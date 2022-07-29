ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SGF schools to give away supplies, groceries Saturday

By John Paul Schmidt
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Springfield Public Schools is hosting the Back to School Bash event that aims to prepare families for the upcoming school year.

The Back to School Bash will be held at the Springfield Expo Center on 635 E. St. Louis St. from 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. on Saturday, July 30.

During the event, students and their families will be able to take advantage of free groceries, backpacks, and more. Students who need to be caught up on their shots and health supplies can also get hygiene kits and immunizations. The giveaways will last until supplies run out. Lunch will be served.

Students attending Springfield schools are scheduled to have their first day of the new semester on Aug. 22.

KOLR10 News

How counties are preparing for the August Primary Election

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Counties are in preparation mode as the polls open on Tuesday for August Primary Elections. “We are getting the election equipment delivered to each polling location,” Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller said. “We’ve got election judges coming in who operate the system of voting equipment. Of course, we’re just taking the phone […]
KOLR10 News

KOLR10 News

