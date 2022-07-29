Subsea 7, Van Oord Get Work On Guyana Gas-To-Energy Project

www.rigzone.com
Eni Makes Significant Gas Discovery In UAE
Eni has made another significant gas discovery of 1-1.5 trillion cubic feet of raw gas in place, in a deeper zone, in its first exploration well drilled in Offshore Block 2 near Abu Dhabi, UAE. Italian oil major Eni has made another significant gas discovery of 1-1.5 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of raw gas in place, in a deeper zone, in its first exploration well drilled in Offshore Block 2 near Abu Dhabi, UAE.
Eni Launches Entrepreneurial Initiatives Booster – Eniverse
Eni has established Eniverse Ventures with the aim to sniff out entrepreneurial initiatives in new markets. — Italian oil and gas major Eni has made headway with its Just Transition agenda through the establishment of Eniverse Ventures, a corporate venture building that will focus on the identification, creation, and development of innovative and high-potential entrepreneurial initiatives that explore new markets.
Ineos and Sinopec Sign Significant $7B Petrochemical Deals
Ineos and Sinopec have signed three “significant” petrochemical deals with an aggregate value of $7 billion, Ineos has revealed. Under the deals, Ineos has agreed to acquire a 50 percent stake in Shanghai SECCO Petrochemical Company Limited, a subsidiary of China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), which currently has a production capacity of 4.2 million tons of petrochemicals. Ineos has also agreed to establish a new 50:50 joint venture with Sinopec with the intent to build production capacity of up to 1.2 million tons of acrylonitrile butadiene styrene (ABS) to meet rapidly growing demand in China, as well as a 50:50 joint venture to build a new 500ktpa HDPE plant in Tianjin. In addition to the Tianjin plant, the companies will build at least two additional 500ktpa HDPE plants in the future to produce Ineos pipe grade under license, Ineos outlined.
Oceaneering Wins ROV Service Deal With Petrobras
Oceaneering International has been awarded a multi-year service contract for supporting Petrobras projects off the coast of Brazil. The Subsea Robotics segment of Oceaneering International has been awarded a multi-year service contract for supporting Petrobras projects off the coast of Brazil. Oceaneering said that the award continues to build on...
Eni Secures $6.1B Sustainability-Linked Credit
Eni secures $6.1 billion revolving credit line linked to its two Sustainability-Linked Financing Framework targets. Italian oil and gas company Eni has secured a $6.1 billion financing through its Sustainability-linked Financing Framework targets, updated in May 2022. The five-year sustainability revolving credit line is linked to two of the targets.
Who Is Europe's Top Gas Supplier?
A new BofA Global Research report sent to Rigzone recently has revealed the identity of Europe's number one gas supplier. — According to a BofA Global Research report sent to Rigzone recently, Norway is now Europe’s number one gas supplier. Norway supplies around 50 percent of Europe’s domestic...
Number of Crude Oil Tankers Loading in Russian Ports Falls Sharply
The number of crude oil tankers at sea that loaded in Russian ports fell sharply in July, energy and environmental geo-analytics company Kayrros highlighted in a new report sent to Rigzone over the weekend. This development came as news reports signaled more ship-to-ship transfers, meaning less time spent laden at...
Petrobras Hits Gas Off Colombia
Petrobras, in partnership with Exopetrol, has hit more gas in the Uchuva-1 exploratory well in the Tyrona Block offshore Colombia. Petrobras has confirmed a new natural gas find in Colombian deep waters in the Uchuva-1 exploratory well in the Tyrona Block. Petrobras, as the operator, holds 44.44 percent working interest,...
Exxon Second Quarter Earnings Now Stand As Company Record
ExxonMobil has announced an estimated second-quarter 2022 earnings of $17.9 Bn. A record quarter for the company. U.S. oil supermajor ExxonMobil has announced an estimated second-quarter 2022 earnings of $17.9 billion. A record quarter for the company. Second-quarter results included a favorable identified item of nearly $300 million associated with...
Shell Makes Record Profits For Two Quarters In A Row
Another Big Oil company, Shell, reported record profits in the second quarter of 2022 due to an increase in oil and gas prices and refining margins. — Another Big Oil company, Shell, reported record profits in the second quarter of 2022 due to an increase in oil and gas prices and refining margins.
USA Ramps Up Rig Count
The U.S. boosted its rig count by nine week on week, according to Baker Hughes’ latest rotary rig count, which was released on July 29. Eight of the nine additions were land rigs and one was an offshore rig, the count showed. The additions take the total U.S. rig count up to 767, comprising 746 land rigs, 17 offshore rigs and four inland water rigs, according to Baker Hughes. Of the total U.S. rig figure of 767, 605 of these are categorized as oil rigs, 157 are categorized as gas rigs and five are categorized as miscellaneous rigs.
Transocean Contract Backlog Hits $7B+
Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) announced Tuesday that the Deepwater Conqueror ultra-deepwater drillship has been awarded a two-year contract by a “major operator” for work in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. Under the deal, payment for the drillship comes in at $440,000 per day with up to an incremental...
Wintershall Dea Flows First Oil From Nova Field
Wintershall Dea has started production from its Nova oil field in the Norwegian North Sea together with project partners Sval Energi and Pandion Energy. — German oil and gas company Wintershall Dea has started production from its Nova oil field in the Norwegian North Sea together with project partners Sval Energi and Pandion Energy.
Keppel Delivers First LNG-Fueled Containership To Pasha Hawaii
Keppel Offshore & Marine has successfully delivered the first of two new build LNG-fueled containerships to Pasha Hawaii. Keppel Offshore & Marine has successfully delivered the first of two new build LNG-fueled containerships to Pasha Hawaii, one of the leading shipping and logistics companies in the United States. The vessel...
BP Sells Stake In Oil Fields Off Australia To Jadestone
Jadestone has agreed to acquire BP's stake in the North West Shelf Oil Project in the North Carnarvon basin offshore Australia. — Oil and gas company Jadestone has agreed to acquire BP’s entire 16.67 percent working interest in the Cossack, Wanaea, Lambert, and Hermes oil fields in the North Carnarvon basin offshore north-west Australia.
Pantheon Hits Multiple Oil Reservoirs At Second Alkaid Well
Pantheon Resources has reached the total depth at Alkaid #2 well, hitting multiple oil-bearing reservoirs. Pantheon Resources has reached the target vertical depth at the Alkaid #2 pilot hole in the Alaska North Slope, hitting a total vertical depth of 8,584 feet, with a measured depth of 8,950 ft, having encountered multiple oil-bearing reservoirs in all three targeted formations in the well, the Shelf Margin Deltaic, the Alkaid Anomaly, and the deeper, untested extension of the Alkaid Anomaly (Alkaid Deep).
