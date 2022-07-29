ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rowan County, NC

8-year-old girl finds creative way to help stray cats find their forever homes

WCNC
WCNC
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.wcnc.com

Comments / 1

Related
WBTV

Family suffering rare disease brings awareness, hopes for cure

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte family struggling with a rare neurodegenerative disease called Spinocerebellar Ataxia 7 (SCA-7) wants to spread awareness to eventually find a cure. Derrian Hollingsworth and his two daughters have the genetic and incurable illness that makes it hard to walk, talk and see. It attacks...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

How to help animal shelters and rescues in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Animal shelters and rescues across the Carolinas have the same urgent message: They’re at capacity, and they need all the help they can get. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control division is one of the shelters saying it needs more cats and dogs out of the kennels. Shelter staff recently shared they were in “crisis” mode and would have to make hard decisions about some of the animals in their care.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Meals on Wheels Rowan and Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary join forces for “August is for AniMEALS”

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Meals on Wheels Rowan is partnering with Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary for their annual “August is for AniMEALs.” August is for AniMEALs is a month-long campaign and collaboration with local businesses to collect pet food and donations to support the pet companions of homebound seniors across Rowan County who receive home-delivered meals.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Rowan County, NC
State
North Carolina State
Rowan County, NC
Lifestyle
State
Virginia State
WCNC

Rock Hill's airport looking to expand

ROCK HILL, S.C. — While Charlotte Douglas International Airport deals with delays and congestion, another airport in the area is thriving with growth. The Rock Hill - York County Airport caters to private pilots, businesses and corporations. People can find million-dollar jets parked next to $50,000 smaller planes on the runway. Demand at the airport skyrocketed in the last decade, with annual economic activity growing from $6.5 million to $40.5 million in that time span.
ROCK HILL, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cat Rescue Adoption#Bracelets#Animal Shelters#Smartphone App#Pet Lover
wccbcharlotte.com

Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
MATTHEWS, NC
WCNC

New images released of Ballantyne Amphitheater being built

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some exciting new developments are coming to Ballantyne. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The released pictures show the steel structure with concrete walls as well as a tiered seating section. The amphitheater will be hosting both...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Gov. Cooper is trying to lure Music Midtown to North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is trying to lure a popular music festival to North Carolina. Cooper tweeted that North Carolina is ready to welcome Music Midtown to the state saying he could ensure a "fun and safe" festival. Organizers on Monday posted that "due to circumstances beyond...
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
WCNC

Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, union, rowan, and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

2 arrested in CMPD crackdown on reckless groups of ATV & dirt bike riders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were arrested in connection with a series of incidents involving groups of bikers acting erratically around Charlotte traffic, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Richard Flood, 22, and a 15-year-old were arrested on Sunday, July 31, for reckless driving. Their arrests were part of an operation aimed at cracking down on bike groups disrupting traffic in Charlotte. The teen's name was not released due to his age.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

'As a community we are responsible for our youth' | Anti-violence groups look to support young men

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County community is mourning the death of a 17-year-old who was killed earlier this month in Concord. Kamarion Degree was fatally shot on July 15. Police responded to a call of shots being fired in the early morning, off of Zion Church Road in the Southern Chase Subdivision. Concord Police say shots were fired after an argument took place, Degree was shot while riding in a car.
GASTON COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Town of Newton is seeking proposals for a downtown mural

NEWTON, N.C. — The Newton Public Art Commission, with support from the City of Newton, North Carolina, is seeking proposals from artists for an outdoor public mural. The commission said it envisions the mural as a piece of public art that welcomes visitors and celebrates Newton’s unique place in American history.
NEWTON, NC
WCNC

Clear the Shelters campaign launches as area shelters reach crisis levels

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As area shelters reach critical levels, a nationwide campaign is launching to help clear the shelters and find forever homes for as many pets as possible. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control is asking for the public's help as rising pet intake, staffing shortages and population growth in Charlotte put the shelter in "crisis" mode.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Get ready for "Live at 11"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is still plenty of summertime fun to be had. “Live at 11” in Ballantyne’s backyard has two more shows coming up and here to tell us more is Hailey Rorie. “Live at 11” is a concert series in its second year. The series supports local causes. It will also help kids as they gear up to return to school. This year at 5:30pm Kids in America will be featured. They are an 80s tribute band. Come on out it will be lots of fun.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

See inside: A wall bed transformation in a mid-century modern Charlotte home

This content was produced in partnership with California Closets.  The Patels always knew that part of their 1964 ranch home’s transformation would include adding a fourth bedroom. But during the pandemic, they realized the extra room would have to be multifunctional to support working from home. The solution: They called on the pros at California Closets […] The post See inside: A wall bed transformation in a mid-century modern Charlotte home appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte, NC
24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Charlotte local news

 https://www.wcnc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy