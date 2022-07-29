These NYPD officers won’t be eating doughnuts on Saturday. Instead, they’ll be eating cheesecake

NEW YORK -- Police are looking for the suspects who stole a motorcycle in East Williamsburg, Brooklyn. They also allegedly beat up its owner once he found the men and his bike a few blocks away in Bushwick.CBS2's Alice Gainer spoke exclusively with the victim.Stephen Herbert says during the altercation over his motorcycle his nose was broken."I was on the ground. I think they were both kicking me and punching me. I was hoping they'd leave without doing more damage to me," Herbert said.Last month, Herbert purchased his motorcycle on a Friday. On the following Monday, it was stolen in...

