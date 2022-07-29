How Flexible Thinking Leads to Greater Happiness

If you want influence, you want to pursue power. The first rule of power is to get out of your own way. A knife is a tool. Depending upon who is holding it, a knife can save lives, destroy lives, or slice up a salad. Power is “the ability to direct or influence the behavior of others.” It also is a tool. Depending upon who is wielding it, results can be positive, negative, or neutral.

JEFFREY PFEFFER ・ 23 HOURS AGO