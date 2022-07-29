Administration Announces $401 Million for Rural Internet Access

BISMARCK, N.D. (G&F) – North Dakota’s early Canada goose season dates are set, with bag limits and licensing requirements the same as last year. Opening day is Aug. 15 in all three zones. Closing dates are Sept. 7 in the Missouri River zone, Sept. 15 in the western zone and Sept. 22 in the eastern zone.

