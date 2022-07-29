How Flexible Thinking Leads to Greater Happiness

www.psychologytoday.com
Related
psychologytoday.com
What It Means to Be Isolated and Lonely
Loneliness and isolation are big problems globally, but especially for those with serious mental illness. First-person accounts highlight the depth and breadth of social disconnection. Those with lived experience are valuable contributors to the discourse on isolation and potential solutions. “I thought that I must be in hell, and that...
psychologytoday.com
Loneliness or Attachment Anxiety: Reasons for Collectors to Collect?
Anthropomorphism is the attribution of human characteristics or behavior to an animal, object, or even a subject seen to be exerting power. One study found that a contributing factor to anthropomorphism is a lack of social connectedness. In another study, subjects induced to feel lonely demonstrated higher rates of anthropomorphism.
psychologytoday.com
The Science of Happiness
Happiness is best understood through an interdisciplinary perspective combining psychology, neuroscience, evolutionary biology, and the arts. A mismatch between our modern and ancestral environments contributes to the epidemic of unhappiness. Antifragility and delayed gratification are essential for finding happiness and meaning. I recently had the meaningful experience of speaking with...
psychologytoday.com
5 Steps to Unpacking Your Emotional Baggage
Emotional baggage is a source of immense unhappiness and life dissatisfaction. Emotional baggage can be unpacked through deep exploration with a qualified mental-health professional. Emotional baggage can be seen as bad habits that have developed through repetition. Emotional baggage can be replaced with healthy emotional habits through awareness, repetition, and...
RELATED PEOPLE
psychologytoday.com
3 Essential Anti-Rumination Practices
Ruminators, those who overthink things or have repetitive unwanted thoughts, can benefit from anti-rumination practices. Anti-rumination practices include getting clarity on locus of control and embracing a "what is" mindset. We can learn to toggle away from haunting thoughts and cognitive distortions through reframing and building a positive emotional repertoire.
psychologytoday.com
8 Elements of a Healthy Relationship
Due to their history of normalizing unhealthy behaviors, trauma survivors may struggle to identify what healthy behaviors are in relationships. To those who grew up in families with a lot of conflict or dysfunction, a first experience in a healthy relationship can feel foreign. Because chaos feels normal, healthy relationships...
psychologytoday.com
What Is Hate and Where Does It Live in the Brain?
Hate emerges in the presence of moral violations particularly when the targets of hatred are perceived as bad, immoral, and dangerous. A recent fMRI study showed a unique pattern of activity in the brain that has been termed the hate circuit. The hate circuit involves three main brain region: the...
psychologytoday.com
People Are Smart Enough To See Through Misinformation
Concerns about misinformation may be alarmist. Studies show that people believe misinformation is bad because other people are gullible. The "third-person effect" demonstrates how people overestimate others' gullibility. Scientists should study how audiences influence leaders, rather than only the other way around. In my last post, we looked at what...
IN THIS ARTICLE
psychologytoday.com
How to Discuss Sleep With Your Patients (and Why You Should)
Specialists and primary care providers alike should ask patients about their sleep in the same way they review blood pressure and other vitals. Many people have poor sleep quality due to issues of socioeconomic inequality, such as night shifts, caretaking duties, or a loud environment. It's important to offer patients...
psychologytoday.com
The Surprising—and Transformative—Truth About Defensiveness
We defend ourselves not because we feel wrongfully accused. We're afraid our accuser might be right, confirming our judgments of ourselves. Defensiveness predictably fails to get us what we're really after, which is connection. Being open to criticism and willing to be vulnerable can help quash our defensiveness and strengthen...
psychologytoday.com
The New Science of Hope
There is an epidemic of depression and anxiety among all age groups in all settings around the globe, with sadness, stress, and worry reaching all-time highs. According to Gallup’s 2022 Global Emotions Report, the trend for this situation is getting worse.[i] The Gallup report highlights three important, alarming tendencies.
psychologytoday.com
Ultimate Mind Hack Flips Emotional Reactivity Into Calm
Getting curious about one's own mental schema can buffer reactivity. Mind-reading, or assuming what others are thinking, often leads to misinterpretation. Letting go of expectations and observing one's own attachments and reactions fosters equanimity and openness. I vividly remember the time a client came to see me and was very...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
psychologytoday.com
Financial Hardship and Mental Health
In older adults with cancer, financial problems led to worse mental health, but worse mental health did not lead to financial problems. It is important to treat depression, anxiety, and other mental health concerns, even if they might not lead to financial problems. To help address the high rates of...
psychologytoday.com
How Mindfulness Can Help Parents of Kids With Autism
There are many misconceptions of what mindfulness is about. Mindfulness is not just a series of stress-management techniques, but a way of being with our experiences. Parents of children with autism, among us all, may benefit from mindfulness practice. Mindfulness is one of those things that can be hard to...
YOGA・
psychologytoday.com
The Seven Steps to Obtain Power.
If you want influence, you want to pursue power. The first rule of power is to get out of your own way. A knife is a tool. Depending upon who is holding it, a knife can save lives, destroy lives, or slice up a salad. Power is “the ability to direct or influence the behavior of others.” It also is a tool. Depending upon who is wielding it, results can be positive, negative, or neutral.
psychologytoday.com
Sight Is Our Dominant Sense, But Is It Trustworthy?
Sight is probably the hegemonic sense and associated with our most noble faculty, reason. Simmel thought that mutual glances were the foundation of society, creating love and families. Sight today is often seen as surveillance, with Sartre, Foucault, Orwell, some feminists. Not love, but power. Sight is probably, for most...
psychologytoday.com
Doom Spiral: What to Do if Your Inner Voice Goes Too Far
Neuroscientist Ethan Kross explains the inner voice and how it can turn obsessive and negative in his new book. Kross and colleagues' research demonstrates that “distancing techniques” can help. Schema therapy has long used distancing tools which could help you find relief from chatter. This is part two...
psychologytoday.com
“On Being Sane in Insane Places”: A Cautionary Tale
An influential 1973 study reported that doctors couldn’t distinguish mental illness from mental wellness. A 2019 book revealed that the researchers “exaggerated and fabricated” the study results. To defeat stigma and to get resources to patients, we must begin with a factual understanding of the real history...
psychologytoday.com
Health in Your 20s
Focus on a healthy, well-balanced diet: Avoid processed foods, fad diets, or other fast-loss schemes. Make physical exercise a habit: Try to fit in 30 minutes of cardio and strength training a day. Practice self-care: Managing your emotions and stress is an important part of your health. Being healthy means...
psychologytoday.com
Ketogenic Diets in Binge-Eating Disorder With Obesity
Available treatments have limited effect on weight loss when binge-eating disorder is associated with obesity. Ketogenic diet has been proposed as a potential treatment for binge episodes in people with obesity. Ketogenic diets can maintain and aggravate binge episodes in people with BED and obesity. Binge-eating disorder was first described...
Comments / 0