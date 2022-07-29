ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Ranking the 10 best players on the Atlanta Falcons

By Matt Urben
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Atlanta Falcons have a long way to go before they are a championship-caliber team. As we saw with the Cincinnati Bengals last season, though, it doesn’t take long to turn things around in the NFL.

After two offseasons under general manager Terry Fontenot, the Falcons have a completely new identity. Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Alex Mack are gone, and a younger core is taking over in Atlanta.

Here’s our ranking of the Falcons’ top 10 players as training camp begins.

10. ILB Rashaan Evans

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Evans was somewhat of an under-the-radar signing, but he will reunite with former Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees and should fill the vacancy left by Foye Oluokun. Evans, 26, has started 50 games over his four-year career. He was drafted in the first round of the 2018 draft out of Alabama. Last season, Evans started 11 games and finished with 57 tackles (35 solo), two interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

9. ILB Deion Jones

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Jones’ stock may seem like it’s at an all-time low, but he’s still a capable linebacker in the right system. Formerly a player known for his coverage ability, Jones was absolutely roasted by just about every player he lined up against in 2021. Perhaps Jones, the team’s highest-paid player, will bounce back this season. Whether that happens in Atlanta or somewhere else, Jones is still a starting-caliber player with Pro-Bowl potential in a 4-3 defense.

8. CB Casey Hayward

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Hayward isn’t exactly Deion Sanders in his prime, but the 32-year-old has made two Pro Bowls over the course of 10 NFL seasons, while pulling down 24 career interceptions. Hayward is a major upgrade over Fabian Moreau and should be a formidable presence at cornerback opposite Terrell on the outside.

7. LT Jake Matthews

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jake Matthews has been a steady force and one of the team’s best players since being drafted back in 2014. Matt Ryan is gone, but Matthews will have a new QB to protect this season. It’s likely he finishes his career as a Falcon after signing a three-year extension over the offseason.

6. K Younghoe Koo

(AP Photo/Danny Karnik)

Koo signed a five-year deal to stay in Atlanta and the new No. 7 is worth every penny. Due to positional importance, I wasn’t sure how high to rank Koo, but he’s been one of the NFL’s most consistent kickers over the past two seasons and the Falcons don’t win seven games without him in 2021. Koo’s future appears very bright with in Atlanta.

5. RB Cordarrelle Patterson

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Patterson did the unthinkable last year: he had a breakout season as a 30-year-old converted running back. Prior to signing in Atlanta, Patterson was considered a below-average receiver and elite kick returner. That changed in 2021, when he was basically the Falcons’ entire offense. Patterson racked up over 1,100 yards from scrimmage with 11 total touchdowns. Expect another big year for CP84 in 2022.

4. RG Chris Lindstrom

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Way back in 2019, the Falcons went all out to beef up their offensive line. Atlanta overspent on free agents James Carpenter and Jamon Brown, while drafting Chris Lindstrom and Kaleb McGary in the first round of the 2019 draft. Unfortunately, Lindstrom was the only one to live up to expectations. The Falcons recently picked up Lindstrom’s fifth-year option, and the team should be looking to keep him in Atlanta well beyond the 2023 season.

3. DL Grady Jarrett

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jarrett is easy to overlook since he’s not an edge rusher, nor does he put up Aaron Donald-like numbers as an interior lineman. Nonetheless, there’s a reason the Falcons gave Jarrett a three-year, $49.5 million extension over the offseason. Atlanta may be undergoing somewhat of a rebuild, but moving Jarrett would have been far too devastating for this defense as it enters the second year in Dean Pees’ system. The former fifth-round pick out of Clemson hasn’t missed a game in three years. If the Falcons can put some talent around Jarrett, he may finally get the recognition he deserves.

2. TE Kyle Pitts

(AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Even after just one season, it’s hard to find a more exciting talent on this Falcons roster than Kyle Pitts. In Year 1, he fell just shy of Mike Ditka’s rookie receiving yards record, but Pitts has barely scratched the surface of his incredible potential. As the only true receiving threat on a bad Atlanta team last season, Pitts easily went over 1,000 yards.

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield ranked Pitts as the 74th-best player in the NFL:

Described as a “matchup nightmare” coming into the league, he lived up to the moniker, posing problems for safeties, linebackers and cornerbacks alike. For the most part, teams tried to cover him in man coverage situations with cornerbacks.

1. CB A.J. Terrell

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Just two years ago, the Falcons were mocked for drafting the Clemson cornerback in the first round. However, opposing wideouts didn’t fare well when lined up against Terrell in 2021 and he’s quickly becoming one of the NFL’s elite corners. Entering 2022, he looks like Atlanta’s most dominant player.

Terrell was rated as Touchdown Wire’s 30th-ranked player (the highest of any Falcons player) in a recent feature by Doug Farrar and Mark Schofield:

Terrell’s struggles against LSU in the National Championship Game overshadowed what was a solid career in the Clemson secondary. After notching a single interception as a rookie, Terrell posted three interceptions along with 16 passes defended last season, earning himself a Second-Team All-Pro selection.

Honorable mentions:

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
  • WR Drake London
  • LB Mykal Walker
  • OLB Lorenzo Carter
  • CB Isaiah Oliver
  • OLB Arnold Ebiketie
  • OLB Ade Ogundeji
  • QB Marcus Mariota
  • WR Bryan Edwards

