8-year-old girl finds creative way to help stray cats find their forever homes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Animal shelters and rescues across the Carolinas have the same urgent message: They’re at capacity, and they need all the help they can get. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control division is one of the shelters saying it needs more cats and dogs out of the kennels. Shelter staff recently shared they were in “crisis” mode and would have to make hard decisions about some of the animals in their care.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO