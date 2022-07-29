Ankeny’s Jackson commits to play football at Minnesota State-Mankato

ankenyfanatic.com
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny Fanatic Prep of the Week: Lincoln Lacey, Ankeny Centennial baseball
Senior pitcher and first baseman Lincoln Lacey helped the Ankeny Centennial baseball team to a 25-14 record this season. He went 5-0 on the mound with a 2.01 ERA while batting .360 with four doubles and 16 RBIs. Lacey was a repeat pick to the CIML Iowa Conference second team....
FaceOff: Kinnick doc, Biliew, Barkley stays, Niang, Clark cards
This week during FaceOff, we discuss the upcoming Kinnick documentary headed by our friend Scott Siepker, Omaha Biliew’s commitment to Iowa State, Charles Barkley choosing TNT over LIV Golf, Georges Niang’s community goodwill and Caitlin Clark trading cards. Keith Murphy and Mark Freund go back and forth.
ACGC alum Quynton Younker looking to lock up starting spot on Grand View offensive line
(Des Moines) A move to the offensive line has former ACGC star Quynton Younker excited for what’s to come at Grand View. Younker began his career as a defensive lineman, but last year brought a change. “I moved to the offensive line and I had to learn that whole new system. Hopefully this year I can go in and be a starter right away. Just talking with the coaching staff they thought it would be a better role for myself and would help the team out.”
Ankeny fire chief remembers Minneapolis bridge collapse on its 15th anniversary
ANKENY, Iowa — Aug. 1, 2022 marks 15 years since the Interstate 35 bridge in Minneapolis collapsed, killing 13 people and injuring over a hundred others. For at least one Iowan who was responding in the aftermath, it still feels recent. Ankeny Fire Chief James Clack started the job...
Teen leads State Patrol on 150 MPH motorcycle chase, crashes in Pella
PELLA, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol said a 16-year-old motorcyclist suffered serious injuries after leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash in Pella Monday morning. A trooper was sitting on Highway 163 west of Oskaloosa around 8:33 a.m. when a westbound white Suzuki GSXR 1000 traveling at a high rate […]
The Superficial
Is IKEA Coming To Iowa Or Des Moines?
IKEA has created a huge hype among the people of Iowa. To be more specific, people living in the city of Des Moines. Des Moines, a metro, is witnessing rapid growth in the Midwest of America. So, what is the buzz all about? Well, IKEA is the reason for the fuss. The word is that IKEA is planning to start an IKEA store in the city of Des Moines. However, so far no notification has been issued officially by IKEA. Hence, people are having their doubts. Do you have that doubt as well? If you have the doubt, continue reading this article and get your doubt cleared.
KCCI.com
National Balloon Classic is underway in Iowa
INDIANOLA, Iowa — An iconic event in Indianola officially got underway Friday. Hundreds of balloons took flight earlier this evening for the National Balloon Classic. You can get out to enjoy some live music on the TruBank stage - and even buy a balloon ride!. This nine-day event is...
Tragic Celebrities? Two Famous “Supermen” Were Born in Iowa
Up in the Iowa sky, it's a bird, it's a wind turbine, it's... two men who played Superman, and were born right here in the Hawkeye State. While this may seem like an exciting thing for any Iowa superhero fan to hang their hat on, there's a sad twist that involves the work of both of these actors.
KCCI.com
State patrol: Dust a factor in head-on crash that killed Iowan
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — A 29-year-old man is dead after a head-on collision between a truck and ATV, according to the Iowa State Patrol. Troopers say 29-year-old Spencer Alan Pote, of Maxwell, was driving a Razor ATV southbound on 570th Street Friday evening. Meanwhile, 17-year-old Chase Thomas Kratz, of...
Iowans can get $500 monthly in basic income pilot project
The Mid-Iowa Health Foundation's new basic income pilot program, coming to the Des Moines, Iowa, area this fall, could give Iowans up to $500 monthly.
raccoonvalleyradio.com
Dallas County Farm Family To Be Honored At Iowa State Fair
One Dallas County farm family will be recognized at the upcoming Iowa State Fair for their hard work and dedication to agriculture. ET Livestock, Steve and Eric Taylor in Bouton, is one of seven families to be named as a 2022 recipient of the Way We Live Award sponsored by Pioneer. The award is in its 14th year and has already recognized 76 Iowa farm families.
Driver ejected after sweet corn truck rolls on Highway 141
DALLAS COUNTY, Iowa — The Dallas County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident involving a sweet corn truck that happened near Woodward Monday morning. The accident happened on Highway 141 near the intersection of T Avenue around 7:40 a.m., according to Lt. Bret Maxwell. Witnesses told investigators they saw the truck rollover but did […]
KCCI.com
Police: Iowa man recorded himself punching a toddler in the stomach several times
CALLENDER, Iowa — A Callender man already facing sex abuse allegations is now accused of hurting a child. Police in Webster County say they found two videos on Joseph Hill's phone showing him punching a toddler in the stomach. In one of the videos, Hill is seen striking the...
KCCI.com
City tells Iowa family to clean up toys from yard
STUART, Iowa — A family in Stuart has been notified its property is in violation of the municipal code in part for having an "excessive amount of toys" in the yard. While the notice also cited other violations — which the family says it has since addressed— the declaration of toys in the yard as a public nuisance has not sat well with the family.
wizmnews.com
Officials confirm invasive insect found in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — State officials are asking residents to keep an eye out for the spotted laternfly after recently confirming the finding of two of the invasive insects in central Iowa. As a young nymph, it is a black weevil-like bug with white spots but adds patches...
Restaurant Founder Will Split Jackpot With 50,000 Employees
The Mega Millions jackpot for tonight's drawing is nearing a ridiculous total. Would $810 million provide you with enough financial security? Many of us are buying a ticket or tickets. Many workplaces are pooling their funds to better their odds. But the owner of a popular fast food chain is taking that strategy to a whole new level!
traveliowa.com
Hot Tamale and The Red Hots
Des Moines' own Queen of the Blues returns to WCC, backed by one of the best blues bands in Central Iowa. Energy, showmanship, and a true love of the genre will light up the stage and set your feet to dancing. 7 p.m. Adults $15/students FREE.
Vietnam War helicopter touches down at Iowa Aviation Museum
GREENFIELD, Iowa — The Iowa Aviation Museum is home to decades of flight history in the state, so its no stranger to planes and pilots alike. But its newest guest was a bit more unusual — an angel came to visit Saturday. The "angel" is a UH-34D Sikorsky...
kniakrls.com
New OHV Law in Effect
A new state law went into effect July 1 pertaining to Off Highway Vehicles, or OHV’s. The new law was passed to create a state-wide uniform law for OHV owners and riders. All OHV’s must be registered to operate on Iowa’s roadways. Marion County Recorder Naomi Ellis tells KNIA-KRLS News in the past each city could have had their own rules and restrictions with additional fees. The Knoxville ordinance is still in effect, and vehicles can only be ridden between sunrise and sunset.
In Iowa, You No Longer Need a Permit To Sell Guns Across the Road from the Governor's Mansion
A new law signed by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds limiting local governments' power to regulate home businesses is letting her neighbors open a home-based gun dealership without the need for a city permit. This past Wednesday, the Des Moines Register reports, the Des Moines Zoning Board of Adjustment was supposed...
