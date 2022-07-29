ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Administration Announces $401 Million for Rural Internet Access

By mick
newsdakota.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.newsdakota.com

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

Early Canada Goose Dates Announced

BISMARCK, N.D. (G&F) – North Dakota’s early Canada goose season dates are set, with bag limits and licensing requirements the same as last year. Opening day is Aug. 15 in all three zones. Closing dates are Sept. 7 in the Missouri River zone, Sept. 15 in the western zone and Sept. 22 in the eastern zone.
ANIMALS
newsdakota.com

Runnin O’ The Green Donates to Elks Camp Grassick

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – Runnin O’ The Green Founder Larry “Knobby” Knoblich attended the 2022-23 North Dakota State Elks Convention to donate funds from the annual run. Runnin O’ The Green has been held for more than 40 years, raising money for Elks Camp Grassick and...
JAMESTOWN, ND

Comments / 0

Community Policy