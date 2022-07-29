ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mason County, WA

Houdini the kitten and his ‘seeing eye kitty’ Phoenix are two of 70 cats in need of homes

By Andrew Binion, Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
Kitsap Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IHmDu_0gxitQIf00

Born in the thorns of a blackberry bush near Collins Lake in Mason County to a litter of ferals, Houdini the kitten was discovered hung up on a fence, needing help to get free.

His rescuers soon realized Houdini’s vision was severely impaired, struck by corneal ulcers in both eyes, most likely the result of a bacterial infection. After surgery to remove his eyeballs, he was paired with Phoenix, a female orange tabby kitten, who acts as Houdini’s seeing eye kitty and friend.

“They are kind of a unique duo,” Katherine Johnson, Humane Society of Mason County president, said Thursday. “Definitely a conversation starter.”

Houdini and Phoenix are two of about 70 cats for which the society is searching for permanent homes, in addition to about seven dogs that all have medical needs.

Houdini and Phoenix, about 3 months old, have bonded, and Johnson said they should be kept together and go to a home that wants them both.

The push to adopt the influx of cats comes as the society is preparing to open a larger office in Belfair, at 24070 Highway 3.

“It’s not gigantic, we will still be pretty squished, but it’s going to be pretty amazing,” Johnson said. The society intends to hire a veterinarian and a veterinary technician and hopes to begin providing services at the location in September. Starting on Valentine’s Day, the society’s mobile clinic has performed more than 800 surgeries so far this year. Currently the society is based in Allyn.

The number of cats and dogs on hand keeps rising, and during a phone interview Thursday with the Kitsap Sun, Johnson’s phone kept dinging with news of more pets in need of assistance, including a clutch of days-old German shepherd puppies whose mother was not nursing them.

“It never stops,” she said.

The influx of cats may have to do with the season, Johnson said, starting from mother cats that already gave birth this year – and afterwards were not spayed.

“They get pregnant right away again and have a second litter and people don’t have any more people to give the cats away to,” Johnson said.

Also the society’s volunteers have taken in adult cats that need new homes after their owners fell ill or died.

The society does not have a shelter and instead relies on a network of foster homes – including private homes and with inmates at Mission Creek Corrections Center for Women, a minimum-security women’s prison outside Belfair. In addition to donations to keep the society running, Johnson said foster homes that can take care of neonatal animals and large dogs are needed.

Needed more than anything are people who want to adopt. So far this year the society has adopted out 185 pets. Before the cats and dogs go to their forever homes they are spayed or neutered, vaccinated and implanted with a microchip to help find their owners in the event they stray from home.

Johnson said having the cats and dogs already with people – where they have constant contact with adults, children and other animals – often makes them more socialized than pets purchased from breeders, pet shops or shelters.

It also means that those looking to adopt have somebody to answer detailed questions about individual pets’ care and behavior.

“Foster parents spend so much time with them, you can literally ask them anything,” Johnson said.

To learn more about adoptions, to donate, become a foster parent or to view a photo listing of pets currently in foster care waiting for a home, go to the Humane Society of Mason County’s website at hsmcwa.org or send an email to: info@hsmcwa.org.

Comments / 1

Related
buzznicked.com

Every Day This Good Girl Rides The Bus All By Herself To Go To The Park

Public transportation is a source of travel for 21% of commuters who work in Seattle. But not everyone who uses the system is a human. Some people say that dogs are a creature of habit. They become dependent on things after doing them in a routine for so long. In Seattle, there is a dog named Eclipse, and she is proof of this theory.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Must Love Animals: This Seattle dating app is for pet lovers only

If you’re an animal person seeking another animal person to hang with - whether it’s to meet a bestie or a boo – this Seattle-based app is just for you. CEO Manish Methai created Offleash’d, which he calls the first-ever friendship and dating app for ALL pet parents, "this includes dogs, cats, horses, reptiles, fish and more."
myedmondsnews.com

Scene in Edmonds: Brown pelicans

Photographer Doug Parrott notes that two brown pelicans — an uncommon visitor — have been observed on the south jetty of the Edmonds waterfront for the last few days. These were seen from the Edmonds Marina fuel dock. “Thanks to the birder who steered me in the right direction,” Parrott said.
EDMONDS, WA
KING 5

See touching moment between heart donor's mother, organ recipient

BELLEVUE, Wash. — When 22-year-old Sam Schumacher died three years ago in a motorcycle accident in Redmond, his mom never imagined what would come next. “Being an organ donor and his decision to do that actually gave many of us extra time,” said Corrie Schumacher, Sam’s mother. “Sam was just a light in a lot of people’s life.”
REDMOND, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Belfair, WA
City
Allyn, WA
City
Home, WA
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
County
Mason County, WA
Local
Washington Lifestyle
TheHorse.com

Washington Horse Positive for Strangles

On July 29, the Washington State Veterinarian’s Office confirmed a horse positive for strangles at a private facility in Clallam County. The owners reported they recently purchased some horses from an auction and the confirmed positive horse was already on the property. They’re working with a private veterinarian and have voluntarily quarantined the facility.
CLALLAM COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

1 shot, injured at Magnuson Park fireworks party

SEATTLE - An 18-year-old man was shot and injured at a party in Seattle’s Sand Point neighborhood. Officers were called to Magnuson Park late Friday night to reports of shots fired. When they arrived after 11:30 p.m., they say there were around 300 others at the park. Witnesses explained...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Houdini
Person
Katherine Johnson
nypressnews.com

Rantz: Seattle activist invites homeless to her home, immediately regrets it

A Seattle activist was upset that the city swept a dangerous encampment. In response, she offered up her own home for the homeless to sleep in. Hours later, she reportedly regretted that decision. City workers cleared an encampment in SoDo that created dangerous, untenable conditions for both residents and nearby...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Couple frisks at least 6 pedestrians to steal jewelry in Bellevue, targeting victims in their 70s

BELLEVUE, Wash. - Bellevue police are looking to identify two suspects, and alert the public, following several jewelry thefts. Police are investigating at least six thefts where a couple steals jewelry from people on the street. In four of the six cases, the couple targeted people in their 70s who spoke little English, so they were confused as to what was happening and what the couple was asking of them.
BELLEVUE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Kitty#Foster Homes#Foster Parents#Cat#Humane Society
KUOW

'Always get the dog’s name!'

“Always get the dog’s name” is near the top of the list. I violated the prime dog directive (LOL) during a rushed person-on-the-street interview (actually a person-in-the-light-rail-station interview) last week for the heat wave story I did for KUOW and NPR. Mea culpa. But!. I was able to...
nypressnews.com

Car sharing becomes big business in Seattle, and the neighbors aren’t always happy

Ross Jordan tries to be a good neighbor. He owns and rents roughly 50 cars in Seattle, but keeps only six or so at a time in Laurelhurst, where he lives. Yet as word got out that Jordan was a full-time “host” — renting vehicles via online platforms — he became the subject of that feared medium, the neighborhood blog.
The Stranger

Seattle Sticker Patrol: This Is Bananas!

Here's the obligatory Gwen Stefani song that immediately popped into my head when I saw this sticker. The 2000s were wild:. Not Technically a Sticker... ... but truly captured my feelings from over this whole pandemic. Seen In South Lake Union. I'm only upset because I had to look up...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
q13fox.com

Ferry captain on-duty during 'hard-landing' at Fauntleroy terminal resigns

SEATTLE - The captain on-duty at the time of a "hard-landing" crash at the Fauntleroy Terminal in West Seattle has resigned, a spokesperson told FOX 13. On July 28, the Cathlamet Ferry crashed into what is called a ‘dolphin’ at the terminal. A dolphin is a terminal structure located at the dock and it helps guide a vessel in.
SEATTLE, WA
Kitsap Sun

Kitsap Sun

3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
407K+
Views
ABOUT

News, sports, business, opinion and information across the Kitsap Peninsula brought to you by the Kitsap Sun.

 http://kitsapsun.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy