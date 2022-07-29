How Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante Plan to Approach Pantera ‘Reunion’ Shows Musically

noisecreep.com
Dave Mustaine Didn’t Want to Poach New Megadeth Bassist From Another Band
Megadeth's Dave Mustaine was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. The thrash legends are set to release their long-awaited new album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! on Sept. 2 and a lot of obstacles were hurdled along the way, one of them being the need to find a replacement for bassist David Ellefson, which Mustaine confirms was difficult as he did not want to poach anyone actively in another band.
Prior to Reunion News, Philip Anselmo Said Abbott Brothers Would’ve Wanted Pantera to Live On
The Pantera reunion tour with Philip Anselmo and Rex Brown featuring Zakk Wylde and Charlie Benante filling in for late guitarist and drummer Dimebag Darrell and Vinnie Paul has been all over the headlines lately. But a newly published interview conducted in February shows that Anselmo had strong feelings concerning continuing the legacy of Pantera even before the reunion was announced.
Megadeth Release Scorching New Song ‘Night Stalkers’ Featuring Ice-T
Megadeth released the new song "Night Stalkers" featuring Ice-T on Friday (July 22). It's the second single from the metal band's upcoming album The Sick, the Dying… and the Dead!. Ice-T, of course, is the hip-hop artist and actor behind the rap-metal act Body Count. Together, "Night Stalkers" furthers...
Tony Iommi Going Back to Sabbath’s Roots With Sax Collab for Sports Ceremony
Black Sabbath icon Tony Iommi's next collaboration is with a jazz saxophone player, the fellow British musician Soweto Kinch. Interestingly enough, it brings the heavy metal guitarist full circle. Black Sabbath's very early lineup, even before they had that name, included a saxophonist. On July 28, Iommi and Kinch will...
‘Stranger Things’ Eddie Munson Actor Meets Metallica at Lollapalooza
Lollapalooza was turned "Upside Down" on the festival's opening night this past Thursday as headliner Metallica met Eddie Munson. Actor Joseph Quinn, who plays the mysterious metalhead introduced in Stranger Things Season 4, filmed a video in which he appears to catch the soundcheck and meets up with the band backstage, sharing that he feels "very connected to you guys."
Slipknot Joined By Corey Taylor’s Son/Vended Vocalist Griffin Onstage to Sing Part of ‘Custer’
Slipknot are in the midst of a headlining European tour and on Wednesday (July 20) in Bucharest, Romania, they were joined onstage by Corey Taylor's son Griffin, who fronts opening band Vended, and he contributed vocals to part of "Custer." Fan-filmed footage of the moment (seen below), shows the younger...
Max Cavalera – ‘Blame Me’ for Sepultura’s Classic Lineup Split, Not My Wife
Vocalist-guitarist Max Cavalera (Soulfly, Cavalera Conspiracy, ex-Sepultura) recently said that if fans are going to blame anyone for the dissolution of Sepultura's classic lineup in the 1990s, it should be him and not his wife, Gloria Cavalera, Max's manager who also handled business for the Brazilian metal band back then.
The Gift James Hetfield Gave Frank Carter Mid-Metallica Set
Metallica's generosity on display through their charitable foundation and through various stories shared by multiple musicians over the years. As it turns out, these good deeds can happen at any time, including mid-concert, as Frank Carter of Frank Carter and the Rattlesnakes recently revealed. The singer recently shared an impromptu moment of good will that occurred with James Hetfield that happened while Metallica were mid-performance as he was watching from the side of the stage.
Kerry King Can Only Confirm One Member of His New Band Right Now
While a Kerry King solo album has been in discussion since Slayer wrapped up their career in 2019, it looks as though that record is coming a little closer to fruition. In addition, the longtime Slayer guitarist has revealed one of the members of the band that he's put together to record the album.
God Forbid Reunion Lineup Confirmed to Include Ex-As I Lay Dying Guitarist Nick Hipa
God Forbid, the New Jersey-based metalcore band featuring guitarist Doc Coyle (now of Bad Wolves), will play their first reunion show later this year and it has just been confirmed that former As I Lay Dying guitarist Nick Hipa will join the lineup. The news came straight from Coyle, who...
A Signature Cliff Burton Beer Called ‘Cliff ‘Em All’ Is Coming
Late Metallica bassist Cliff Burton will once again be saluted, this time with a new branded beer that's been signed off on by the musician's estate. Dubbed "Cliff 'Em All," the IPA beer came about through a partnership between Knucklebonz, Calicraft Brewing Co. and online retailer CraftShack. The "Cliff 'Em...
Watch Two More Hair Metal Icons Star in Short-Term Loan Commercials
Does your love of rock outweigh your collateral? No problem! Former Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach and Stephen Pearcy of Ratt have got you covered with another pair of hair-metal themed commercials from short term loan king Dollar Loan Center. You may remember Motley Crue frontman Vince Neil was the...
Country Superstar Carrie Underwood Covers Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Mama, I’m Coming Home’
Country superstar Carrie Underwood has dipped back into her love for rock and metal and covered Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama, I'm Coming Home." Though the full song is currently only available for Apple Music subscribers, she shared a snippet of the track on her social media. Underwood's rendition of Osbourne's No...
Disturbed + ‘Macarena’ Dance Mashup Really Has Us Stupefied
A new mashup blending Disturbed's "Stupify" and gulp, the Macarena, apparently has David Draiman's approval. Despite the potential horror show this sounds like, "Stuparena" has the Disturbed frontman saying, "I love it." Whatever evil force brought Bill McClintock's attention to these two wildly opposed songs, the mashup master has created...
WATCH: Tom Morello Accidentally Tackled Off Stage by Security in Toronto
It seems as if Rage Against the Machine guitarist can’t catch a break lately. Last night – mere days after All That Remains vocalist Phil Labonte chastised him for referencing Vladimir Lenin on his wah pedal – Morello was accidentally tackled by security while performing in Toronto.
Muse Deliver Death Growl on Heavy New ‘Modern Metal’ Song ‘Kill or Be Killed’
And you thought the breakdown in "Won't Stand Down" was hard! Just wait, Muse fans, as Matt Bellamy and crew are not done showcasing their heavier chops, arguably releasing the heaviest song to date within their musical catalog. "Kill or Be Killed" is filled with aggressive and nasty chugging guitars, double bass drums and yes, even a Matt Bellamy death growl.
Slipknot Drop ‘The Dying Song (Time to Sing),’ Announce Seventh Album
The moment you've all been waiting for is finally here — Slipknot have dropped a brand new track called "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" and have announced their upcoming seventh studio album The End, So Far. "The Dying Song (Time to Sing)" starts off like no Slipknot song...
See Which Slipknot Members Debuted New Masks With Their New Music
The End, So Far is upon us, as is a brand new Slipknot song titled "The Dying Song (A Time to Sing," but with new music and an album on the horizon, it's time for certain members of Slipknot to change up their look. So let's take a closer look at the band's new video and see which members have altered their choice of masks.
How Producer Ross Robinson Got ‘Daddy’ Studio Performance Out of Korn’s Jonathan Davis
Ross Robinson, the producer of Korn's debut album, is sharing what he said to coax a gut-wrenching performance out of singer Jonathan Davis for the extremely personal song, "Daddy." Robinson, who was instrumental in shaping the early sounds of nu-metal with bands like Korn and later with Limp Bizkit and Slipknot, talks about what happened inside the studio during the making of Korn's debut album in a new interview.
Joseph Quinn Was ‘Nervous’ Before Playing Metallica as Eddie Munson on ‘Stranger Things’
Stranger Things "it-dude" and Metallica air-guitarist Joseph Quinn is enjoying his 15 minutes, having interviewed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Monday night (July 25). The actor that plays Eddie Munson recounted to Fallon what it was like to do the "Master of Puppets" scene in the final episode, a moment that propelled the song higher onto the music charts than it's ever been before.
