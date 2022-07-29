Amtrak suspends services west of Albany including Utica station due to safety concerns

Safety concerns over a privately-owned building in Albany have led to the temporary suspension of all Amtrak train lines running west of the city, a spokesperson for the company said Friday.

Trains on the portions of the Empire Service, Lake Shore Limited, Maple Leaf and Ethan Allen Express lines west of Albany have stopped running until further notice due to concerns about the stability of the city's Central Warehouse building, Amtrak spokesperson Jason Abrams said. Several of these lines include stops in Syracuse , Rome and Utica 's Union Station.

In a release sent out Friday evening, Amtrak reported alternative bus services would be provided for the Lake Shore Limited, Maple Leaf and Ethan Allen Express lines. Service remains suspended on Empire Service line west of Albany.

Abrams said no debris from the Central Warehouse building — located about 15 to 20 feet from the rail line — had fallen on the track, but that the service suspension was a proactive measure.

"This is a proactive, preemptive by measure by Amtrak to ensure the safety of their passengers and employees," he said.

Amtrak posted an alert online early Friday morning that service on the Empire Service and Lake Shore Limited lines had been suspended west of Albany due to a "potential safety concern" with a privately-owned building. The Empire Service line runs between Niagara Falls and New York City while the Lake Shore Limited line runs between Chicago and New York City.

The Maple Leaf line runs between Toronto and New York City. The Ethan Allen Express runs from Burlington, Vermont, to New York City.

Trains between Albany and New York City are still running, the alert said.

Abrams said there is currently no timeline as to when services will resume. Impacted customers can change or cancel their reservation with no additional fee by going to Amtrak.com , their mobile app by calling their reservation center at 1-800-USA-RAIL, he said. Updates will be posted online or on the mobile app.

H. Rose Schneider covers public safety, breaking and trending news for the Observer-Dispatch. Email Rose at hschneider@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Observer-Dispatch: Amtrak suspends services west of Albany including Utica station due to safety concerns