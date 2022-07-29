ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Destin, FL

Destin youth unplug for Tackle Boxes Not Xboxes fishing event

Destin Log
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.thedestinlog.com

waltonoutdoors.com

Walton County fishing report for Aug. 1

River: Crappie, bream and a few bass. Bay: Bay is teaming with baitfish. Surf/offshore: Trigger, amberjack. Click here for fishing forecast Bay and river report brought to you by Copeland’s. “Where the locals shop and the tourists are welcome.” Click here to find out more about Copeland’s.
WALTON COUNTY, FL
Destin Log

Students ready for Readiness Day at Destin Middle School

The students came and they were ready for Readiness Day at Destin Middle School on Thursday. Readiness Day is all about getting the students ready for that first day of school, Aug. 10. And part of that getting ready is picking out Spirit Shirts for the upcoming year. Before the...
DESTIN, FL
getthecoast.com

Destin Chef to represent Florida in Seafood Cook-Off

Did you miss me? My family went on a vacation to the Homosassa area a week ago and I’ve been playing catch-up ever since. Thanks for your patience and the emails wondering “what happened” to the mornings newsletters. It’s Monday, and we have some news to go...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Two new restaurants coming to Milton

Milton residents will soon have more restaurant options. Branch Properties, an Atlanta based real estate investment and development firm, announced two restaurants have joined Merganser Commons at Dogwood Estates, a Publix Super Markets-anchored development in Milton.
MILTON, FL
Destin, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Destin, FL
wuwf.org

Northwest Florida is home to 24 food deserts

According to the USDA’s most recent food access research report, 12.8% of Americans — more than 39 million people — live in food deserts. A food desert can be defined as a geographic area where residents may have low income and low access to healthy foods. “A...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Annual Wausau Possum Fest is back

WAUSAU, Fla. (WMBB) — A long-time favorite annual tradition is back for another year next weekend: the 53rd annual Wausau Possum Festival and Funday. On Friday, August 5, there will be a concert with Cory Keefe and Highway 20 Band beginning at 6:00 p.m. Then, at 7:00 p.m. is the famous Possum King and Queen […]
WAUSAU, FL
WMBB

Local church to host backpack & school supply giveaway

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — There have been several school supply and backpack giveaways recently; if you missed those, there will be another one on Saturday. Rock Solid Church will give away backpacks for children in grades kindergarten through fifth grade. The backpacks will be filled with school supplies so kids can get off on […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
mypanhandle.com

Meet Terri, Mosey’s Cat

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — A downtown business has a new team member and he’s a huge hit with customers. Terri wandered into Mosey’s on Grace Avenue a few weeks ago, shortly after the nightspot reopened from it’s Hurricane Michael damages. The cat walked in with some...
PANAMA CITY, FL
niceville.com

Health advisory issued for parks in Destin, Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A health advisory has been issued for Marler Park and Wayside Park of Fort Walton Beach and Clement Taylor Park, Henderson State Park, and James Lee Park of Destin by the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), it said in a statement.
First Coast News

Woman paralyzed after jumping into shallow water in Florida bay

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. — A woman suffered "immediate paralysis" after she jumped feet first from a pontoon boat into very shallow water in the Florida Panhandle, authorities said. The incident happened Sunday in Choctawhatchee Bay, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say local first responders were...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
mypanhandle.com

Summerfest 2022 in Downtown Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. — Live music fans are in for a treat this weekend, as Summerfest showcases all types of bands, from rock and hip-hop to punk and metal. 27 acts from all over the U.S., including several local bands, are playing on two stages Saturday, July 30th at Mosey’s on Grace Avenue.
WMBB

Local students prepare for school at church

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church officials rang in the new school year with a special Sunday service. Students from across the area didn’t just bring their Bibles to church. Backpacks were a big part of the service. “We had our backpacks blessed by the priest pouring holy water and […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Back Beach Road expansion update

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City Beach city leaders made a move on Thursday that will go a long way toward widening sections of Panama City Beach Parkway– or Back Beach Road. City Council members approved an agreement with the Florida Department of Transportation, regarding the city’s use of the state’s utility easements. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WEAR

1 taken to hospital following water rescue in Perdido Key

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- One person has been taken to the hospital after a water rescue took place in Perdido Key Sunday afternoon. The rescue took place on the 14000 block of Perdido Key Drive around 3:26 p.m. Escambia County EMS and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the scene and...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Hundreds flock to Jackson County back-to-school drive

COTTONDALE, Fla. (WMBB) — The new school year is right around the corner and Jackson County kids received quite the helping hand. Ruffle Gang hosted its 5th annual back-to-school event in Cottondale on Saturday. Hundreds of people lined up to get their hands on free school supplies, including backpacks, pens, pencils, binders, headphones, and Kleenex. […]
JACKSON COUNTY, FL

