Erie residents, ServErie cleaning up east side neighborhoods this weekend

By Chelsea Swift
 4 days ago

Volunteers will be busy cleaning up east Erie neighborhoods all weekend long.

Volunteers and city residents began their clean up efforts at 8 a.m. Friday. These efforts are part of a ServErie project focusing on neighborhoods and parks near East Ave.

Locations include the Lighthouse Park, Pulaski Park, and Wayne Park.

ServErie, local volunteers to clean up city neighborhoods

One project manager said she’s been volunteering with ServErie for years and believes it’s important to give back to the community.

“If we want to see change, we got to go out ourselves and do it; and that’s what all these volunteers are doing here today. Right behind me here we’re putting in a nice big flower garden. Around these commemorative stones over on the other side of the park we’re putting in a mural. We’re going to repaint some of the softball fences, repaint some bleachers,” said Ashlyn Kelly, project manager, ServErie.

There will be two shifts available for volunteers — 8 a.m. to noon and again from 1 to 5 p.m. on both Friday and Saturday. For more information on the ServErie Summer Project, visit serverie.com .

