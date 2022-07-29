Where you live can affect your ability to conceive, study finds

www.sciencedaily.com
kezi.com
Dangerous bacterial bloom makes lake toxic to swimmers, OHA says
ADAIR VILLAGE, Ore. -- A lake in Peavy Arboretum is the subject of a health advisory issued by the Oregon Health Authority yesterday, July 28, due to a cyanobacteria algae bloom. Visitors to Cronemiller Lake near Adair Village are strongly advised not to swim in the lake or drink water...
kptv.com
Oregon medical examiner investigating 10 deaths related to heat wave
SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The total number of deaths being investigated as caused by heat in Oregon is at 10 as of Sunday afternoon, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office said. The medical examiner’s office said five of the deaths occurred in Multnomah County, two in Marion County, two...
Oregon restaurant faces online harassment over vaccine requirement
SALEM — It’s hard to miss Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails when walking through Salem’s downtown district. Taped to its windows are tons of signs, some of them handmade. They read: “Black Lives Matter,” and, “No Place For Hate.”. There are large portraits of George...
klcc.org
Waterpower's ups and downs in the Willamette Valley
Hot weather lately has increased the demand for power. For people in the south Willamette Valley, hydropower helps the grid operate steadily. Tom Conning is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which runs most of Oregon’s hydro-electric dams. He told KLCC a facility east of Lowell can boost power when the need spikes in Eugene. “In the morning when people wake up, or when they come home from work, they turn on lights, they’re dong different things with power, and so the demand at that point peaks," he said. "So Lookout Point, for instance, we turn on generators during those times to help provide that power and then when the demand is less, throughout the middle of the day, then we can turn those generators off.”
New Chick-fil-A opening in Keizer
Keizer, prepare to “Eat Mor Chikin.” A new restaurant is opening soon in the city.
KTVZ
Three Oregon firefighting task forces head south to help protect N. Calif. communities from the McKinney Fire
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal mobilized three structural task forces Sunday at the request of California to head south and help battle the fast-growing McKinney Fire, which has burned more than 50,000 acres near Klamath, Calif., and has prompted evacuations, including areas of Yreka.
yachatsnews.com
Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons
Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
KGW
OSHA investigating dozens of heat-related complaints at Oregon worksites
PORTLAND, Ore. — With new rules in effect to protect workers during hot temperatures, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has received more than 60 complaints for heat-related concerns at workplaces as hot temperatures have hit the Northwest this week. OSHA has at least nine open heat-related inspections...
klcc.org
Eugene ordinance would ban natural gas in new housing
A Eugene ordinance could prohibit natural gas use in new housing. It’s part of an effort to cut carbon emissions. City Council voted 5-3 on Wednesday to advance the ordinance to a public hearing. If enacted, it would affect residential developers starting in June 2023. Most Councilors cited reports...
ijpr.org
Vicious beatings, possibly in retaliation for lawsuits, claimed at Oregon’s federal prison
A growing number of people incarcerated at the Sheridan Federal Correctional Institution sent urgent notes to their attorneys last week complaining of guards from other federal facilities coming in to toss their cells and indiscriminately beat people. Several sources complained of food taken, papers torn up and brutal beatings. “We...
kykn.com
Keizer Mother and Daughter Face Federal Charges for Roles in International Drug Trafficking Conspiracy
PORTLAND, Ore.—A Oregon mother and daughter, both members of a large international drug distribution organization based in India, are facing federal charges for conspiring with each other and others to traffic hundreds of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills into the U.S. for distribution in Oregon and elsewhere. Jennifer McConnon,...
hh-today.com
Incomplete: Another sign of supply problems
If you’re wondering why the extension of the Periwinkle Bikepath along Queen Avenue in Albany is still unfinished, there’s an explanation. And like so much else these days, it has to do with a shortage of supplies and the time it takes to get things you want or need.
KATU.com
Majority of Oregon counties will see Magic Mushrooms back on November ballot
SALEM, Ore. — From a tourist attraction in the early 1900's speculated to hold healing powers in its mineral springs, to a medical center and most recently a lodge and retreat, Buckhorn Mineral Springs Ranch still maintains many of its original structures. The old-time charm of the 124-acre ranch is one of the reasons Myles Katz says he was drawn to buy the place for $3.6 million last year with the intent of turning it into a psilocybin retreat.
Molalla will see unique shopping experience
The BarnHouse Village Markets are coming to Molalla's Clark Park in August for a two-day pop-up eventBy Cindy Fama The BarnHouse Vintage Market returns to Molalla's Clark Park Aug. 12-13. The pop-up market, at 815 Shirley St., will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and feature music, food trucks and lots of vintage merchandise to discover or re-discover. Lorzel (Luper) Watner is the 'principal' behind BarnHouse Vintage Markets. She is a Molalla native, having graduated from Molalla High School in 1981, and said her love for all things BarnHouse Vintage comes from "growing up in such...
opb.org
Salem restaurant buried in fake reviews, hateful comments following Naomi Wolf incident
Your browser does not support the audio element. It’s hard to miss Epilogue Kitchen and Cocktails when walking through Salem’s downtown district. Taped to its windows are tons of signs, some of them handmade. They read: “Black Lives Matter,” and, “No Place For Hate.”. There...
kezi.com
Teen dead after drowning in Fern Ridge Reservoir
LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after drowning in the Fern Ridge reservoir near the Richardson Park recreation area, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. The initial call came in around 3:45 p.m. on Monday and LCSO deputies were on the scene within 15 minutes. Search and...
Old Fashioned Festival brings community back together
Albeit smaller than previous years, event reconnects old friends, brings classic charm to town. It's hot, hot, hot in Newberg -- so hot that after just 15 minutes in the sun, it feels like someone took a paintbrush and covered me in three thick coats of sweat. But the heat, topping 96 degrees on Thursday, hasn't deterred the many kids and parents who now swarm the sidewalk in front of Renne Field for the Old Fashioned Festival's annual children's parade. Children, from babies to teenagers, are decked out in various costumes. Most have adorned their helmets with horns or...
HP furloughs Corvallis factory workers amid falling printer demand
HP furloughed dozens of contract employees at its Corvallis printer supply factory for the last two weeks of July. The company appears to be responding to a slowdown in demand. Another furlough is coming in September, according to a person with direct knowledge of HP’s plans, but it’s not clear...
Molalla woman wins crown
Kayla Gathright was named Miss Oregon for America Strong and will compete for the national title.Kayla Gathright of Molalla was crowned Miss Oregon for America Strong 2022 on July 16 at the Grand Theater in Salem. That title means she will compete in the Miss for America Strong 2022 Pageant in Las Vegas at the Westgate Resort Hotel at the conclusion of America Week, Aug. 12-20. Her performance will take place Thursday, Aug. 18. More pageant details are available at www.mrsamerica.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
IRS auctions off Sherwood house on 20 acres Monday with bids starting at $482,818
Home shoppers frustrated by the low number of residential properties for sale in the Portland area sometimes look for off-market listings, which can be foreclosures, or by working directly with an owner. Another alternative to conventional For Sale signs in the yard? An Internal Revenue Service auction, in which an...
