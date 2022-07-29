How Zakk Wylde + Charlie Benante Plan to Approach Pantera ‘Reunion’ Shows Musically

Megadeth's Dave Mustaine was the latest guest on Full Metal Jackie's weekend radio program. The thrash legends are set to release their long-awaited new album, The Sick, The Dying... And The Dead! on Sept. 2 and a lot of obstacles were hurdled along the way, one of them being the need to find a replacement for bassist David Ellefson, which Mustaine confirms was difficult as he did not want to poach anyone actively in another band.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO