Traditions Return: Division of Orthopedic Surgery hosts annual lecture

dailybruin.com
UCLA Health ranks fifth nationally on US News and World Report honor roll
UCLA Health hospitals tied for fifth in the nation in a 2022-2023 ranking of U.S. hospitals published by U.S. News & World Report on Monday, making it the 33rd consecutive year the health system made the list. U.S. News evaluated more than 4,500 hospitals across the country for the honor...
newportbeachindy.com
Hoag Recognized as Highest Ranked Hospital in Orange County
For the sixth consecutive year, U.S. News & World Report’s 2022-2023 Best Hospitals Rankings named Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian in Newport Beach the highest ranked hospital in Orange County, the fourth-best hospital in the Los Angeles metro area and ninth-best in California. The rankings also included national rankings in...
ucla.edu
Crenshaw Project Stresses Community Voice
Urban Planning chair Chris Tilly and three graduate students appeared on the radio program “Everything Co-Op” to share their experiences working with residents of Los Angeles’ Crenshaw District on a community development strategy. As part of the UCLA Urban Planning Community Collaborative, the master’s students partnered with Crenshaw residents to research and report on their top priorities. “Their No. 1 concern was increasing community control and Black self-determination, Black sovereignty, over a predominantly Black community,” Tilly said. In a conversation that touched on gentrification, environmental equity, food and housing insecurity, and the creation of high-quality jobs, Tilly and students Eliza Jane Franklin, Geoff Gusoff and Ernest Johnson stressed the importance of letting community members lead. During the collaboration, the students learned about cooperatives, affordable housing, community land trusts and other resources, Tilly said, but “the most important thing that students should be learning in this kind of project is how to work with people in the community.”
South Pasadena News
Tragic Loss | Support Tam’s Family after a Senseless Tragedy
On July 27, 2022 at approximately 8:30 PM, my aunt and uncle, Connie and Tam Nguyen, were out on their nightly evening walk with my mom, Hoa Le. As they were crossing the intersection near their home, a minivan blew through a stop sign and crashed into them. My mom suffered a broken femur and is in the hospital recovering from surgery. My aunt, who has suffered from Parkinson’s for the past 25 years and is partially blind, managed to escape with cuts, bruises, and a contusion to her head as my uncle did his best to push her out of harms’ way. Through his efforts, he was struck by the van and ran over. Unfortunately, he did not survive his massive injuries at the hospital.
welikela.com
10 Things To Do For This Sunday in L.A. [7-31-2022]
Will Sunday be a fun day? My Magic 8 Ball says the outlook is good. Let’s talk about your options. Below you’ll find our top three picks for today (July 31) in Los Angeles, followed by a bullet list of seven other quick ideas to consider. Hope you make it a good one.
hypebeast.com
Mister Cartoon and Born X Raised Collab on New Graphic Capsule Collection
Celebrating Los Angeles and its diverse creative community, West Coast pioneers Born X Raised along with Mister Cartoon, have joined forces on a new graphic capsule collection that further establishes their ongoing brand collaboration. With tattoo and graffiti art serving as the basis for MC’s brand identity, the new capsule...
ocmomblog.com
6 Date Night Ideas in the OC
For many couples, making time for one another isn’t as hard as it is for others. Whether you’re working professionals, stay-at-home parents, caregivers for aging parents, or for any other reason, sometimes it’s hard to connect. However, the importance of maintaining regular date nights together can’t be overstated. Intimacy is the key to a long and healthy relationship, and while living in the movies makes long-term romance seem effortless, the truth is it takes work. If you’re looking for ideas to keep the connection and romance alive between you and your significant other, and you’re in the OC, keep reading for some date night ideas.
Dave’s Hot Chicken is Expanding to Long Beach
This is just one of ten units from the Elevated Restaurant Group
South Pasadena News
Pavilions Grand Re-Opening Scheduled
For those of you who haven’t been by Pavilions in South Pasadena lately – there’s a LOT going on over there. Our familiar local grocery store has undergone a complete remodel and gorgeous facelift that has resulted in vastly wider aisles, a TON of new items (both food and non-food items), and an update to the front of the building and parking area to give it a more sleek, modern look.
oc-breeze.com
Promotions announced by Long Beach Police Department
Long Beach Police Chief Wally Hebeish has selected Lieutenant Mike Solomita, a 25-year veteran of the Police Department, Lieutenant Scott Jenson, a 23-year veteran of the Police Department, Lieutenant Stephanie Hall, a 22-year veteran of the Police Department, and Lieutenant Greg Brown, a 26-year veteran of the Police Department for promotion to the rank of Commander effective August 13, 2022.
dailybruin.com
New omicron subvariants cause surge in LA County COVID-19 cases
This post was updated July 31 at 10:43 p.m. New subvariants of COVID-19 have caused a spike in cases in Los Angeles County in the past two months. The omicron BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants account for 72% of sequenced specimens in the past two weeks, said Barbara Ferrer, director of the LA County Department of Public Health, in a briefing July 21. The current seven-day case average is higher than the average observed during the delta variant surge in summer 2021, she added.
southocbeaches.com
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday July 30 2022
Orange County Farmers Markets Saturday July 30 2022. Orange County California has multiple Farmers Markets on Saturday’s in 2022!. Live Music (At Select Locations) Crafts (At Select Locations) Food Trucks ( At Select Locations) Orange County Saturday Farmers Markets. Market is open at 8:00am-12:00pm. Market is located at Mariner’s...
welikela.com
A Big List of Things to Do in L.A. This August [2022]
Need an August guide to Los Angeles? We’ve got it covered. Peep our rundown below to browse a cornucopia of options, from the ongoing free movie and concert series to festivals, art nights, salsa dancing, art exhibitions and more. Definitely something for everyone. Have a look!. Things To Do...
New COVID vaccine available at L.A. County vaccination sites
Los Angeles County coronavirus vaccination sites will start administering the Novavax vaccine beginning Wednesday, the L.A. County Public Health Department announced Friday.
Santa Monica Mirror
Legendary New Orleans Fried Chicken Restaurant Opening on the Westside
Willie Mae Seaton coming to Venice by end of summer. Venerable New Orleans icon Willie Mae Seaton is coming to Los Angeles with what is considered by some to be the best-fried chicken in the United States as reported by Eater Los Angeles. Their hospitality group will open a full restaurant in Venice at 324 Lincoln Boulevard this summer and they plan to expand into the West Coast long-term. Willie Mae’s Scotch House is a huge part of the culinary scene and history of Louisiana and New Orleans specifically. Seaton’s group has previously tested the waters in Los Angeles by partnering with the founders of HiHo Cheeseburger Jerry Greenberg, also of Sugarfish, and Lowel Sharron to make a fried chicken sandwich here in LA.
theavtimes.com
Animal licensing amnesty period
In an effort to help pet owners during these difficult economic times, the Los Angeles County Department of Animal Care and Control (DACC) is initiating an animal licensing amnesty period. From Aug. 1 through Oct. 31, DACC and 18 partner cities, including Palmdale, will waive late fees for residents renewing...
A huge geographical error led to naming California after a fake Black queen
By the time the 16th century mistake was cleared up, it was too late. The name had stuck.
grimygoods.com
Iconic Randy’s Donuts in Inglewood Gets a Red Hot Chili Peppers Make-Over Ahead of SoFi Stadium Concert
To celebrate the Red Hot Chili Peppers upcoming hometown concert at SoFi Stadium, the iconic Los Angeles tasty staple, Randy’s Donuts has collaborated with the beloved Angeleno band to transform their landmark massive donut into a Red Hot Chili Peppers themed donut. You can get your limited edition Red...
windermere.com
Q2 2022 Southern California Real Estate Market Update
The following analysis of select counties of the Southern California real estate market is provided by Windermere Real Estate Chief Economist Matthew Gardner. We hope that this information may assist you with making better-informed real estate decisions. For further information about the housing market in your area, please don’t hesitate to contact your Windermere Real Estate agent.
NBC Los Angeles
A Red Hot Chili Peppers Doughnut Is Rocking the Original Randy's
The thrill of a well-loved SoCal institution paying a photo-fun and flavorful homage to another major source of local pride is a real one, but it isn't something that occurs as often as we'd like. But as July 2022 ends Randy's Donuts is serving its celebrated sweets with a side...
