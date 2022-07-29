Twin brothers arrested in connection with stolen vehicle

RANCHO CORDOVA -- A suspect is in custody after a fire at a homeless camp went on to burn nearly an acre near Rancho Cordova. The incident happened a little before 10 a.m. Monday near Zinfandel Drive and Douglas Road. Metro Fire of Sacramento crews responded to the scene and found the flames at a homeless camp in a field. Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire after it burned about .5 acres.Investigators believe the fire was human-caused and a suspect has already been arrested. The name of the suspect has not been released. No injuries were reported.

23 HOURS AGO