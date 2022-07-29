ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Staten Island, NY

These NYPD officers won’t be eating doughnuts on Saturday. Instead, they’ll be eating cheesecake

By Kristin F. Dalton
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
www.silive.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Times Square slashing: Woman randomly cut in Midtown Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant armed with a box cutter slashed a woman across the hand without provocation Sunday morning in Times Square, officials said. The victim was walking near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue around 10 a.m. when the attacker, right arm held aloft, approached her from behind and cut her on […]
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

Exclusive: Man gets in altercation with suspected motorcycle thieves

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the suspects who stole a motorcycle in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. They also allegedly beat up its owner once he found the men and his bike a few blocks away in Bushwick.CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke exclusively with the victim.Stephen Herbert says during the altercation over his motorcycle his nose was broken."I was on the ground. I think they were both kicking me and punching me. I was hoping they'd leave without doing more damage to me," Herbert said.Last month, Herbert purchased his motorcycle on a Friday. On the following Monday, it was stolen in...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Disgustingly-amazing image shows spotted lanternfly transforming into adult on Staten Island

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — No one was more disturbed by a photo of a dreaded spotted lanternfly, in what appears to be mid-transformation, than the Staten Islander who shot it. “Saw this in the morning and took concerns about the spotted lantern fly to a whole new level!” wrote Jennifer Go of Prince’s Bay on a community Facebook page where she first posted the image. “My only thought was, WTF!”
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Danny Meyer, NYC restaurant VIP, steps down from longtime position

Danny Meyer, founder and CEO of New York restaurant powerhouse Union Square Hospitality Group, has announced that he is stepping down from the position he has held since 1985. Union Square Hospitality Group has owned and operated such well-known eateries as Gramercy Tavern, Shake Shack (with four Brooklyn locations), Blue Smoke and the now-closed Union Square Café.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Staten Island, NY
Restaurants
Staten Island, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Long Island City, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Restaurants
County
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Food & Drinks
County
Staten Island, NY
City
Manhattan, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
Staten Island, NY
Lifestyle
City
Staten Island, NY
City
Queens, NY
Brooklyn, NY
Food & Drinks
City
Brooklyn, NY
Queens, NY
Restaurants
Queens, NY
Lifestyle
The Staten Island Advance

Food Tour Festival Giveaway Rules

Food Tour Giveaway (the “Promotion”) NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS PROMOTION. A purchase will not improve chances of winning. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF NEW YORK WHO ARE AT LEAST 18 YEARS OLD AS OF THE DATE OF ENTRY.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Nypd#Cheesecake#Food Drink#The 120th Precinct#National Cheesecake Day
The Staten Island Advance

For SILive.com subscribers: Enter for a chance to win free ‘Taste of the Towns’ food-tasting trolley ride!

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Winners of this month’s giveaway will sample food and beverages from Staten Island’s South Shore restaurants during a VIP trolley tour. The Staten Island Advance/SILive.com is offering our loyal subscribers free VIP tickets to one of the most popular food events on Staten Island: Taste of the Towns!
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Staten Island Advance

Maggot-covered food, blistering heat: Heart-breaking conditions of huskies detailed at Staten Island man’s court appearance

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The trailer where around two dozen huskies were kept inside a Tompkinsville lot had feces and urine caked on its floor -- everywhere a dog could sit or lie down -- and a window opened just one inch for air in sweltering temperatures, said court documents filed in Richmond County Criminal Court that detailed the horrid conditions.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
queenoftheclick.com

Ari Kagan Vs. Reality on 86th Street in Brooklyn

Councilman Ari Kagan wrote that he cleaned up 86th Street. (. He shared some photos that looked too good to be true. If you go to 86th Street, this is what it looks like:. Yes, the ground is a little cleaner from the much-needed powerwash, but all the vendors are still all over the place.
biztoc.com

New York City store locks up Spam in plastic case amid crime spike

$3.99 canned meat product out of reach behind lock and key at a Duane Reade inside New York City’s Port Authority bus depot. Shoppers, store employees, and social media users expressed disbelief. "I’ve never seen that before!" one Twitter user wrote. "Some of these things are pretty ridiculous,"...
Daily News

Boy, 5, and dad splashed with hot oil in Brooklyn cookout fight, woman arrested

A 5-year-old boy and his father were hospitalized after being splashed with hot oil during a crazed fight at a Brooklyn cookout that lead to a woman’s arrest, police said Monday. A group got into an argument during a cookout after a soccer game at Linden St. and Wilson Ave. in Bushwick about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, cops said. During the spat, Felisa Deltoro, 36, allegedly knocked over a pot of hot ...
BROOKLYN, NY
The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
55K+
Followers
37K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.

 https://www.silive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy