CONSTRUCTION UPDATE | Pavement repairs in Youngstown; resurfacing in Trumbull County

www.mahoningmatters.com
Related
mahoningmatters.com
Several downtown streets to be closed for Greater Youngstown Italian Fest
Beginning at 6 a.m. Wednesday, several streets in downtown Youngstown will be closed to all traffic for the Greater Youngstown Italian Fest. The following streets will be closed until 6 a.m. Monday:. Federal from Phelps to Walnut;. Market from Commerce to Boardman;. Champion from Commerce to Boardman. Vehicles must be...
Timeline set for demo of old Schuster’s building in Masury
A timeline has been set for the demolition of the former John Schuster’s Steak House building on Brookfield Avenue in Masury.
Warren PD acquires new system to improve public safety
Mark43 announced the partnership with the city of Warren on Monday.
mahoningmatters.com
‘Please don’t let me die in here’: A look at lawsuits against Trumbull’s jail doctor
Life-threatening injuries were ignored; medications were missed; constitutional rights were violated — these are some of the myriad civil complaints in the past several years against Trumbull County jail medical workers and others responsible for jail inmates, some of which resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in legal settlements.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mahoningmatters.com
COMMUNITY VIEW | Apparently, the First Amendment has been suspended in Trumbull County
“Once a government is committed to the principle of silencing the voice of opposition, it has only one way to go, and that is down the path of increasingly repressive measures, until it becomes a source of terror to all its citizens and creates a country where everyone lives in fear,” Harry S. Truman warned in 1950.
metromonthly.net
Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022
Fairs, festivals, special events – August/September 2022. The fair-and-festival guide covers the Youngstown-Warren metro area, Columbiana County and select events in western Pennsylvania. Have a news release or tip on a festival? Email info@metromonthly.net… or call 330-259-0435. Tell us about your event! What gets in? We give priority...
Many questions to be answered before Canton HOF Village project proceeds
As a Stark County resident, I appreciate finally getting some answers on the viability of the HOF Village expansion project with this CLEVELAND Plain Dealer report. “Sports-themed village finally taking shape around Canton’s Pro Football Hall of Fame, but financing challenges remain”. Still more information (balance sheet...
Residents warned not to threaten Lawrence County employees/departments
NEW CASTLE – The ongoing anger over false reports of problems with the 2020 election has led some people to take their frustrations out on county officials. Lawrence County Elections Director Tim Germani said recently he has seen an increase in the amount of hate mail sent to his office. He said one letter...
IN THIS ARTICLE
metromonthly.net
Regional farmers markets offer produce, baked goods, family activities
Farmers markets offer fresh produce, baked goods, family activities and music. The following directory includes markets in Trumbull, Mahoning and Columbiana counties and western Pennsylvania. To submit updates, corrections, and suggestions, email info@metromonthly.net… or call 330-259-0435. Twice-weekly. Four Seasons Flea & Farm Market. 3000 McCartney Road, Youngstown 44505. 330-744-5050....
WFMJ.com
Arrest warrant issued for Youngstown woman accused of vandalizing Trumbull Courthouse
A Trumbull County Judge has issued a warrant for the arrest of a Youngstown woman accused of smashing windows in the Trumbull County Court House. Issued by common pleas court Judge Peter Kontos, Joanna McCane, 43, failed to appear in his court Monday for a hearing on an indictment charging her with one count of vandalism.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | July 30th
Vindicator file photo / July 31, 1958 | A network of pipes to remove the danger of slippery sidewalks was installed under the pavement in front of St. Columba Cathedral that was under construction in Youngstown 64 years ago. Overlooking the work is a recently installed statue of St. Columba, an Irish saint, and patron of the Youngstown Diocese.
OSHP: Man dead after 3-vehicle crash in Stark County
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — A 79-year-old man is dead after a three-vehicle crash took place in Stark County on Sunday afternoon. According to the Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash took place on SR 172 (Lincoln Way) in Perry Township. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whbc.com
OSP: Massillon Man Killed in Lincoln Way Crash
PERRY TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – An elderly Massillon man was killed in a three-vehicle accident on Lincoln Way East in Perry Township Sunday afternoon. The Canton post of the state patrol says 79-year-old Edward Matako drove left of center, striking two other drivers head on. It’s...
WFMJ.com
Bond $1 million for suspect in Youngstown murder
A suspect remains held in the Mahoning County jail on a $1 million bond for a homicide that took place on Youngstown's South Side Sunday afternoon. John Morgan, 45, was arraigned in Youngstown Municipal Court Monday for a single count of murder. Another court hearing is set for Monday. Youngstown...
Columbiana County Fair starts Monday
Opening ceremonies are set for 6 p.m. with the crowning of the 4H king and queen.
Theft charge elevated after gun found in Boardman
A man is facing robbery charges, and the woman with him was charged, too, following a shoplifting incident in Boardman.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown residents calling for peace after another shooting
Another shooting in Youngstown over the weekend has people who live in the city fed up with all the violence and they're calling for peace in their neighborhoods. On the night of July 29, a rain of gunfire could be heard on South Portland Avenue, with video surveillance from residents on the street showing two figures firing aimlessly into the neighborhood.
WFMJ.com
Austintown homeowners to build back Woodside Lake
It was once a hidden lake in an Austintown neighborhood. Now it appears for former Meridian Lake could soon come back to life. Woodside Lake or Meridian lake, as it was once called, was breached in October of 2020. ODNR breached the dam and drained the lake because it had...
point2homes.com
1441 River Edge Dr, Kent, Portage County, OH, 44240
Enjoy the location having wildlife, scenic views, and much more. Contemporary colonial River Bend Kent, Ohio. 3,800 s.f., 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. The gourmet kitchen with hardwood floors, double ovens, a cooktop kitchen island with room for prep work and room to sit at the island for a quick meal or snack, a beverage fridge, and a tremendous amount of counter space & cabinets. The kitchen blends into the great room with a stunning stone fireplace, woodburning with ventless gas logs. Great for cozy nights in the family room, a gourmet kitchen, and foyer, which has hardwood, and a formal study, the foyer welcomes you to this home. Sliding glass french door open side porch. The dining room has beautiful hardwood flooring and wooden baseboards & crown molding, and the laundry/mud room & powder room have marble flooring on the first floor. Upstairs has 4 bedrooms, The primary bedroom has a jetted jacuzzi, and balcony, and an ensuite bedroom with tub, shower, and walk-in closet. The primary bedroom w/Jacuzzi bath with two walk-in closets. The other 2 bedrooms have traditional closets and a full bath off the wide hallway. All bathrooms have marble flooring. The 3rd floor is finished with carpet. Full walk-out to the garage basement, 3-car garage, double-tiered back deck, covered porch across part of the front of the house and down 1 side, mature landscaping with gorgeous natural woods in the private back yard, a path leading to the Cuyahoga River enjoyed by many along w/fishing.
2 injured in crash on I-80 in Trumbull County
It happened in the area of Interstate 80 and Salt Springs Road.
Comments / 0