Alleged serial burglar arrested

SUBJECT: Fatal traffic collision involving a pedestrian. LOCATION: Wooley Road and Mercantile Street, Oxnard. On July 29, 2022, at approximately 8:39 p.m., Oxnard police officers and EMS personnel responded to a call for service regarding a collision involving a vehicle striking a pedestrian at the intersection of Wooley Road and Mercantile Street. When officers arrived at the scene of the incident, they discovered a pedestrian severely injured in the roadway. The pedestrian was transported by EMS however he succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The driver of the Dodge Durango was uninjured and cooperated with the investigation.

OXNARD, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO