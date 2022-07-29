ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrant leads to drug arrest for Rockford man

By WIFR Newsroom
 4 days ago
Dixon Police Make Two Arrests at Same Address, Two Hours Apart

Dixon Police say 31-year-old Mckenzie J. Newcomer of Dixon was arrested in the 600 block of North Ottawa Avenue on July 29, 2022, at 6:00 p.m., for a Failure to Appear / Contempt Non-Pay Warrant for Lee County. Newcomer was transported to the Dixon Police Department where she was processed and released.
Freeport DUI driver accused of causing deadly crash

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — A Freeport man has been accused of causing a crash while under the influence that killed another person. It happened on Saturday in the 13500 block of Freeport Road around 10:13 p.m. according to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department. Officers arrived to find a white Ford F150 on its roof in […]
Beloit PD announce arrest of homicide suspect

President Joe Biden confirmed that a U.S. drone strike killed Al-Quaida leader Ayman Al-Zawahri over the weekend. A new approach to responding to mental health emergencies in the City of Madison is proving beneficial for both patients and first responders. Speed limits on John Nolen Dr., Mineral Point Rd. to...
One hurt in Alpine Marathon shooting, investigation underway

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is in critical but stable condition Tuesday after an early morning shooting at a local gas station. Just before 5 a.m. Rockford police dispatched to the Marathon gas station in the 3200 block of S. Alpine Rd. for reports of multiple shots being fired.
Rockford 13-year-old arrested for murder

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A 13-year-old boy from Rockford has been arrested and charged with murder. Rockford Police officers responded to a residence in the 2500 block of 17th Avenue on May 3 in reference to reports of shots fired with a shooting victim, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers located Martha Maschke, 48, […]
Police: 1 dead, 1 injured in Lee County

LEE Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Lee County deputies found a woman injured and a man dead Monday in Amboy, Illinois. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office responded around 6:10 a.m. to the 300 block of West Main Street for a neighbor asking for help, according to a media release. Deputies...
Lee County Authorities investigate death in Amboy

AMBOY – Lee County Authorities are investigating an incident where one person died and another was injured in Amboy. On Monday, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 300 block of West Main Street in response to a neighbor asking for help. Deputies say they found a 53-year-old woman with apparent injuries and a 55-year-old man deceased inside an attached garage. Lee County Detectives were called to the scene, and officials say there is no immediate threat to the community. The deceased was identified as Michael C. Benhoff of Amboy. The injured woman was taken to a Rockford hospital.
Rockford Police: Man in “stable condition” following morning shooting at Marathon gas station

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Rockford Police said that a 20-year-old male victim is “currently in stable condition” following a shooting Tuesday morning at Marathon gas station, 3299 S. Alpine Road. Multiple spent shell casings were recovered at the scene. Police have asked motorists to avoid the area. The 24-hour gas station is located near […]
Beloit police to share updates on 2021 murder

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Beloit police Chief Andre Sayles is expected to release a significant update Monday in a 2021 murder case. 33-year-old Jordan Jefferson was killed March 30 while outside in the 1300 block of West Grand Avenue. Jefferson’s mother, Tina Jefferson-King reached out to our sister station in...
MPD: Allegedly intoxicated driver crashes, flips car on Beltline

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A driver was taken to the Dane County Jail after allegedly rear-ending another car and flipping his own Monday afternoon, Madison Police Department said. MPD said officers were dispatched to the crash around 12:30 p.m., which shut down parts of the eastbound Beltline between Mineral Point...
Madison Community Policing Team arrests two during proactive patrol

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officers from the Madison Police Department arrested two men early Saturday morning while working proactive patrol. Officers from the Central District’s Community Policing Team were working proactive patrol in the Downtown Entertainment Zone around 2:10 a.m. when officers saw a vehicle parked in a lot that is labeled “no trespassing.”
Amboy man found dead, woman injured

AMBOY, Ill. (WIFR) - Lee County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a death Monday after an early morning call to Amboy, Ill. First responding units arrived just after 6 a.m. and found Michael Benhoff, 55, dead inside his garage at 323 West Main St. in Amboy. They also found Vonna...
80-year-old Freeport man dies in car crash

DURAND, Ill. (WTVO) — An 80-year-old man from Freeport was killed on Saturday after a car ran into his vehicle. The Winnebago County Coroner’s Office was notified about a traffic crash fatality at Freeport Road, east of Leech Road, at 11:18 p.m. An investigation revealed that Ronald Baker, 80, was driving westbound on Freeport Road […]
Rockford woman faces DUI, weapons charges

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, a DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on the corner of Glidden and Rich roads in DeKalb County. An investigation for a DUI occurred and the driver was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol. During a routine inventory search, law enforcement say they recovered a 9mm pistol. The driver had a revoked FOID card and was placed under arrest.
