SGF schools to give away supplies, groceries Saturday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools is hosting the Back to School Bash event that aims to prepare families for the upcoming school year.

The Back to School Bash will be held at the Springfield Expo Center on 635 E. St. Louis St. from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

During the event, students and their families will be able to take advantage of free groceries, backpacks, and more. Students who need to be caught up on their shots and health supplies can also get hygiene kits and immunizations. The giveaways will last until supplies run out. Lunch will be served.

Students attending Springfield schools are scheduled to have their first day of the new semester on Aug. 22.

