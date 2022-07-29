ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

Who is running for Maricopa County attorney? Candidates battle for fundraising as race heats up

By Jimmy Jenkins, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 4 days ago

Fundraising in the county attorney's race is neck and neck, as Democrat Julie Gunnigle has narrowly raised more than Republican incumbent Rachel Mitchell ahead of the August 2 primary, according to July pre-election reports filed with the county.

Gunnigle is the sole democratic candidate in the special election for county attorney. There are two Republicans on the primary ballot. The end date for the reporting period was July 16.

Gunnigle has raised $244,723.43, narrowly beating Mitchell, who reported raising $243,262.84 so far this cycle. Gina Godbehere, running against Mitchell for the Republican nomination, raised $91,955.00.

Despite having no primary competitor, Gunnigle reported spending $78,346.33, leaving her with more than $166,000 heading into the general election. That remaining total gives her a significant head start over the eventual Republican nominee.

Mitchell has spent the most so far: reporting $236,437.93 in disbursements. The incumbent county attorney reported having just $6,824.91 in cash on hand. Godbehere reported spending $76,593.79, with more than $15,361.21 remaining at the end of the reporting period.

Democrat Gunnigle’s campaign mirrors prior effort

Gunnigle has had strong momentum since the start of her campaign, gathering the 4,289 signatures she needed to get on the ballot in less than a day .

Gunnigle has outlined priorities for criminal justice reforms that largely echoed her 2020 campaign, a bruising battle that she narrowly lost to Allister Adel. Gunnigle has said she wants to stop over-incarceration, pledged to make expungement of marijuana convictions universal and automatic, and she is the only candidate to say she would not prosecute abortion or birth control-related cases in the wake of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade.

While acknowledging her impressive fundraising efforts, Gunnigle said the main focus of her campaign is to train and mobilize volunteers who can educate voters about what she called a "traditionally overlooked down ballot race."

But Gunnigle said she believed that sentiment is changing.

"We have over 1,500 active volunteers," Gunnigle said. "I think it shows that voters are frustrated with the corruption in this office and they want equal justice."

Two Republican candidates for county attorney: Gina Godbehere and Rachel Mitchell

Godbehere is a former bureau chief and trial attorney who handled juvenile, gang, homicide and repeat offender cases at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office.

She was the designated bias crimes prosecutor for over a decade and currently serves as a municipal prosecutor in Goodyear. She is the CEO and co-founder of Speak Up, Stand Up, Save a Life, a conference that focuses on “encouraging students to speak up about depression, suicide, grief, abuse and bullying.”

Chad Willems, spokesperson for the Godbehere campaign, said Godbehere has received support from law enforcement from across the state. He said the estimated total number of law enforcement officials whose membership groups had endorsed Godbehere is 40,000.

“I think that says a lot about who she is as a person," he said. "She’s a workhorse, and has spent her career dedicated to the county attorney’s office.”

Willems said Godbehere would work to improve the retention rate for MCAO employees by fighting for more resources and higher wages.

“The main reason I’m jumping into this race is because we have substance abuse, mental health and homelessness issues in our community,” Godbehere told the Republic. “They are getting worse and we have to do a better job dealing with these quality of life issues.”

Mitchell has 30 years of experience as a prosecutor. She served as a bureau chief at the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office “overseeing teams of prosecutors for 17 years, including the sex-crimes bureau, which prosecutes crimes that involve child molestation and adult sexual assault.”

Mitchell was appointed county attorney by the Board of Supervisors in April after former County Attorney Adel resigned.

“This race is critical," Mitchell told the Republic. "Gun crime, homicides, organized retail theft, and drug trafficking are impacting neighborhoods across our nation. The safety of our community depends on a county attorney who will prosecute dangerous criminals. However, I also lead an office that embraces the philosophy that those who are suffering from mental illness or substance abuse have access to services when appropriate so they can become contributing members of society.”

Asked if she would prosecute people seeking abortions or abortion providers, Mitchell said "I am sworn to uphold the law."

"I will not prosecute women and children who are victims of rape and incest," Mitchell said, "because they are victims of a crime and the legislature has made it clear that the laws regarding abortion are for providers."

Special election triggered after Adel resignation

Concerns about Adel's leadership were raised by The Arizona Republic in a Feb. 2 article that detailed reports she made a drunken after-hours call to a member of her staff and failed to weigh in on key legal issues facing the county.

Adel's conduct prompted an investigation by the State Bar of Arizona, a rebuke by the governor, a demand for accountability by the Arizona attorney general and repeated calls for her resignation. Her eventual resignation in March triggered a special election to select who would serve out the remainder of her term, which ends on Jan. 1, 2025.

Adel died 6 weeks after her resignation at age 45 . Her husband and family confirmed her death, citing “health complications.”

Republic reporters Stacey Barchenger and Robert Anglen contributed to this report.

Have a news tip on the criminal justice system? Reach the reporter at jjenkins@arizonarepublic.com or at 812-243-5582. Follow him on Twitter @JimmyJenkins .

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

