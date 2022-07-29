Twin brothers arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

www.crimevoice.com
KCRA.com
Sacramento man arrested after multi-day armed robbery crime spree; woman also arrested
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 39-year-old Sacramento man has been arrested in connection with a string of early morning armed robberies at businesses in Sacramento County last week that at one point involved a stolen car, authorities said. A woman was also arrested in connection with the crime spree.
Woman assaulted by three women and a man during carjacking
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman had her car stolen in Stockton on Monday after being assaulted by three woman and a man, according to the Stockton Police Department. Police said that the carjacking took place in 16000 block of South Turnpike Road in the Seaport District when a 29-year-old woman was forced out of […]
Man accused of robbing Elk Grove restaurants at gunpoint in custody
ELK GROVE, Calif. — A man accused of robbing four businesses at gunpoint in Elk Grove is now in custody. According to the Elk Grove Police Department, it started around 5 a.m. on July 25 when a man – later identified as 39-year-old John Vang – walked in the McDonald’s on Sheldon at East Stockton Boulevard and started taking money from the cash drawer.
CBS News
2 arrested following car chase linked to armed robbery
GALT -- Two people were arrested Saturday following a car chase connected to an alleged stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery. The Galt Police Department says that officers were alerted around 8 p.m. to a report of a stolen vehicle used in an armed robbery in nearby Elk Grove.
1 person arrested after fire at homeless camp near Rancho Cordova
RANCHO CORDOVA -- A suspect is in custody after a fire at a homeless camp went on to burn nearly an acre near Rancho Cordova. The incident happened a little before 10 a.m. Monday near Zinfandel Drive and Douglas Road. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found the flames at a homeless camp in a field. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire after it burned about .5 acres.Investigators believe the fire was human-caused and a suspect has already been arrested. The name of the suspect has not been released. No injuries were reported.
Prosecutors say suspect in killing of Sacramento woman should have been in jail
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Prosecutors said it’s a tragic case of an early prison release, that resulted in the brutal murder of a 77-year-old Sacramento woman. District attorneys described Darnell Erby as a career criminal, dating back to 1999. Since then, he has been committed and convicted of several felonies and released early for those […]
KTVU FOX 2
DUI suspect in deadly Walnut Creek crash released on bail
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - The suspect in a fatal Walnut Creek crash Saturday has posted bail. KTVU learned that 28-year-old Briana Day was released on $300,000 bail after being booked into the Martinez Detention Facility. Investigators said she was driving drunk in her pickup truck and hit two pedestrians who...
Man shot, killed just east of Stockton
(BCN) — A man was killed during a shooting incident Friday in an unincorporated area just east of Stockton, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office. Detectives were working with the county’s medical examiner’s office to provide a positive identification of the victim. KRON On is streaming news live now Residents were alerted that […]
Driver in quadruple fatal Rio Vista crash was arrested earlier this year for DUI, police say
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — The man police say was behind the wheel at the time of a quadruple fatal accident in Rio Vista last week was arrested earlier this year on charges of DUI and hit-and-run, according to Folsom Police. Last week, Rio Vista Police Chief Jon Mazer confirmed...
Modesto mall dirt bikers identified and one arrested
MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department share that they have identified the two dirt bike riders and arrested one who rode through a Modesto mall on Tuesday. David Hickman, 23, of Modesto and Derion Chavis, 20, of Manteca were identified in the malls security footage as the two riders after the police department […]
Grandparents of deadly Solano County crash victim urge everyone to 'wear a seatbelt'
VACAVILLE, Calif. — The grandparents of a teenager who died in a head-on crash that killed three others in Rio Vista are urging everyone to wear their seat belts and to drive sober. Bob Conway, 77, and wife Dianne, 72, say they are devastated by the death of their...
thesfnews.com
Two Suspects In Custody For Road Rage Shooting
SAN FRANCISCO—Police have two people in custody who are facing an attempted murder charge and other charges in their alleged involvement in a road rage shooting that occurred on Wednesday, July 27. Gun shots were heard around 4:15 p.m. that day on Lombard and Laguna Streets. When police arrived...
kion546.com
Exclusive: Midtown Sacramento woman details how she helped police capture alleged creeper
SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — Midtown Sacramento residents have been on edge for weeks after several victims reported someone staring into their windows late at night. Now, an arrest could be a major break in the hunt for this peeping Tom who has been terrorizing the area. In an exclusive...
crimevoice.com
Three arrested after allegedly shoplifting Napa Sunglass Hut, leading police pursuit all the way to SF
Above: K9 Officer Mike with the recovered sunglasses | Photos courtesy of Napa PD. Three suspects were recently arrested after allegedly shoplifting a store in Napa and leading police on a pursuit all the way to San Francisco. On the evening of July 13, three individuals — two adult males...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman killed, friend seriously injured by suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek
WALNUT CREEK, Calif. - Family members have identified the pedestrian hit and killed by a suspected DUI driver in Walnut Creek. 27-year-old Maricarmen Leon of Discovery Bay was out with friends, when she was struck while standing on the sidewalk. The collision happened early Saturday just before 2 a.m. along North Main Street and Pine Street.
Arrest made in Arden-Arcade homeless encampment shooting
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said that it has made an arrest in a shooting near a homeless encampment that left one man with life-threatening injuries. Chad Jones, 36, of Sacramento County, was arrested for attempted murder in connection with the shooting that took place near Glendale Lane and Alta […]
Fiery explosion at Sacramento U-Haul location possibly linked to gas siphoning
SACRAMENTO – The Sacramento Fire Department is investigating whether arson caused a fiery explosion at a U-Haul location early Sunday morning.Store employees believe someone tried to steal the fuel in their trucks. Amid high fuel prices, they claim people siphoned gas from the vehicles near Franklin Boulevard and Broadway.The blast's aftermath shows charred rubble of vehicles destroyed with blown out windshields and seared signage. "It was a matter of time for it to happen here, because they do it to all U-Haul locations," said Shawna King, an assistant manager. King believes someone tried to drill into the gas tanks leading...
CHP: Motorcyclist dies after crashing in Lodi during high-speed chase
LODI, Calif. — A Stockton man has died after allegedly crashing into a pickup truck while being chased by officers with the LODI -- A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a truck during a high-speed chase late Saturday in Lodi. According to a California Highway Patrol report, the crash happened shortly before midnight at the intersection of Harney Lane and Stockton Street. The motorcyclist was reportedly going 70 mph on eastbound Harney Lane when he slammed into the back of a Ford pickup truck attempting a U-turn. The speed limit at that intersection is 40 mph. The motorcyclist was thrown...
davisvanguard.org
Man with 11 Open Cases Fails to Appear – He’s in Hospital after Jumping off Bridge onto Freeway
WOODLAND, CA – Despite 11 open cases against him, Alan Nelson was absent in Yolo County Superior Court Friday morning, with a warrant out for him after violating his pretrial release—turns out he’s in the hospital with serious injuries. His attorney, Deputy Public Defender Monica Brushia, informed...
news24-680.com
Memorial Appears At Scene Of Fatal Walnut Creek DUI Crash
Friends and family of a young woman killed by a suspected DUI driver on N. Main Street in Walnut Creek early Saturday morning are leaving tributes in her memory at the crash site. Family members identified Maricarmen Leon of Discovery Bay as the young woman killed in the early morning...
