ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens County, OH

Ohio University will reinstate mask mandate due to rising COVID-19 transmission rates

By Megan Henry, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KsNBU_0gxisBLD00

Ohio University is reinstating its indoor mask mandate starting Monday.

The mask mandate is going into effect because Athens County is listed as having a high level of transmission on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's latest COVID-19 data tracker, according to the university's website.

Ohio University is the first public university in Ohio to reinstate a mask mandate after colleges and universities shed their mask mandates in the spring. OU's classes begin Aug. 22.

The university's mask mandate will drop when the level of COVID-19 transmission in Athens County goes down to medium.

More COVID-19 news:Ohio reports 29,876 new COVID-19 cases in past week

Masks will be recommended during scheduled class and class-related activities when the level of transmission is medium. Masks will be optional when the level of COVID-19 transmission is low in Athens County.

The new BA.5 variant is the most contagious thus far and Ohio reported 29,876 new COVID-19 cases in the past week. Athens County has a 319.33 case rate per 100,000 population and 11 new COVID-19 admissions per 100,000 population. In the county, has 6.6% of inpatient beds are being used by patients with confirmed COVID-19, according to the CDC.

Franklin County is also listed as having a high level of transmission according to the CDC, Columbus and Franklin County public health agencies issued indoor mask advisories last week.

Ohio State University is not requiring masks, university spokesman Ben Johnson said in an email.

"The university’s mask-optional policy remains in place on our academic campuses," Johnson said in an email. "As always, the university’s COVID-19 response may change based on the state of the pandemic and guidance from federal, state and local authorities."

Megan Henry is a Columbus Dispatch K-12 education reporter. Reach her at mhenry@dispatch.com or (614) 559-1758.Follow her on Twitter @megankhenry. Sign up for her education newsletter here.

Comments / 1

Related
NBC4 Columbus

What is the difference between COVID-19 reinfection, rebound?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — When it comes to COVID-19, there are two things doctors are keeping an eye on right now: viral rebound and reinfection. This is after President Joe Biden went back into isolation after testing positive for COVID-19 once again following a recent negative test. Doctors said it’s important to know the difference […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Major Ohio cities stand against abortion law

Officials in two of Ohio’s major cities officials say a six-week abortion ban in the state “willfully jeopardizes the health and safety of millions of Ohioans,” and therefore should be rescinded by the Ohio Supreme Court. The cities, Cincinnati and Columbus, further joined by Dayton, Toledo and Cleveland Heights, wrote to the state’s highest court […] The post Major Ohio cities stand against abortion law appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Why masks are coming back to Ohio University

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — Masks are making their return to Ohio University. A spokeswoman confirmed that all students, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks indoors starting Monday. The decision falls in line with Centers for Disease Control guidelines, which recommend requiring masks in counties it labels with a high spread of COVID-19. […]
ATHENS, OH
WKRC

Blood & marrow transplant successes at The James at Ohio State

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKRC) - Extensive expertise and a proven track record of thousands of successful blood and marrow transplants mean The James at Ohio State is the best place in the region for blood cancer and blood disorder patients. ----- The Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center – Arthur G....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Athens County, OH
Local
Ohio Coronavirus
Franklin County, OH
Education
Athens County, OH
Coronavirus
Franklin County, OH
Health
Franklin County, OH
Coronavirus
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Athens County, OH
Education
County
Franklin County, OH
Athens County, OH
Health
Local
Ohio Health
NBC4 Columbus

List: Back-to-school dates in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – School districts across central Ohio are gearing up for the first day of school this August and September. Find your district’s back-to-school date below.  Athens County   Alexander Local Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 17  Athens City Schools: Wednesday, Aug. 24  Federal Hocking Local Schools: Tuesday, Aug. 23  Nelsonville-York City Schools: Thursday, Aug. […]
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Johnson
whbc.com

WEEKLY COVID UPDATE: State, Stark Case Numbers Up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (New Talk 1480 WHBC) – Coronavirus case numbers were up in the latest report. The Ohio Department of Health had nearly 30,000 new cases reported for the previous week. The state is a week or two away from reporting a total of three million overall cases. Stark...
STARK COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Ohio AG Dave Yost Files Lawsuit to Allow LGBTQ+ Discrimination

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the Biden administration, joining Ohio with 21 other states to protest guidance that prohibits discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity. On May 5, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service (FNS) announced that they would...
OHIO STATE
WSYX ABC6

WSYX awarded 4 Ohio Valley Regional Emmys

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Central Ohio's most trusted and watched news team brought home four Regional Emmys for telling stories that matter to you. WSYX's Problem Solver Lisa Rantala and Photojournalist Ben Frecker earned an Emmy for their continuing coverage of problem properties. Rantala and Frecker covered frustrated residents...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio program helps people with disabilities save money

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio leaders want people living with disabilities to know about a way they can save money without losing out on important federal assistance. An Ohio program that started in 2016, called STABLE accounts, takes $25 to enroll. “It is built to help individuals who are living with disabilities be able to […]
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio University#Ohio State University#Public University#Covid#College#General Health#Cdc
WDTN

Best counties to retire to in Ohio

Buyers and sellers of real estate alike—when asked what are the three most essential considerations about a property—will nearly always reply “location, location, location.” While this answer is sometimes tongue-in-cheek, it is often quite accurate, and this reply perhaps applies to retirees more than any other demographic. Settling down after a lifetime of working and […]
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Ohio August 2022 Primary: Everything you need to know

HAMILTON, Ohio — Tuesday is election day in Ohio. The Aug. 2 special primary is a result of the contentious redistricting map issue in Ohio. The board of election offices will use the district data files for the third district map adopted by the Ohio Redistricting Commission on Feb. 24, 2022.
OHIO STATE
CNBC

Family Dollar hit with $1.2 million in OSHA fines for violations at 2 Ohio stores

Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties related to safety violations at two Ohio stores. Both Ohio stores had blocked exits, unstable stacks, cluttered working areas and inaccessible electrical equipment and fire extinguishers. Federal regulators have fined Family Dollar more than $1.2 million in penalties...
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
10TV

What to know for Ohio's Aug. 2 primary

COLUMBUS, Ohio — In 2018 Ohio voters approved ending gerrymandering and required the lawmakers to redraw Congressional maps across the state. Three years later, Ohio now finds itself voting in a second primary as Republicans and Democrats on the state's redistricting commission failed to agree on how to fairly draw congressional districts.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio State Fair dairy results (week 1)

Junior Res. Champion: Elizabeth Kiko, Columbiana County. Intermediate Champion: Thomas Colton, Champaign County. Res. Intermediate Champion: Aubree Topp, Shelby County. Res. Grand Champion: Thomas Colton, Champaign County. Ayrshire Junior Show. Junior Champion: Ava Lahmers, Union County. Junior Res. Champion: Carli Binckley, Columbiana County. Senior Champion: Logan Topp, Auglaize County. Res....
OHIO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

7K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Columbus, OH from The Columbus Dispatch.

 http://dispatch.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy