Fairmont The Breakers Long Beach Hotel to Open 2023 in Long Beach, CA

travelweekly.com
Fairmont to operate redeveloped hotel in Long Beach, Calif.
The Breakers Hotel in Long Beach, Calif., which is currently under redevelopment, will be reborn as a Fairmont hotel next year. The landmarked building, which originally opened in 1926, has not operated as hotel since the late 1980s, but has more recently been home to the Cielo cocktail bar and Sky Room restaurant venues. (Both outlets have since shuttered.)
multihousingnews.com
Harbor Group Acquires Long Beach Portfolio for $180M
Eastdil Secured facilitated the purchase of the three properties. Privately owned real estate investment and management firm Harbor Group International LLC (HGI) has acquired a multifamily portfolio in Long Beach, Calif. The Long Beach Coastal Collection, featuring three-mid-rise multifamily properties totaling 348 apartments, was purchased for $180 million. Built in...
Is Torrance a good city to live in?
Torrance is a suburb in the South Bay of Los Angeles, offering a city vibe, but away from all the hustle and bustle, and it’s got so much to offer. So if you’ve ever been curious about living in Torrance, you’re in luck because today we’re getting into everything you need to know about living in Torrance.
Dave’s Hot Chicken is Expanding to Long Beach
This is just one of ten units from the Elevated Restaurant Group
Ruth’s Chris Steak House now open in Downtown
Almost two and a half years after it was announced, Ruth’s Chris Steak House is now open and serving up its sizzling beef fare in Downtown Long Beach. The post Ruth’s Chris Steak House now open in Downtown appeared first on Long Beach Post.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Huntington Beach, CA — 20 Top Places!
Beach lovers in search of their next adventure won’t regret visiting Huntington Beach. Dubbed Surf City, this place offers exciting activities that will make your heart pound. But such a thrilling escapade requires you to get as much energy as you need. Good thing that dozens of restaurants can...
foxla.com
Long Beach bar closes after losing liquor license
LONG BEACH, Calif. - A Long Beach sports bar has shut down after its liquor license was revoked following an investigation revealed it was involved in numerous illegal drug sales, according to the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control. Bottom's Up Tavern located at 1739 East Artesia Boulevard is ordered...
5 New L.A. Restaurants to Add to Your Summer Dining List
Sun's out, Angelenos out! After a few pandemic summers passed us by, we're happy to see a slew of new restaurants making their debut. As the season changes, crowds of tourists, business owners, chefs, and more are making their way to Los Angeles. From take-out and patio to food trucks and immersive experiences, our dining scene has transformed dramatically within two years. Now that many restrictions have officially been lifted, there are fresh new bites, sips, and spaces for foodies to experience. And we've rounded up the best ones serving up delicious grub and feel-good summer vibes. Scroll down for more details on the five hottest new L.A. restaurants you must try.
capitalbnews.org
A Sweeping Ordinance Would Make It Easier For LA to Target its Unhoused Residents
Since last fall, Lee has lived in a budding community on the southern edge of Watts, a neighborhood in Los Angeles. Residents of the once-majority Black area — the epicenter of the 1965 Watts Rebellion and the 1992 uprising following the police beating of Rodney King — have advocated for investments in Black life for more than 60 years.
point2homes.com
10365 Almayo Avenue 6, Los Angeles, Los Angeles County, CA, 90064
Is this home right up your alley? Get all the details now. Property Summary for 10365 Almayo Avenue Español?. Welcome to this Cheviot Hills/Rancho Park Contemporary, 2 bedroom LOFT + 1.5 bath home with no neighbors below or above you! This small unit building is located in one of LA's prime locations. Features 2-story soaring ceilings, large windows, and a fireplace within an open floor plan living room. Upper-level loft (2nd bedroom) with a closet opens to a sun deck with views of Century City. The lower level of this stylish condo is devoted entirely to the Primary bedroom, also with fireplace, largely organized (walk in) closet, and stylish Primary bath with whirlpool tub, including the luxury of inside unit laundry. To complete this wonderful property you will find two side by side parking spaces along with some additional storage below. HOA dues cover water, trash, plus earthquake insurance. Walking distance to the Rancho Park golf course and Cheviot Hills Community Center, which has basketball and tennis courts, sports fields, a swimming pool and other amenities for an active lifestyle. Moments away from luxury dining and shopping. You don't want to miss this!
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [7-31-2022]
Will Sunday be a fun day? My Magic 8 Ball says the outlook is good. Let’s talk about your options. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 31) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you make it a good one.
New Chick-fil-A location in Monrovia has opening planned for late Fall 2022
Chick-fil-A's new location will pick up plenty of customers from the heaviest traffic in the San Gabriel ValleyDon Simkovich. Chick-fil-A continues expanding in Los Angeles County and Southern California with a new location currently under construction in Monrovia on Huntington Drive at the 210 Freeway.
Eater
Inventor of Cult-Favorite Ramen Burger Closes Orange County Noodle Shop
Ramen Shack, one of Orange County's most celebrated new restaurants, is closing after a year of operation, with chef-owner/Ramen Burger creator Keizo Shimamoto explaining that staffing shake-ups and personal health issues were, in part, to blame for the shutter. July 30 was the last day of operation for the San Juan Capistrano ramen shop.
welikela.com
A Big List of Things to Do in L.A. This August [2022]
Need an August guide to Los Angeles? We’ve got it covered. Peep our rundown below to browse a cornucopia of options, from the ongoing free movie and concert series to festivals, art nights, salsa dancing, art exhibitions and more. Definitely something for everyone. Have a look!. Things To Do...
irei.com
Harbor Group International pays $180m for multifamily communities in Long Beach, Calif.
Affiliates of Harbor Group International (HGI) has bought the Long Beach Coastal Collection, a portfolio of multifamily communities in Long Beach, Calif., for $180 million. The portfolio consists of three mid-rise properties comprising 348 apartments. Located in the center of Long Beach, the properties are walkable to the beach and...
Warm conditions on tap, chance of thunderstorms linger in parts of SoCal Tuesday
Southern California on Tuesday will continue to see some muggy conditions as a slight chance of thunderstorms linger in the mountains and deserts.
Car meetups at OC shopping center leave residents, businesses frustrated
Some Orange County residents are frustrated and fed up with dangerous car meetups that take over shopping centers at night during weekends.
spectrumnews1.com
Newport Beach company experiments with four-day workweek
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — When Carrie Freitas first thought of switching her company from a five-day, 40-hour workweek to a four-day, 32-hour workweek, she had some reservations. How will her employees and clients react? How is billing going to work with her clients? Most importantly, how can her company...
Laist.com
After Reopening For LA’s Unhoused Last Year, The Infamous Cecil Hotel Remains Mostly Empty
Stories like these are only possible with your help!. You have the power to keep local news strong for the coming months. Your financial support today keeps our reporters ready to meet the needs of our city. Thank you for investing in your community. IN THIS ARTICLE. Late last year,...
WATCH: ‘Big Gay’ Starbucks says goodbye to WeHo
West Hollywood’s “Big Gay” Starbucks shut its doors to the public for the last time Sunday, and WEHOville was there to witness this end of an era. Catch a last look at the cafe on Santa Monica Blvd. and the microcosm of the community it nurtured for many years.
