The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil in Me Release Date Potentially Leaked

PlayStation Is Losing 3 Console Exclusives to Xbox
PlayStation is losing not one, not two, but three console exclusives to Xbox consoles. In other words, three games that can only be played on PC, PS4, and PS5 are coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. The first of these three games -- and probably the most notable -- is The Pathless. An action-adventure game developed by Giant Squid, The Pathless was released back on November 12, 2020 as a PS5 launch game. Depending on the platform, its Metacritic scores range from 77 to 81.
Fortnite Leak Reveals Biggest Change to the Game Yet
A new Fortnite leak has revealed what could end up being the biggest change to the free-to-play battle royale game yet. In addition to constant Season 3 leaks, leaks are starting to surface that potentially give fans an idea of what Epic Games has in store for Fortnite Season 4. And for the fourth season, it looks like Epic Games is finally going to give players the option to play the game in first-person mode in addition to the current third-person mode.
Steam's Top Seller Briefly Dethroned by New Game
Last week, Stray, an indie game about a cat, sat on the throne of Steam's Top Seller list. In the process, it set an impressive record for publisher Annapurna Interactive. If you check the Steam Top Seller list right now you'll notice it's still in the number one spot. That said, this week it was briefly dethroned. More specifically, it was dethroned two days ago when Digimon Survive was released by Bandai Namco. It's unclear how well the game is selling for Bandai Namco, but it sold enough out the gate to be the top seller on Steam when it was released.
New Xbox Feature Is Great for Xbox Game Pass Subscribers
A new Xbox feature across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X is great for Xbox Game Pass subscribers. With Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate growing in popularity, it's important that Microsoft start improving some of the minor issues with the subscription service. For example, subscribers have been calling for more transparency about how long games are available via the subscription service. Unfortunately, there's still no word of this being improved. That said, a similarly minor, but annoying issue is being resolved.
Made In Abyss Plans to Sell Life-Sized Collectibles for Nearly $4000
Made in Abyss is back at last with season two, and the deceptive series is already stirring plenty of buzz. After all, the show's cute characters have always clashed with its dark themes, and that has become even more apparent in this new season. But right now, well – it seems Made in Abyss is making news not because of its anime but thanks to its insanely pricey life-size replicas.
Pat Carroll, Voice of Ursula in Disney's Little Mermaid, Dead at 95
Pat Carroll, a Grammy and Emmy Award-winning actor of stage and screen who famously voiced the villainous Ursula in Disney's animated The Little Mermaid, has died. She was 95. Carroll died at her home on Cape Cod, Massachusetts, on July 30, while recovering from pneumonia, Deadline reported Sunday. Across her career spanning more than 70 years, Carroll recurred on the sitcom The Danny Thomas Show and appeared frequently on such TV series as Busting Loose, The Red Skelton Hour, and Getting Together. In 1956, Carroll won an Emmy for her work on the sketch comedy series Caesar's Hour.
What's Next for the Arrowverse After The Flash's Final Season?
The CW's tapestry of shows got a pretty surprising update on Monday, when it was confirmed that The Flash will be ending with a thirteen-episode ninth and final season in 2023. This announcement proved to be significant for multiple reasons — it squashed the months-long speculation about the show's long-term future, and it led to a lot of conversation about the Arrowverse, the franchise of interconnected television shows that The Flash was one of the cornerstones of. Depending on who you ask, The Flash was the final show within the Arrowverse's continuity to remain on the air, which begs the question — what's next for the franchise, once The Flash ends?
The Flash Fans React to Series Ending
The Flash alive is racing towards an exit on The CW. The Arrowverse spinoff will end after a 13-episode ninth and final season of the superhero series starring Grant Gustin as scarlet speedster Barry Allen, the fastest man alive. Showrunner Eric Wallace, who announced the long-running DC show's finale Monday, confirmed The Flash will conclude after a shortened season in 2023 on The CW. By the end of its run, The Flash will have outlasted its contemporaries, the eight-season Arrow and the seven-season Supergirl, and the Arrowverse series Batwoman, Black Lightning, and Legends of Tomorrow.
One Piece: Red Releases New Promo Posters Ahead of Premiere
One Piece: Red is set to arrive in theaters in only a few days in Japan, with the global release set for this fall. As the fifteenth film is prepared to bring back Red-Haired Shanks while also introducing his daughter Uta, the ultimate Diva, the Straw Hat Pirates themselves are set to sport some very different looks. Typically, each move of the franchise would give Luffy and company some new styles, but now, new posters for the upcoming Shonen movie give fans closer looks at all the aesthetics that will help usher in the return of Monkey's former mentor.
Ms. Marvel Cinematographer Jules O'Loughlin Reveals How The Multiverse Saved an Episode
Ms. Marvel is the latest Marvel project to tackle bigger picture elements. The series integrated familiar storytelling beats like utilizing time travel (Avengers: Endgame), navigating high school as a secret superhero (Spider-Man: Homecoming). While the infamous M-word was never uttered, Ms. Marvel very much toyed with Multiversal concepts. Speaking with...
Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night Debuts New Poster, Trailer
Sword Art Online is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, and the anime will roll out a brand-new movie in just a few months to keep the festivities rolling. After all, Japan is slated to welcome the anime's next film to theaters come September. And now, we have been given a new trailer and poster for Sword Art Online Progressive: Scherzo of Deep Night.
New Mortal Kombat Legends Movie Surfaces Online
A new Mortal Kombat movie appears to have surfaced online. Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind, if the box art is accurate, appears to be the third film in the ongoing Mortal Kombat Legends line of animated movies from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment and produced by Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. The previous two animated films, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, were home video releases both digitally and physically, and there's no reason to believe that Mortal Kombat Legends: Snow Blind will be any different.
AEW Fight Forever Pre-Orders Announced, Game Details Confirmed in Listings
AEW's first console video game, AEW Fight Forever, is currently in development with Yuke's and details surrounding the game have slowly been trickled out by the pro wrestling promotion and some of its wrestlers. But fans spotted listings for the game on Amazon UK on Monday that managed to give away a boatload of details.
Spelljammer: Adventures in Space Is "Last Frontier" for Dungeons & Dragons Fifth Edition
Spelljammer: Adventures in Space is both a major return for Dungeons & Dragons and a further expansion of what the popular tabletop role-playing game can offer players. Dungeons & Dragons has always offered its players the prospect of adventures limited only by their collective imagination, but the upcoming Spelljammer: Adventures in Space boxed set is perhaps Wizards of the Coast's most ambitious Dungeons & Dragons product in quite some time.
Fullmetal Alchemist Cosplay Gives Fans a Buff Bradley
Throughout Fullmetal Alchemist, the Homunclus were some of the deadliest antagonists in the world of alchemy. While many of these villains wore their identities on their sleeves such as Gluttony and Lust, with one of the most powerful being in charge of the military of this anime world. Now, one cosplayer has decided to bring back the dastardly villain with some spot-on cosplay that not only brings back the main antagonist but gives him a serious upgrade from the original swordsman that we had seen in both the original anime adaptation as well as its follow-up, Brotherhood.
Steam Game Is 100% Free to Own for a Few More Hours
Another game on Steam has been made 100 percent free to own, but those on PC only have a few more hours to take advantage of this offer. Developers and publishers at an increasing rate have been making their games free ever since the pandemic made the practice more popular not just on Steam, but on all platforms. Typically, when a game is made free it's to promote a sequel or a new game from the developer/publisher. Other times it's because said game has squeezed the orange dry and thus can afford to make itself free as a sort of final promotional hoorah. It's unclear where this new free game fits into all of this, but that doesn't really matter.
Avengers: Secret Wars Might Not Be the Secret Wars You Want
It took a massive Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con to make it happen, but finally, Marvel Studios has made Avengers: Secret Wars official. When all is said and done, Secret Wars will be the sixth film in the Avengers franchise and may ultimately be the largest film Marvel Studios has ever made. Even then, it may not be the exact movie most fans of the franchise currently expect.
Interview With the Vampire Star on How the Series Expands on the Movie Adaptation
When AMC's Interview With the Vampire debuts on October 2nd, it will have been nearly three decades since the film version of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel of the same name opened in theaters. For many fans of Rice's work, the 1994 film — which starred Tom Cruise as Lestat and Brad Pitt as Louis as well as Kirsten Dunst, Christian Slater, and Antonio Banderas — is the standard, but according to series star Sam Reid, the upcoming series will expand on the story in a way the movie never could.
Bullet Train Review: Derivative but Entertaining Summer Blockbuster
Anyone that has been well-versed in film for the best 40 years is going to find something in Bullet Train that feels like a copy of a copy. Wild gun-fu action with slick direction? That's your John Wick-influence. Two chatty hitmen with funny codenames and a penchant for pop culture? There's your Tarantino. Varying tone between action and comedy that doesn't always work? Shout out to Deadpool. It's all to say that there's not really anything here you haven't seen before, but at least Bullet Train has the saving grace of being better than other movies that have attempted something similar, like Hotel Artemis or Gunpowder Milkshake.
Game Of Thrones: House of the Dragon Is About the Patriarchy's Perception of Women, New Look Released
Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon's showrunners say that the series is about the patriarchy's perception of women. Today, Empire Magazine gave fans a brand new look at the fantasy series. Miguel Sapochnik explained how putting two women at the center of the story just made sense. Rhaenyra is the clear heir to the throne of Westeros, and her best friend Alicent Hightower is the daughter of the King's right hand man. Despite their friendship, the two find themselves at odds with each other over the course of the show. Power is kind to some and harsh to others. Of course there would be friction when one side of a friendship sees some of the kingdom's monarchy for what it is.
