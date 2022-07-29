ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Where you live can affect your ability to conceive, study finds

Science Daily
 4 days ago
www.sciencedaily.com

kezi.com

Dangerous bacterial bloom makes lake toxic to swimmers, OHA says

ADAIR VILLAGE, Ore. -- A lake in Peavy Arboretum is the subject of a health advisory issued by the Oregon Health Authority yesterday, July 28, due to a cyanobacteria algae bloom. Visitors to Cronemiller Lake near Adair Village are strongly advised not to swim in the lake or drink water...
ADAIR VILLAGE, OR
kptv.com

Oregon medical examiner investigating 10 deaths related to heat wave

SALEM, Ore. (KPTV) - The total number of deaths being investigated as caused by heat in Oregon is at 10 as of Sunday afternoon, the Oregon State Medical Examiner’s office said. The medical examiner’s office said five of the deaths occurred in Multnomah County, two in Marion County, two...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Waterpower's ups and downs in the Willamette Valley

Hot weather lately has increased the demand for power. For people in the south Willamette Valley, hydropower helps the grid operate steadily. Tom Conning is with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which runs most of Oregon’s hydro-electric dams. He told KLCC a facility east of Lowell can boost power when the need spikes in Eugene. “In the morning when people wake up, or when they come home from work, they turn on lights, they’re dong different things with power, and so the demand at that point peaks," he said. "So Lookout Point, for instance, we turn on generators during those times to help provide that power and then when the demand is less, throughout the middle of the day, then we can turn those generators off.”
EUGENE, OR
Corvallis, OR
Corvallis, OR
yachatsnews.com

Fall Chinook fishing expected to be good on central Oregon coast bays and rivers — and could include short coho seasons

Anglers on the central Oregon coast may be in for “good to very good” fishing Monday when coastal bays and streams open for salmon fishing. While river systems on the north and south coasts undergo some closures or restrictions, the three streams that make up the bulk of salmon fishing in Lincoln County are expected to produce good catches of fall Chinook salmon.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
KGW

OSHA investigating dozens of heat-related complaints at Oregon worksites

PORTLAND, Ore. — With new rules in effect to protect workers during hot temperatures, Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has received more than 60 complaints for heat-related concerns at workplaces as hot temperatures have hit the Northwest this week. OSHA has at least nine open heat-related inspections...
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Eugene ordinance would ban natural gas in new housing

A Eugene ordinance could prohibit natural gas use in new housing. It’s part of an effort to cut carbon emissions. City Council voted 5-3 on Wednesday to advance the ordinance to a public hearing. If enacted, it would affect residential developers starting in June 2023. Most Councilors cited reports...
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

Incomplete: Another sign of supply problems

If you’re wondering why the extension of the Periwinkle Bikepath along Queen Avenue in Albany is still unfinished, there’s an explanation. And like so much else these days, it has to do with a shortage of supplies and the time it takes to get things you want or need.
ALBANY, OR
KATU.com

Majority of Oregon counties will see Magic Mushrooms back on November ballot

SALEM, Ore. — From a tourist attraction in the early 1900's speculated to hold healing powers in its mineral springs, to a medical center and most recently a lodge and retreat, Buckhorn Mineral Springs Ranch still maintains many of its original structures. The old-time charm of the 124-acre ranch is one of the reasons Myles Katz says he was drawn to buy the place for $3.6 million last year with the intent of turning it into a psilocybin retreat.
SALEM, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla will see unique shopping experience

The BarnHouse Village Markets are coming to Molalla's Clark Park in August for a two-day pop-up eventBy Cindy Fama The BarnHouse Vintage Market returns to Molalla's Clark Park Aug. 12-13. The pop-up market, at 815 Shirley St., will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day and feature music, food trucks and lots of vintage merchandise to discover or re-discover. Lorzel (Luper) Watner is the 'principal' behind BarnHouse Vintage Markets. She is a Molalla native, having graduated from Molalla High School in 1981, and said her love for all things BarnHouse Vintage comes from "growing up in such...
MOLALLA, OR
kezi.com

Teen dead after drowning in Fern Ridge Reservoir

LANE COUNTY, Ore. - A teenager is dead after drowning in the Fern Ridge reservoir near the Richardson Park recreation area, according to the Lane County Sheriff's Office. The initial call came in around 3:45 p.m. on Monday and LCSO deputies were on the scene within 15 minutes. Search and...
LANE COUNTY, OR
The Newberg Graphic

Old Fashioned Festival brings community back together

Albeit smaller than previous years, event reconnects old friends, brings classic charm to town. It's hot, hot, hot in Newberg -- so hot that after just 15 minutes in the sun, it feels like someone took a paintbrush and covered me in three thick coats of sweat. But the heat, topping 96 degrees on Thursday, hasn't deterred the many kids and parents who now swarm the sidewalk in front of Renne Field for the Old Fashioned Festival's annual children's parade. Children, from babies to teenagers, are decked out in various costumes. Most have adorned their helmets with horns or...
NEWBERG, OR
Mollala Pioneer

Molalla woman wins crown

Kayla Gathright was named Miss Oregon for America Strong and will compete for the national title.Kayla Gathright of Molalla was crowned Miss Oregon for America Strong 2022 on July 16 at the Grand Theater in Salem. That title means she will compete in the Miss for America Strong 2022 Pageant in Las Vegas at the Westgate Resort Hotel at the conclusion of America Week, Aug. 12-20. Her performance will take place Thursday, Aug. 18. More pageant details are available at www.mrsamerica.com. {loadposition sub-article-01}
MOLALLA, OR

