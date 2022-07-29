Ohio University will reinstate mask mandate due to rising COVID-19 transmission rates

Ohio University is reinstating its indoor mask mandate starting Monday.

The mask mandate is going into effect because Athens County is listed as having a high level of transmission on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest COVID-19 data tracker, according to the university's website.

Ohio University is the first public university in Ohio to reinstate a mask mandate after colleges and universities shed their mask mandates in the spring. OU's classes begin Aug. 22.

The university's mask mandate will drop when the level of COVID-19 transmission in Athens County goes down to medium.

Masks will be recommended during scheduled class and class-related activities when the level of transmission is medium. Masks will be optional when the level of COVID-19 transmission is low in Athens County.

The new BA.5 variant is the most contagious thus far and Ohio reported 29,876 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. Athens County has a 319.33 case rate per 100,000 population and 11 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population. In the county, has 6.6% of inpatient beds are being used by patients with confirmed COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Franklin County is also listed as having a high level of transmission according to the CDC, Columbus and Franklin County public health agencies issued indoor mask advisories last week.

Ohio State University is not requiring masks, university spokesman Ben Johnson said in an email.

"The university’s mask-optional policy remains in place on our academic campuses," Johnson said in an email. "As always, the university’s COVID-19 response may change based on the state of the pandemic and guidance from federal, state and local authorities."

