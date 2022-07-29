Subsea 7, Van Oord Get Work On Guyana Gas-To-Energy Project

Ineos and Sinopec have signed three “significant” petrochemical deals with an aggregate value of $7 billion, Ineos has revealed. Under the deals, Ineos has agreed to acquire a 50 percent stake in Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company Limited, a subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), which currently has a production capacity of 4.2 million tons of petrochemicals. Ineos has also agreed to establish a new 50:50 joint venture with Sinopec with the intent to build production capacity of up to 1.2 million tons of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) to meet rapidly growing demand in China, as well as a 50:50 joint venture to build a new 500ktpa HDPE plant in Tianjin. In addition to the Tianjin plant, the companies will build at least two additional 500ktpa HDPE plants in the future to produce Ineos pipe grade under license, Ineos outlined.

