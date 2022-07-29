Alleged serial burglar arrested

www.crimevoice.com
Santa Barbara Independent
Lompoc Pedestrian, 42, Killed in Hit-and-Run by Alleged DUI Driver
A 42-year-old Lompoc pedestrian was allegedly struck and killed by a driver reportedly under the influence during the early hours of Saturday, July 30, according to the Lompoc Police Department. Officers responded to a call at around 1:49 a.m. for a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on the...
kclu.org
Van set on fire in what investigators called attempted arson explosion in Ventura County
Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies say they’ve arrested a man who was trying to blow up a van parked at a business. Ventura County firefighters were called to a nursery on Old Telegraph Road in Fillmore by reports of a suspicious vehicle. The found a fire in the back of a parked van, and a propane tank with an open valve in the van’s front seat.
foxla.com
Machete-wielding man who tried to rob family member arrested: Oxnard PD
OXNARD, Calif. - A machete-wielding man who was reportedly trying to rob a family member in Oxnard over the weekend has been arrested, according to police. It happened Sunday in the 5000 block of Perkins Road near Pleasant Valley Road just before 1 p.m. The suspect, 30-year-old Marcelino Erasmo-Galvez of...
kvta.com
Second Of Three Defendants In A Deadly Oxnard Crime Spree Pleads Guilty
The second of three defendants in a deadly crime spree in Oxnard more than five years ago has pleaded guilty. In a deal with prosecutors, 26-year-old Joel Randy Montijo of Oxnard pleaded guilty to one count of Second Degree Murder and four counts of Second Degree Robbery. He also admitted...
kvta.com
Oxnard Man Ordered To Stand Trial For Killing A 67-Year-Old Woman
A judge Monday ordered a man to stand trial for murder for allegedly killing a 67-year-old Oxnard woman by stabbing her to death. The authorities say that shortly after 2 AM on the morning of April 9, 2020, Oxnard police officers responded to a report of a female down in front of 215 West Pleasant Valley Road.
kclu.org
Man shot in face in Thousand Oaks: Sheriff’s Office
A man is expected to survive after he was shot in the face in Thousand Oaks Saturday night, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office. The shooting was reported about 7:30 p.m. as a dispute near Olsen Road, near the Sunset Hills Country Club, according to Capt. Cameron Henderson. Deputies found the man, whose name […]
kclu.org
Detectives trying to figure out circumstances behind mysterious death in Santa Barbara County
Authorities are investigating a mysterious death on the South Coast. On July 23rd, Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Painted Cave Road, on San Marcos Pass by reports of a person down on the road. They found Nichole Lawson unconscious on the ground. Paramedics pronounced her dead...
oxnardpd.org
News Release: Fatal Traffic Collision (7-29-22)
SUBJECT: Fatal traffic collision involving a pedestrian. LOCATION: Wooley Road and Mercantile Street, Oxnard. On July 29, 2022, at approximately 8:39 p.m., Oxnard police officers and EMS personnel responded to a call for service regarding a collision involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian at the intersection of Wooley Road and Mercantile Street. When officers arrived at the scene of the incident, they discovered a pedestrian severely injured in the roadway. The pedestrian was transported by EMS however he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The driver of the Dodge Durango was uninjured and cooperated with the investigation.
SFGate
'His death was not an accident': Family of man killed in Southern California soccer fight seeks public's help
LOS ANGELES — The family of a man who died two weeks after he was injured in a melee at an Oxnard adult soccer league match is seeking the public's help in piecing together the brawl. Misael Sanchez, 29, was playing in the July 10 match at Oxnard High...
One man arrested after police, SWAT surround Eastside Santa Barbara neighborhood
The police activity started early Thursday morning as officers arrived near Alisos Street and Cacique Street. The post One man arrested after police, SWAT surround Eastside Santa Barbara neighborhood appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Patient hoisted and transported to hospital after trail rescue on Tunnel Trail
Emergency crews hoisted a hiker via helicopter from the Tunnel Trail near Mission Canyon and transported them to the hospital on Monday afternoon. The post Patient hoisted and transported to hospital after trail rescue on Tunnel Trail appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
oxnardpd.org
Nws Release: Suicide by Hanging
LOCATION: Walgreens, 2303 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard. VICTIM: Name withheld pending notification of next of kin. On July 28, 2022, at approximately 6:53 a.m., the Oxnard Police Department and the Oxnard Fire Department responded to Walgreens, located at 2303 E. Vineyard Avenue, in reference to a male seen hanging on the outside of the building. Upon arrival, emergency personnel found a male hanging by a nylon strap tied tightly around his neck. EMS pronounced the male deceased. Major Crimes Detectives responded to the scene to investigate. Detectives determined that the male had committed suicide by hanging.
KEYT
Noozhawk
Stabbing on State Street in Downtown Santa Barbara Sends Man to Hospital
A man was taken to the hospital Friday night after being stabbed on State Street in downtown Santa Barbara, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department. Police officers and other emergency personnel responded at about 9 p.m. to State Street and Anapamu Street on a report of a stabbing, Sgt. Ethan Ragsdale told Noozhawk.
vidanewspaper.com
L.A. Weekly
John Winter Dead after DUI Hit-and-Run on Rose Avenue [Oxnard, CA]
Luiz Armando Ayala Arrested after Pedestrian Hit-and-Run on Rose Avenue. The incident happened at 3:30 a.m. near St. John’s Regional Medical Center, at the intersection of Rose Avenue and Tiesa Lane. According to reports, Winter was walking in the area near St. John’s Regional Medical Center, when he was...
Man stabbed outside apartment complex, police say
Santa Barbara Police are investigating a stabbing that happened on Cacique Street on Tuesday night. The department says it received a report of the stabbing around 11 p.m., in the area of 1200 Cacique Street. Officers responded along with the fire department and paramedic personnel, and say they found an...
Brush fire breaks out near Stowell Road in Santa Maria
A brush fire broke out near a homeless encampment at the corner of Stowell and Bradley Road in Santa Maria. The post Brush fire breaks out near Stowell Road in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
