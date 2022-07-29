These NYPD officers won’t be eating doughnuts on Saturday. Instead, they’ll be eating cheesecake

www.silive.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Times Square slashing: Woman randomly cut in Midtown Manhattan
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (PIX11) — An assailant armed with a box cutter slashed a woman across the hand without provocation Sunday morning in Times Square, officials said. The victim was walking near West 42nd Street and Seventh Avenue around 10 a.m. when the attacker, right arm held aloft, approached her from behind and cut her on […]
Exclusive: Man gets in altercation with suspected motorcycle thieves
NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the suspects who stole a motorcycle in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. They also allegedly beat up its owner once he found the men and his bike a few blocks away in Bushwick.CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke exclusively with the victim.Stephen Herbert says during the altercation over his motorcycle his nose was broken."I was on the ground. I think they were both kicking me and punching me. I was hoping they'd leave without doing more damage to me," Herbert said.Last month, Herbert purchased his motorcycle on a Friday. On the following Monday, it was stolen in...
Disgustingly-amazing image shows spotted lanternfly transforming into adult on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — No one was more disturbed by a photo of a dreaded spotted lanternfly, in what appears to be mid-transformation, than the Staten Islander who shot it. “Saw this in the morning and took concerns about the spotted lantern fly to a whole new level!” wrote Jennifer Go of Prince’s Bay on a community Facebook page where she first posted the image. “My only thought was, WTF!”
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
Danny Meyer, NYC restaurant VIP, steps down from longtime position
Danny Meyer, founder and CEO of New York restaurant powerhouse Union Square Hospitality Group, has announced that he is stepping down from the position he has held since 1985. Union Square Hospitality Group has owned and operated such well-known eateries as Gramercy Tavern, Shake Shack (with four Brooklyn locations), Blue Smoke and the now-closed Union Square Café.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Food Tour Festival Giveaway Rules
Food Tour Giveaway (the “Promotion”) NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS PROMOTION. A purchase will not improve chances of winning. OPEN ONLY TO LEGAL RESIDENTS OF NEW YORK WHO ARE AT LEAST 18 YEARS OLD AS OF THE DATE OF ENTRY.
Rapper Ice-T, Former Playboy Bunny Bring Cannabis Dispensary To North Jersey
Ice-T is partnering with a former Playboy bunny to open a cannabis dispensary in New Jersey. The rapper and Charis Burrett are opening The Medicine Woman's second-ever brick-and-mortar store in Jersey City. Burrett, the former Playmate, launched The Medicine Woman with her husband Luke as a non-profit delivery service in...
Sailboat Gets Stuck Under Roosevelt Island Bridge in Queens
NEW YORK, NY – A sailboat in distress got stuck under the Roosevelt Island Bridge...
Ding, Ding! goes the trolley — and the dinner bell on the South Shore
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Organizers of this year’s “Taste of the Towns” say to bring aboard an appetite for Sunday, Aug. 28. The premier sampling event includes food, drink and transportation via trolley. Tickets are on sale now on the organizer’s site — the South Shore...
IN THIS ARTICLE
McDonald's worker shot in face during dispute in Brooklyn
A McDonald's employee is in critical condition after being shot in the face in Brooklyn Monday night.
Second Staten Island cop charged with using fake license tags
Now two NYPD officers on Staten Island face charges amid a crackdown on fake license tags. Both officers were arrested last week on charges they used bogus tags, amid a crackdown by the city on toll-evading motorists. [ more › ]
For SILive.com subscribers: Enter for a chance to win free ‘Taste of the Towns’ food-tasting trolley ride!
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Winners of this month’s giveaway will sample food and beverages from Staten Island’s South Shore restaurants during a VIP trolley tour. The Staten Island Advance/SILive.com is offering our loyal subscribers free VIP tickets to one of the most popular food events on Staten Island: Taste of the Towns!
Rent A One-Bedroom In Brooklyn For Only $600 Monthly - But It's On A Sailboat
Rent a one-bedroom in Brooklyn for only $600 monthly. The only catch is that it’s on a sailboat and there’s no shower on the boat. Getting a place in Greenpoint, a section of Brooklyn, for that price is a steal. The Craigslist post lists faucets, a toilet, a heater and solar power as features on this small sailboat.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maggot-covered food, blistering heat: Heart-breaking conditions of huskies detailed at Staten Island man’s court appearance
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The trailer where around two dozen huskies were kept inside a Tompkinsville lot had feces and urine caked on its floor -- everywhere a dog could sit or lie down -- and a window opened just one inch for air in sweltering temperatures, said court documents filed in Richmond County Criminal Court that detailed the horrid conditions.
Early Addition: Tourists are flocking to Brooklyn, but not so much Manhattan
People enjoy the warm weather in Brooklyn Bridge Park during the coronavirus outbreak in New York. More than 1,000 NYPD officers have been deployed citywide to ensure social distancing. Brooklyn's tourism industry is growing this summer while Manhattan's declines, a look at the root causes behind the city's housing crisis, and more in today's link roundup. [ more › ]
A free pint of beer for donating blood: Here’s how and where to get your free drink
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic has had a significant impact on blood donations, with the New York Blood Center (NYBC) declaring multiple blood emergencies in the last two years. The number of first-time donors had dropped dramatically since March 2020, as well as repeat donors. A...
10 of our favorite NYC restaurants
There’s so much more to NYC food than pizza and cheesecake. There are always so many restaurants and so little time. Here are some of our favorite foodie moments from our time in the city.
queenoftheclick.com
Ari Kagan Vs. Reality on 86th Street in Brooklyn
Councilman Ari Kagan wrote that he cleaned up 86th Street. (. He shared some photos that looked too good to be true. If you go to 86th Street, this is what it looks like:. Yes, the ground is a little cleaner from the much-needed powerwash, but all the vendors are still all over the place.
7 people shot in overnight shootings across New York City, with 1 dead and 1 critically injured
It was another violent night across New York City, with seven people shot over the course of just three hours Sunday into Monday.
biztoc.com
New York City store locks up Spam in plastic case amid crime spike
$3.99 canned meat product out of reach behind lock and key at a Duane Reade inside New York City’s Port Authority bus depot. Shoppers, store employees, and social media users expressed disbelief. "I’ve never seen that before!" one Twitter user wrote. "Some of these things are pretty ridiculous,"...
Boy, 5, and dad splashed with hot oil in Brooklyn cookout fight, woman arrested
A 5-year-old boy and his father were hospitalized after being splashed with hot oil during a crazed fight at a Brooklyn cookout that lead to a woman’s arrest, police said Monday. A group got into an argument during a cookout after a soccer game at Linden St. and Wilson Ave. in Bushwick about 10:50 p.m. Sunday, cops said. During the spat, Felisa Deltoro, 36, allegedly knocked over a pot of hot ...
The Staten Island Advance
Staten Island, NY
55K+
Followers
37K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
Subscribe to us to keep up with the best Staten Island news, information and conversation.https://www.silive.com
Comments / 1