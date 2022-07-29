8-year-old girl finds creative way to help stray cats find their forever homes

www.wcnc.com
WBTV
Family suffering rare disease brings awareness, hopes for cure
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Charlotte family struggling with a rare neurodegenerative disease called Spinocerebellar Ataxia 7 (SCA-7) wants to spread awareness to eventually find a cure. Derrian Hollingsworth and his two daughters have the genetic and incurable illness that makes it hard to walk, talk and see. It attacks...
WCNC
Find out more on the The Brushy Mountain Peach & Heritage Festival on the Visit NC Farms app
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The orchards on Brushy Mountain outside of Wilkesboro, are most widely known for apples, but for generations they have also grown peaches. In this week’s "Mia’s Big Adventures," Mia used the Visit...
WCNC
How to help animal shelters and rescues in the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Animal shelters and rescues across the Carolinas have the same urgent message: They’re at capacity, and they need all the help they can get. The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Animal Care & Control division is one of the shelters saying it needs more cats and dogs out of the kennels. Shelter staff recently shared they were in “crisis” mode and would have to make hard decisions about some of the animals in their care.
WBTV
Meals on Wheels Rowan and Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary join forces for “August is for AniMEALS”
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Meals on Wheels Rowan is partnering with Faithful Friends Animal Sanctuary for their annual “August is for AniMEALs.” August is for AniMEALs is a month-long campaign and collaboration with local businesses to collect pet food and donations to support the pet companions of homebound seniors across Rowan County who receive home-delivered meals.
Keaton's Place: A mother's mission to help others after losing son to addiction
RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — Susan Hunt lost her son to drug addiction in 2019. The Randolph County mother said her son Keaton was 20 years old and had his whole life in front of him. “He was my firstborn, most wonderful child in the entire universe. Very caring, very...
Rock Hill's airport looking to expand
ROCK HILL, S.C. — While Charlotte Douglas International Airport deals with delays and congestion, another airport in the area is thriving with growth. The Rock Hill - York County Airport caters to private pilots, businesses and corporations. People can find million-dollar jets parked next to $50,000 smaller planes on the runway. Demand at the airport skyrocketed in the last decade, with annual economic activity growing from $6.5 million to $40.5 million in that time span.
Too loud? That’s an issue Seversville neighbors are dealing with
On any given day, the Seversville neighborhood is a quiet but growing place. But on the weekends, it’s a different story.
A Charlotte toddler came home from a daycare with bruises. His mother said the director won't let her see security video
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An alleged incident at a Charlotte daycare is ringing the alarm for one parent. Grace Gehrls said she noticed bruises on her 3-year-old son, who has autism, after picking him up on Thursday afternoon from Creative Kids University-North. She told WCNC Charlotte she wants to know what happened.
wccbcharlotte.com
Local Pastor To Open Whiskey Distillery In Matthews
MATTHEWS, N.C. — Meet Thomas Bogan and Matt Simpkins, two of three friends who decided to open something the Town of Matthews has never seen, a whiskey distillery. Oaklore Distillery is set to open in just over a month. Located on the corner of Monroe Road and Matthews Township Parkway, the distillery will serve spirits of all kinds, some made in house. Matt Simpkins is a local pastor who has been doing ministry for 20 years. He hopes this will be more than a distillery.
Black bear spotted in Kernersville hospital parking lot
KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — A Triad woman spotted a black bear while on her lunch break in the parking lot of the Kernersville Cone Health MedCenter on Friday. Alicia Muck said it was a 'beary' exciting day, sharing some photos and videos with WFMY of the bear. It's not the...
New images released of Ballantyne Amphitheater being built
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some exciting new developments are coming to Ballantyne. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. The released pictures show the steel structure with concrete walls as well as a tiered seating section. The amphitheater will be hosting both...
Gov. Cooper is trying to lure Music Midtown to North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is trying to lure a popular music festival to North Carolina. Cooper tweeted that North Carolina is ready to welcome Music Midtown to the state saying he could ensure a "fun and safe" festival. Organizers on Monday posted that "due to circumstances beyond...
WCNC
Could masks return to schools as COVID-19 cases surge in NC?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Some doctors are predicting an ongoing rise in COVID-19 cases as the summer continues. Several Charlotte-area counties have shifted into the CDC's “high” community COVID-19 level, including Mecklenburg, union, rowan, and Iredell. Health experts are pushing the same protective measures we’ve been using all...
Yes, CMPD Animal Care & Control is taking in more animals than it has in the last 3 years
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In recent weeks, Charlotte Mecklenburg's Animal Care & Control staff has posted urgent messages to the public to adopt, foster, or take an animal for a 'stay-cation' to relieve capacity constraints. It's a repeated message: The care facility is in crisis. But what do the numbers...
2 arrested in CMPD crackdown on reckless groups of ATV & dirt bike riders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were arrested in connection with a series of incidents involving groups of bikers acting erratically around Charlotte traffic, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said Richard Flood, 22, and a 15-year-old were arrested on Sunday, July 31, for reckless driving. Their arrests were part of an operation aimed at cracking down on bike groups disrupting traffic in Charlotte. The teen's name was not released due to his age.
'As a community we are responsible for our youth' | Anti-violence groups look to support young men
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County community is mourning the death of a 17-year-old who was killed earlier this month in Concord. Kamarion Degree was fatally shot on July 15. Police responded to a call of shots being fired in the early morning, off of Zion Church Road in the Southern Chase Subdivision. Concord Police say shots were fired after an argument took place, Degree was shot while riding in a car.
Town of Newton is seeking proposals for a downtown mural
NEWTON, N.C. — The Newton Public Art Commission, with support from the City of Newton, North Carolina, is seeking proposals from artists for an outdoor public mural. The commission said it envisions the mural as a piece of public art that welcomes visitors and celebrates Newton’s unique place in American history.
WCNC
Clear the Shelters campaign launches as area shelters reach crisis levels
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — As area shelters reach critical levels, a nationwide campaign is launching to help clear the shelters and find forever homes for as many pets as possible. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Care and Control is asking for the public's help as rising pet intake, staffing shortages and population growth in Charlotte put the shelter in "crisis" mode.
WCNC
Get ready for "Live at 11"
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — There is still plenty of summertime fun to be had. “Live at 11” in Ballantyne’s backyard has two more shows coming up and here to tell us more is Hailey Rorie. “Live at 11” is a concert series in its second year. The series supports local causes. It will also help kids as they gear up to return to school. This year at 5:30pm Kids in America will be featured. They are an 80s tribute band. Come on out it will be lots of fun.
See inside: A wall bed transformation in a mid-century modern Charlotte home
This content was produced in partnership with California Closets. The Patels always knew that part of their 1964 ranch home’s transformation would include adding a fourth bedroom. But during the pandemic, they realized the extra room would have to be multifunctional to support working from home. The solution: They called on the pros at California Closets […] The post See inside: A wall bed transformation in a mid-century modern Charlotte home appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
WCNC
