
Actor L.Q. Jones Dead at 94
L.Q. Jones -- a versatile character actor whose career dates back to the 1950s -- has died. His death was confirmed by his family, who says he passed of natural causes in the Hollywood Hills surrounded by loved ones ... this according to Variety. Jones had over 160 acting credits...
Stevie Nicks Wrote One Song To Hurt Ex Lindsey Buckingham
Stevie Nicks and Lindsey Buckingham both performed in Fleetwood Mac but they have a long and tumultuous history. They met when they were teenagers and Stevie joined Lindsey’s band after some of his bandmates went off to college. After school, they moved to Los Angeles together to form Buckingham...
These Never-Before-Seen Elvis Photos Just Got Released As Affordable Wall Art
Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. On the heels of Baz Luhrmann’s buzzy Elvis biopic, Sonic Editions has some more exciting news for fans of the King: the art retailer has launched a collection of rare and never-before-seen Elvis photographs — all available for purchase as limited-edition wall art. Sonic Editions’ Elvis Presley Collection, as it’s called, delivers 16 unique prints drawn from professional photographers and photo archives alike. Some images from the new collection are instantly recognizable, but...
People
Twin Peaks Actor Lenny Von Dohlen Dead at 63 'After a Long Illness'
Actor Lenny Von Dohlen has died. He was 63. The actor "died Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles after a long illness," Steven J. Wolfe, longtime manager of the Twin Peaks star, confirmed to PEOPLE on Friday. Von Dohlen's sister Catherine was the first to share the news of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Willie Nelson’s Granddaughter, Waylon Jennings’ Grandson Perform Acoustic Duet Of “I Can Get Off On You”
Outlaw country pacesetter, Willie Nelson is a blessed granddad to five grandchildren. His family tree has grown nicely, and some of his children now have grown kids of their own. The singer-songwriter has married four times, sharing children with his first wife, Martha Matthews, with whom he had three children: Lana and Susie, and Willie, who died in December of 1991. He married his second wife, Shirley, in 1963, but the two split in 1971. He went on to marry Connie Kopeke, and they had two children, Paula and Amy Lee- together. After his split with Connie, he married his lovebird Annie D’Angelo, and they share two sons.
Mickey Rooney Jr. Dies: Musician, Mouseketeer & Hollywood Scion Was 77
Mickey Rooney Jr., the eldest son of Hollywood actor Mickey Rooney who went on to a show business career of his own that included being an original – if short-lived — Mouseketeer, an actor and a member of Willie Nelson’s band, died Saturday at his home in Glendale, AZ. He was 77.
Popculture
Popular Host and Comedian Reveals Cancer Diagnosis
Comedian Rhod Gilbert has been diagnosed with cancer. The 53-year-old Welsh television and radio presenter revealed his diagnosis in a Facebook post on Tuesday, revealing that he is getting treatment at Velindre Cancer Centre, a cancer center located in Wales. Gilbert did not disclose what type of cancer he has been diagnosed with.
John Lennon Said The Beatles’ ‘Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds’ Was About His Desire for Someone Like Yoko Ono
John Lennon discussed the connection between The Beatles' "Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds" and 'Alice in Wonderland.'
Loudwire
19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock music news, interviews, reviews and more from rock artists.
Comments / 7